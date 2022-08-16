Subscribe

Sonoma, Marin business leads from commercial real estate transactions: Aug. 16 report

JEFF QUACKENBUSH
THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
August 16, 2022, 9:08AM

Brokerage abbreviations: K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; NCC = NorCal Commercial.

Check out which companies are leasing and buying office, retail, industrial and multifamily properties in Marin and Sonoma counties via the following deals.

LEASES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; lessee; procuring agents; lessor; listing agents; transaction date

MARIN COUNTY

2,100sf at 626 Tamalpais Drive, Corte Madera; office; Compass California; na; Barbara Foreman; Matt Storms of K&C; May 31

2,000sf at 904 Fourth St., San Rafael; office; Mechanics Bank; na; 900 Fourth Street LLC; Matt Storms of K&C; April 12

1,257sf at 505 San Marin Drive, #200A, Novato; office; Edd Clark & Associates Inc.; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; 505 San Marin Drive LLC; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; May 16

1,078sf at 1300 S. Eliseo, #103, Greenbrae; office; Eric C. Buxton, M.D.; Vesa Becam of K&C; Eliseo Oaks LP; Vesa Becam of K&C; June 10

1,075sf at 1300 S. Eliseo, #105, Greenbrae; office; Mt. Tam Laser & Skincare; Vesa Becam of K&C; Eliseo Oaks LP; Vesa Becam of K&C; June 2

The three-story office and retail building at 520 Mendocino Ave. in Santa Rosa has 47,000 square feet.
North Bay Developmental Disabilities Services leased the first two floors of the 520 Mendocino Ave. building in downtown Santa Rosa. (Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc. photo)

SONOMA COUNTY

30,709sf at 520 Mendocino Avenue, first & second floors, Santa Rosa; office; North Bay Developmental Disabilities Services Inc.; na; Shamszad Trust; Jeffrey Wilmore of K&C; May 22

8,246sf at 5813 Skylane Blvd., Windsor; industrial; Leaf Filter North LLC; na; 5813 Skylane LLC; Stephen Skinner of K&C; March 10

8,162sf at 595 Portal St., #A, Cotati; industrial; Smart72 Inc.; Mike Flitner of K&C; Diane L. Fafoutis Trust; Shawn Johnson of K&C; June 1

5,100sf at 133 Copeland St., #C2, Petaluma; industrial; O2 Treehouse Commercial Inc.; Demi Basiliades of K&C; 133 Copeland LLC; Demi Basiliades of K&C; April 27

4,780sf at 133 Copeland St., #B, Petaluma; industrial; Hoocha LLC; Demi Basiliades of K&C; 133 Copeland LLC; Demi Basiliades of K&C; April 27

3,954sf at 186 N. Main St., #120, Sebastopol; retail; Jonathan Pinkston; Rhonda Deringer & Annette Cooper of K&C; Maxwell A. Myers LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Annette Cooper of K&C; April 14

2,650sf at 7975 Cameron Drive, #1500, Windsor; industrial; Aviotti Inc.; Doug Braik of K&C; Kenneth Marr Trust, et al; Russ Mayer of K&C; April 14

1,568sf at 5625 State Farm Drive, #23 & 24, Rohnert Park; industrial, sublease; TAK Communications; na; Russell Hinton Company; Peter Briceno of K&C; May 10

1,200sf at 1117 S. Cloverdale Blvd., #A, Cloverdale; retail; Annadel Business Group Inc.; na; Furber Development; Marshall Kelly of K&C; June 1

1,185sf at 1199 Yulupa Avenue, #B, Santa Rosa; retail; Groomsmiths; na; Lily Co.; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; June 24

1,176sf at 2425 Cleveland Ave., #200, Santa Rosa; office, extension; Denco Insurance Services; Doug Braik of K&C; Richard Lockwood, P.M.; Doug Braik of K&C; April 19

1,140sf at 1226 Fourth St., Santa Rosa; retail; Terra Flora; Stephen Skinner of K&C; Dino & Maria Family Trust; Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; July 5

1,000sf at 1151 S. Gravenstein Highway, #A, Sebastopol; office; Golden State Land Conserve; James Nobles of K&C; Morning Sun Investment; James Nobles of K&C; June 1

706sf at 5224 Country Club Drive, Rohnert Park; office; Ami Lopes & Desirae Murate; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Nazareth Vineyards LLC; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; July 18

619sf at 651 First St. W., #C, Sonoma; office; West Coast Financial LLC; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Kleebauer Family Revocable Trust; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; June 30

399sf at 100 Stony Point Road, #244, Santa Rosa; office; Swad Wealth Management; na; Basin Street Properties; Dave Peterson, Shawn Johnson & Brian Keegan of K&C; May 5

200sf at 255 W. Napa Street, #H, Sonoma; office; Christina Benziger; Joel Jaman of K&C; Francoise Speer; Joel Jaman of K&C; May 15

The 48-unit Creekside Apartments complex in Fairfax sold on July 8 for $16.2 million. (apartments.com)


SALES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; buyers; procuring agents; sellers; listing agents; transaction date; value

MARIN COUNTY

37,624sf at 2575 Sir Francis Drake Blvd., Fairfax; multifamily (Creekside Apartments), 48 units; MCM Farifax LP; Scott Gerber of NCC; Sar Town Santa Clara LLC; Scott Gerber of NCC; July 8; $16,150,000

SONOMA COUNTY

147,668sf at 3340 Petaluma Boulevard North, Petaluma; residential land (3.39 acres); Joseph Ghiggioli; Joel Jaman of K&C; Nancy Symbulski & Matthew Rodrigues; Joel Jaman of K&C; July 22

85,340sf at 311 Rohnert Park Expressway, Rohnert Park; retail; Granite Expo; Stephen Skinner & Tom Laugero of K&C; Milestone; na; June 24

18,000sf at 4225 Sonoma Highway, Santa Rosa; multifamily (Cypress Court Apartments), 20 units; Ignacio Pines LP; Scott Gerber of NCC; 4225 Sonoma Highway LLC; Scott Gerber of NCC; July 27; $6,300,000

11,900sf at 565 Martin Avenue, Rohnert Park; industrial; WJ1907 LLC; Gil Saydah of K&C; EPF LLC; na; July 18

10,000sf at 300 W. College Ave., Santa Rosa; retail; Copperfields Real Estate Management Group LLC; Joel Jaman of K&C; Charles D Bailey 2000 Revocable Living Trust; Joel Jaman of K&C; July 22

5,900sf at 304 Sutton Place, Santa Rosa; industrial; 304 Sutton Place LLC; na; Sleeping Giant LLC; Stephen Skinner of K&C; July 29

3,513sf at 3785 Brickway Boulevard, #110, Santa Rosa; office; JMP Enterprises LP; na; North Bay Airport LLC; Peter Briceno & Shawn Johnson of K&C; June 22

2,850sf at 2133 Bluebell Drive, Santa Rosa; industrial; 2133 Bluebell Drive LLC; na; Sunset Development LLC; Annette Cooper of K&C; July 25

1,753sf at 8465 Old Redwood Highway, #615, Windsor; retail; Beau Investment Properties LLC; Brian Keegan of K&C; Hunt and Yoshida Trust; na; July 20



