Sonoma Jack cheese innovator sold to separate buyers decade after transition to snacks

Sonoma Creamery, a 93-year-old company known for Sonoma Jack and Pepper Jack cheeses, has sliced its snack and fresh dairy businesses into separate blocks and sold them to different buyers. But there are signs that it will live on locally.

In a deal announced Friday the investor group that has owned Sonoma Creamery for more than a decade sold it to Our Home, a Boonton, New Jersey portfolio of brands that focuses on the “better for you” snack category.

“This move significantly scales Our Home's existing platform and footprint across the country…,” the news release said.

The company said it now has eight manufacturing facilities across the country. It includes two Utz Brands plants in Pennsylvania making potato chips, cheese puffs and popcorn snacks, according to the announcement last month.

Acquisition of Sonoma Creamery brought with it the “Sonoma” trademark, a line of baked-cheese snacks like Pizza Crisps and Cheese Crisps, and the 50,000-square-foot production and storage facility near the city of Sonoma, said John Crean, who formed Estate Cheese Group LLC to purchase the company in late 2011.

That deal follows one nearly a year ago that handed off the Sonoma Cheese brand to Atalanta Corp. of Elizabeth, New Jersey. Terms of the deals weren’t disclosed. Our Home declined to comment further on its plans.

“Over time as the business grew, we decided to put emphasis into the snack business,” Crean said. “You can’t be good at everything. We the parked the ship of fresh cheese since 2016 and not done much with it.”

After moving on from his first venture founding Novato-based Winery Exchange, now WX Brands, Crean brought together about a dozen investors, including David Viviani, a grandson of a Sonoma Creamery co-founder, to buy it, The Press Democrat reported.

Salinas-based Monterey Gourmet Foods had purchased the company in 2005. South Korea’s Pulmuone picked Monterey Gourmet Foods up four years later, renaming the cheese company Sonoma Foods. But the cheese company hasn’t been associated with the Sonoma Cheese Factory since 2001, Crean said.

When Crean and Viviani came in, they brought back the historic Sonoma Creamery name, which is still memorialized on the original building at the southeast corner of First Main West and Spain streets on the Sonoma Plaza. At the time, the company employed just four and had a product line that included just wedges, party trays and sandwich-sized slices.

A first task was to modernize the cheese packaging. In 2013 they looked for a new cheese-related product line and decided to try out shelf-stable crunchy snacks, releasing the Mr. Cheese O’s line in spring 2014.

At the time, Crean said it would be a game changer that would help the company rise above competitors in artisan cheese.

Since then, the rise in low-carbohydrate and high-protein diets have propelled the healthful-snack category to over $90 billion in annual sales, projecte to reach $152 billion annually in the next six years, according to market research firm Statistica.

Two years ago, Sonoma Creamery market research found that consumers weren’t just buying the snacks for events, they wanted to eat from the bag. So that led to bags one-third the size.

Today, Sonoma Creamery employs 40 in Sonoma. Over the past two years, the company ramped up its e-commerce and direct-to-consumer sales via the Crunch Club subscription service. That’s in addition to distribution to stores.

Crean said that he’s still interested in a next venture in food and beverage, continuing on with healthful products that have pronounceable ingredients.

“Whatever I do next, I look to deepen my understanding of what consumers really want,” he said.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.