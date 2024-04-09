Sonoma County’s Traditional Medicinals elects 2 serial entrepreneurs to board

Traditional Medicinals elected Sheryl O'Loughlin and Caitlin Landesberg to its board of directors.

"Landesberg and O'Loughlin embody the values that Traditional Medicinals holds dear,” said Stephen Hohenrieder, board member of the Rohnert Park-based company known for its teas that focus on botanical wellness, in the April 2 announcement.

“We selected these outstanding new team members to join our board via a thoughtful, strategic process that leveraged the expertise of valued outside partners. Landesberg was selected through our collaboration with the Women on Boards Project, and she stood out for her leadership as an entrepreneur, commitment to sustainability, and passionate dedication to diversity. O'Loughlin was selected for her dedication to aligned values and her three decades of experience as a highly successful entrepreneur, CEO, and board member leading innovative consumer companies....”

O'Loughlin is a current board member at Pet IQ Inc., Simple Mills Inc., S. Martinelli and Co., and One Step Closer. She was CEO and president of REBBL Inc., co-founder and CEO of Plum Inc., CEO and president of Clif Bar & Company, co-founder and board chairperson of Women on Boards, and co-founder of the JEDI (Justice, Equity, Diversity, Inclusion) Collaborative.

Landesberg is founding partner of This Is Water. She was founder and CEO of Sufferfest Beer Company, a pioneer in “functional beer.” She is a current board member of Partake Brewing, Marin Agricultural Land Trust, and OCHO Candy and an adviser of Bluebird Climate, Shimmy and G’s Hard Ginger Beer.