Sonoma County’s Summit State Banks hires senior underwriter

Christine Williams has been hired as vice president and senior underwriting specialist by Santa Rosa-based Summit State Bank.

Williams has worked in Sonoma County for almost four decades, the community bank stated, citing experience in commercial and mortgage lending as a senior loan processor, senior underwriter and credit analyst. She received her bachelor’s degree from San Francisco State University.

“We are pleased to welcome Christine as a valuable addition to the Summit team. With over 37 years in both Mortgage and Commercial Lending, we are lucky to add her wealth of knowledge and experience to our Underwriting Team,” Brian Reed, president and CEO of Summit State Bank, stated in the announcement.

Summit State Bank had total assets of $923 million and total equity of $82 million as of Sept. 30.