Sonoma County’s Willow Creek Wealth Management names new CEO

Tim Admire has been chosen as CEO and president of Sebastopol-based Willow Creek Wealth Management.

The firm stated the Admire will replace founder Bruce Dzieza, who will become chairman of the company’s board of directors.

Bruce Dzieza, chairman of the board of directors for Willow Creek Wealth Management

Admire joined Willow Creek in 2014 to lead the operations team and became a managing partner in 2018. The announcement stated he studied economics at the UC Davis and began his career at Exchange Bank, in the Trust and Investment Management Department.

“We are incredibly grateful to Bruce for his foresight in planning for this transition because it has proven seamless for our team and our clients,” Admire said in the news release. “And we are thrilled that Bruce will continue to lend his expertise wherever needed. Our clients are our highest priority, always, and our leadership team has decades of experience working together on their behalf.”