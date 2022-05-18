Sonoma County’s Summit State hires senior commercial underwriter

Jocelyn Henderson has joined Santa Rosa-based Summit State Bank as vice president and senior commercial underwriter.

“We are pleased to welcome Jocelyn as a valuable addition to the Summit team. She brings a wealth of knowledge in Commercial Lending, and we are fortunate to add her expertise to our experienced Loan Underwriting Team,” said Brian Reed, president and CEO of Summit State Bank.

The bank stated prior to joining Summit State Bank, Henderson held the position of senior commercial underwriter for several financial institutions in Sonoma County, specializing in commercial real estate and business lending. She received her bachelor’s degree in public administration from the University of San Francisco, and her human resources certification from Sonoma State University.

Summit State Bank Summit State Bank, a local community bank, had total assets of $981 million and total equity of $84 million as of March 31.