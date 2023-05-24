Sonoma County’s Summit State Bank promotes Charlene Richman to senior vice president

Summit State Bank, headquartered in Santa Rosa, promoted Charlene Richman to senior vice president.

Richman has worked with Summit for more than 16 years and formerly was a Banking Security Act and compliance officer.

“Charlene’s extensive background in both the banking industry and bank operations has made her an exceptional fit as Compliance and BSA Officer,” said President and CEO Brian Reed. “Her ability to streamline processes and expand her knowledge has allowed her to serve as a mentor to the Compliance/BSA team. The constantly evolving regulatory landscape in banking requires a strong leader, and we are fortunate to have Charlene on our team to fill this role.”

Richman is a recipient of the North Bay Business Journal’s Forty Under 40 award, and she is an alum of Leadership Petaluma.