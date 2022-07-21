Sonoma Fit to take over Aquatic Center

Sonoma Fit has a lot of equipment: bench presses, squat racks, dumbbells upon dumbbells; but one of the accessories they don’t have is a swimming facility.

That will change August 1 after Sonoma Fit’s acquisition of the Sonoma Aquatic Center in Agua Caliente.

“It is with heartfelt gratitude for the 12+ years that I have been fortunate enough to have led this wonderful club that I am announcing that the club ownership will be changing hands,” Jane Hansen, the owner of Sonoma Aquatic Club said in a press release to members.

Sonoma Fit owner Adam Kovacs bought Sonoma Aquatic Center two years ago and leased it to Hansen. He saw the property as an investment and thought Sonoma Fit may takeover the facility in five to 10 years. It turned out, the expansion of Sonoma Fit would happen much sooner.

“(Jane Hansen) reached out to us asking if we have interest in letting her off the lease and if Sonoma Fit would want to takeover,” Kovacs said. “So we came to an agreement... and we just made made it work.”

The Sonoma Aquatic Center, which will be renamed the Sonoma Fit Pool Club, will be renovated over the next 18 months, remodeling the main building, the sauna and landscaping, Kovacs said.

“There'll be a lot of beautiful features added,” Kovacs said. “Right now it's an aquatic center. And we want it to be a Sonoma Fit club. When you hear the word club, you have a different expectation... versus a swim club.”

The center was originally opened as the “Agua Caliente Swimming Pool” in 1949. Since then, it’s become the home of Sonoma Valley High School’s swim team, which Hansen coaches. She assured members in her press release she would continue coaching the swim team for the “foreseeable future” at Sonoma Fit Pool Club while a new pool is built at Sonoma Valley High School.

“They can stay as long as they have to until the pool is ready at the high school,” Kovacs said.

Yet for local Sonomans like 19-year-old Nolan Verdu, the new facility gives an alternative to the strength training and cardio machines he’s accustomed to at the Sonoma Fit facility.

“The facilities here are nicer compared to the ones across town, the competitors, so I think getting a pool would just really bump it up and show that Sonoma Fit’s probably the best place to go,” Verdu said. “There's no legal, safe places to go swimming around here that's open to the public.”

The Sonoma Fit Pool Club is one of just a handful of locations in Sonoma Valley where people can swim. It will be the Valley’s second gym to offer pool facilities, along with Parkpoint Health Club.

But even in respect to the water in the pool, Kovacs said, Sonoma Fit will offer something new.

“This is hotsprings water. Nobody has that,” Kovacs said. “We used to have tribes going to take baths in these kinds of waters and we have it right in Sonoma... Talk about healing and all the minerals, that's huge for the community.”

Kovacs said as word has spread about the new facility, 50 people have already expressed interest in memberships to Sonoma Fit Pool Club. Additionally, Sonoma Fit members will receive a discount for their membership to the pool club.

The transition between owners will not create any “major changes” related to staff or membership dues when Sonoma Fit takes over the facility next month, the Sonoma Fit Pool Club press release said.

“You will see two Sonoma Fit team members on site soon to learn how the club operates as well as figure out how the club will transition in August and the coming months,” it added.

The Sonoma Fit Pool Club will give members like Verdu a poolside opportunity to beat the summer heat.

“I haven't really had a place to swim openly pretty much my whole life,” Verdu said. “So it'd be cool to get an opportunity just to go by myself and relax.”

Contact Chase Hunter at chase.hunter@sonomanews.com and follow @Chase_HunterB on Twitter.