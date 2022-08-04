Sonoma County’s Windsor promotes parks director to town manager

Jon Davis has been appointed town manager for the town of Windsor.

Davis will replace Mark Linder, who served as interim town manager after Ken MacNab retired in December 2021. Davis has served as the Sonoma County town’s parks and recreation director.

“We considered two dozen highly qualified, top-notch candidates, and it became clear that Jon was the best fit for the job,” said Mayor Sam Salmon in the announcement. “Not only does he have exceptional leadership and communication skills and specialized knowledge of the Town, but he is also well respected and appreciated among Town Staff and Town Council.”

Davis has 35 years of experience working with municipal government agencies and has worked for the town of Windsor since 2003. Starting as a recreation program coordinator, he steadily moved up the ranks and in 2019 and was promoted to Parks and Recreation Department director.

Davis began his career working for cities of Irvine and Santa Barbara.

Windsor had hired the recruitment firm WBCP Inc. to conduct a nationwide search for the town government’s top spot.