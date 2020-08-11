Sonoma Valley Hospital raises $21M needed to build outpatient diagnostic center

Sonoma Valley Hospital’s capital campaign to fund its new 20,000-square-foot outpatient diagnostic center has reached its $21 million goal.

The funds from the 2-year-long capital campaign, which reached $18.3 million of its $21 million goal late last year, will cover construction costs and the purchase of state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment for the new facility, according to Dave Pier, executive director of the Sonoma Valley Hospital Foundation. The organization announced the milestone Aug. 4.

Pier and hospital CEO Kelly Mather said the $21 million is the most raised by a capital campaign in the foundation’s 38 years of supporting the hospital.

“This new center will help keep our hospital at the forefront of advanced diagnostics and enhance emergency care, making it easier for Valley residents to get excellent care close to home,” Pier said in the release. UCSF Health, through its affiliation with the hospital, has committed to use the facility as its diagnostic center for the North Bay.

Mather previously told the Business Journal the new center could generate $1.5 million annually in increased net revenue.

The first phase of the new center is nearing completion and will begin taking patients by November, Ron Peluso, project manager at Vertran Associates, the firm overseeing construction, told the foundation’s board at its Aug. 6 meeting. The first phase, which includes a new CT scanner and a larger patient waiting area, is expected to come in on budget despite some delays caused by the COVID-19 crisis, Peluso said.

The board on Aug. 6 also approved the budget for the second phase of the outpatient diagnostic center project, which includes a new MRI machine, updated ultrasound and X-ray equipment, and updated space and equipment for cardiology and laboratory services. Construction will begin in the fall with completion scheduled for next summer, according to the board.

The hospital previously reported the facility remodel is expected to cost between $15 million and $19 million; $1.6 million for the CT scanner; $2.8 million for the MRI machine, and $200,000 for the portable X-ray machine.

Donors contributing $1 million or more toward the hospital’s new outpatient diagnostic center include the McQuown Family, Kalmanovitz Charitable Foundation, Vadasz Family Foundation, The Dolby Family, Joan and Mike Buckley Family, Marcia and Gary Nelson Family, and Joan and Sandy Weill and the Weill Family Foundation, Pier said.

“This campaign could not have been completed without their generosity,” Pier said.