Sonoma County’s Wright Contracting operations manager wins North Bay Forty Under 20 award

Responsibilities with your company: I currently oversee the project teams, the company safety program along with coordinating with our estimating department in developing project teams for future projects. In addition, I'll manage one to two projects at a time and assist with project estimates.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

It's easy to stay the course when it works but in an ever-changing world, I believe adapting and maximizing efficiency is key to success.

Years with company: 10

Length of time in current position: 8 months

Number of companywide employees: 70

Number who report to you: 4

Greatest professional accomplishment: Being to able provide a building that meets each client's expectations. During the course of a project, there are ups and downs as well as friction from time-to-time. I have found through my career that the majority of the time we are able to shake hands (or in our current situation "elbow bump") and say thank you to each other.

Greatest professional challenge: Keeping up with the changes in our industry via code & regulations and/or new technologies. I like to relate building construction to a giant puzzle with each trade or system being a separate piece. When these pieces need to change, it can be challenging to determine the extent of those changes and how they may affect the other pieces. At the end of the day, they keep us on our toes and our minds learning something new.

Best advice received: Tomorrow is a new day. I started at Wright Contracting a few years after graduating from college and was on a large complex hospital project.

Being highly motivated and wanting to impress my co-workers, I internalized a lot of the stress with starting a new career. The superintendent I was working with at the time noticed this and gave me this little piece of advice.

We strive for perfection but there are just some days when things just don't work out. Using this advice helps relieve that stress.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Becoming Operations Manager.

What’s the biggest change COVID-19, the restrictions and the economic impact has had on your work and personal life?

When the pandemic started, the biggest obstacle at work was determining how much it was going to affect progress on projects under construction at that time and understanding the restrictions as well as keeping everyone safe.

The bulk of our work is in Marin, Sonoma and Napa counties and each county had different requirements in regards to construction. Determining the requirements for each county took a lot of reading and interpreting by a few of us in the company. We adapted and now have implemented the necessary requirements on all of our projects.

Fortunately, we have a diverse portfolio of projects ranging from hospitality, wineries, schools and health care.

As industries tighten due to future speculation, we are able to adapt and move our focus.

Personally, the pandemic added another ball to juggle in regards to my daughter's preschool closing initially and then re-opening but my wife and I were able to adjust and find a new rhythm.

We also have a strong family network that was able to assist. We have a family slogan in our household "Teamwork make's the dream work,” which was used quite a bit this past year.

And what’s the biggest lesson you’ve taken from that experience?

As cliche as it is, when life gives you lemons, make lemonade. Instead of going on a trip, we stayed home and gardened or took a walk around the neighborhood.

At work, we adjusted and did what needed to do to be safe. I also feel very fortunate to be in this position when so many others are not.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

With multiple projects, it's easy for the individual teams (project manager, superintendent, project engineer) on each project to stick to their little bubble. A simple conversation and laugh has helped break that since we are limited on gathering as a group.

Next professional goal: Continue to progress my career and see where it takes me.

Education: Bachelor of Science degree in construction management from Cal Poly - San Luis Obispo

Hometown: Santa Rosa

Community/nonprofit activities: Currently on the Cardinal Newman Building & Grounds Committee helping guide them through the rebuilding process.

Mentor/admired businessperson: I have 3: Mark Davis - president (Wright Contracting); Rick Grossmann - chief estimator (Wright Contracting); Mike Nonella - estimator (Wright Contracting)

What is your most disliked industry buzzword?

Expedite

Typical day at the office: Arrive between 8-8:30 am depending on when I drop off my daughter at preschool then usually end the day around 5 p.m. In between those hours varies from day to day from job site meetings to pre-bid site walks.

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

Being recognized by piers is an honor. The worst would be understanding that some others may resentful to this award.

Best place to work outside of your office: My dining room table.

Hobbies: Spending time with my family as well as golfing and fishing.

What you wanted to be when you grew up: Civil engineer

First job: Yard assistant at BCJ Landscape Materials

Social media you most use: Unfortunately, Instagram

Favorite book: “The Way of the Seal”

Favorite movie: “A River Runs Through It” and everyone's favorite "The Sandlot"

Favorite App: Spotify

Favorite after-work drink: Right now it's Dad Pants from Barrel Brothers

Last vacation: Hawaii to visit my wife's family.

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

That I always seem to figure things out...