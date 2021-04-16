Sonoma entrepreneur announces merger

BELatina, a leading Latina digital platform, has merged with BrandStar, an advertising, film production and digital strategies firm. Lisa Cavalli, managing partner and founder of BELatina, is a third-generation Sonoma resident who graduated from Sonoma Valley High School in 1986.

BELatina is a digital platform with content on fashion, politics, technology, celebrities, health, beauty, work, sex, friendship, food and more. A team of Latina/Afro-Latinx writers and editors from diverse backgrounds produce daily content on the belatina.com website.

Cavalli launched BELatina in 2019. The platform aims “to inform readers with thoughtful, long-format, researched journalism by reporting and sharing in-depth stories, illuminating untold truths, unpacking forgotten histories and amplifying new unapologetic perspectives.”

Cavalli said the site has been a passion project for her.

“No one else was creating compelling authentic content in this arena,” she said. “And from the very beginning, major advertisers were drawn to our site because no one else was targeting this audience of women who, by the way, make the buying decisions in most households.”

A BELatina lifestyle television show is set to launch in the fourth quarter of 2021 and will broadcast on Lifetime Television.

"The merger with BELatina is a great addition to our integrated production and marketing offerings, building on and expanding our services while connecting people with brands to do life better," said Mark Alfieri, founder and CEO of BrandStar, in the press release announcing the merger.

Cavalli's experience includes the founding of HipLatina in 2014. A digital lifestyle platform for Hispanic women, HipLatina reached more than four million consumers per month via email, web, social media, and mobile apps, before being sold in 2018.

BrandStar offers a broad range of services, among them strategic marketing, advertising, digital strategies, sales, and production. Founded by Mark Alfieri, BrandStar's TV programming includes shows such as “Designing Spaces,” “The Balancing Act,” “Inside the Blueprint” and “Access Health.”

Contact Lorna at lorna.sheridan@sonomanews.com.