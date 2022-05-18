Sonoma County’s Vintners Resort hires Brian Sommer as its new general manager

Vintners Resort announced Tuesday that it has named Brian Sommer its next general manager.

Sommer took the reins this month from Percy Brandon, who departed after 21 years with the Santa Rosa-based resort.

Sommer will oversee the 92-acre property that includes a luxury hotel, an event center, Vi La Vita Spa and three restaurants, including John Ash & Co., according to the resort, which is owned by Rhonda Carano.

A 22-year veteran in the hospitality industry, Sommer most recently helped launch The Matheson, a three-story, 231-seat restaurant and roof top bar, located on the plaza in downtown Healdsburg.

Sommer previously served as general manager at Hotel Les Mars in Healdsburg. He also has worked with the Four Seasons in New York, Dallas, Palm Beach and the West Indies, according to the press release.

“Brian brings the expertise, skill set and ambition we need to maintain the standard of excellence we’ve established at Vintners Resort,” Carano stated in the release. “He understands high levels of service and understands guests’ needs. He will be an integral part of our team and a big part of this property’s bright future.”

Sommer attended The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, where he graduated with honors, according to the announcement.

He has served as chair of the Healdsburg Tourism Improvement District and was selected as a recipient of The Spirit of Sonoma Award for his support of the local lodging industry and commitment to economic development in the Healdsburg community, according to the announcement.

Sommer currently serves on the board of directors for Reach for Home, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to end homelessness in Sonoma County.

“Vintners Resort and John Ash & Co. have been home to many of the great chefs and hospitality leaders in Sonoma County,” said Sommer. “I hope to further its storied history by combining the warmth of Sonoma County’s down-to-earth personality with a detailed level of service that makes each guest feel valued and cherished.”