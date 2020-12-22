Sonoma dairy producer Laura Chenel Chevre changes up leadership team

Laure Chatard has been selected at CEO of Laura Chenel Chevre Inc., parent company of brands Laura Chenel, Marin French Cheese Co. and St. Benoit Creamery. The Sonoma-based company announced the choice Tuesday along with other leadership changes.

Chatard takes the job as leader of the trio of companies after eight years as the North American director of sales and marketing for Donsuemor Inc., a division of St Michel North America, the U.S. office of what’s said to be France’s most popular cookie company.

Chatard takes over from General Manager Philippe Chevrollier, who was recently named North America area manager for Laiteries H. Triballat, parent company of Laura Chenel Chevre Inc. and its trio of brands. In his new role, Philippe will “work with Laure to ensure a smooth transition and successful development of Laura Chenel, Marin French Cheese Co., and St. Benoit Creamery activities,” the company said.

Laura Chenel makes fresh and aged goat cheeses; Marin French Cheese Co., soft-ripened cow’s milk cheeses; and St. Benoit Creamery, milk, yogurt and desserts.

Other changes in the leadership team include promotion of Manon Servouse to director of marketing, B.J. Frank to eastern director of sales and Caroline DiGiusto to Marin French Cheese Co. creamery manager. New additions to the team include Felice Thorpe as western director of sales and Francois Challet as Laura Chenel and St. Benoit Creamery manager.

Chatard earned an MBA from California State University, the announcement stated. She started her career as a West Coast sales representative at Fabrique Délices, a charcuterie and specialty meat manufacturer. She then took over direction of sales operations at Galaxy Desserts, part of Groupe Brioche Pasquier, and five years later at FullBloom Baking Co., now part of Aryzta North America.

Servouse is originally from the Bordeaux region in France and has worked for brands such as Remy-Cointreau, Piper & Charles Heidsieck Champagne in France and a large British multinational food manufacturer, United Biscuits, makers of McVities biscuits and Jacob’s Cream Crackers. She has been a part of the Laiteries H. Triballat team for seven years.

Frank has lived and worked in Washington, D.C., for more than 20 years, including eight as director of operations for the First Lady’s Office at the White House. Prior to joining Marin French Cheese Co. and Laura Chenel in 2015 as regional sales manager for the East Coast, Frank spent four and a half years as regional sales manager for Creminelli Fine Meats.

DiGiusto has spent the last three years managing research and development for the Laura Chenel Chevre group. The company stated that she studied for three years at specialized French dairy school Ecole Nationale Industrie Laitiere. Following this experience, she went on to gain her engineer degree in food science and technology. Caroline then joined the Bel Group full-time. In her new role, she will oversee all aspects of Marin French Cheese Co. operations.

Thorpe graduated from Mons Academie Opus Caseus. She is a former cheese judge for the Good Food Foundation and served as the cheese specialist for Chefs Warehouse in Northern California.

Challet joins Laura Chenel Chevre with more than 35 years’ experience in the cheese and dairy industry, most recently as production manager at Fromageries Des Chaumes. Among his previous jobs, Challet worked for Savencia Cheese & Dairy in Japan and Alta Dena Dairy in California. Francois will oversee all facets of production for Laura Chenel and St. Benoit Creamery.