Sonoma County’s Summit State Bank promotes to fill finance manager spot

Jason Hipkiss has been promoted to vice president and finance manager for Santa Rosa-based Summit State Bank (NASDAQ: SSBI).

“We are pleased to promote Jason to vice president and finance manager. With over 26 years in the financial industry, we are fortunate to have someone of Jason’s caliber and expertise, as he plays a key role in supporting the bank’s growth initiatives,” said Brian Reed, president and CEO of Summit State Bank.

Prior to joining Summit State Bank in November 2021, Hipkiss was finance director at Ygrene Energy Fund, now based in Novato, and as director of analytics at Allianz Global Corp. & Specialty. He holds an MBA from Sonoma State University.

Summit is a community bank with total assets of $1.1 billion as of Dec. 31, 2022.