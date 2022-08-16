Sonoma, Marin business leads from commercial real estate transactions: Aug. 16 report

LEASES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; lessee; procuring agents; lessor; listing agents; transaction date

MARIN COUNTY

2,100sf at 626 Tamalpais Drive, Corte Madera; office; Compass California; na; Barbara Foreman; Matt Storms of K&C; May 31

2,000sf at 904 Fourth St., San Rafael; office; Mechanics Bank; na; 900 Fourth Street LLC; Matt Storms of K&C; April 12

1,257sf at 505 San Marin Drive, #200A, Novato; office; Edd Clark & Associates Inc.; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; 505 San Marin Drive LLC; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; May 16

1,078sf at 1300 S. Eliseo, #103, Greenbrae; office; Eric C. Buxton, M.D.; Vesa Becam of K&C; Eliseo Oaks LP; Vesa Becam of K&C; June 10

1,075sf at 1300 S. Eliseo, #105, Greenbrae; office; Mt. Tam Laser & Skincare; Vesa Becam of K&C; Eliseo Oaks LP; Vesa Becam of K&C; June 2

SONOMA COUNTY

30,709sf at 520 Mendocino Avenue, first & second floors, Santa Rosa; office; North Bay Developmental Disabilities Services Inc.; na; Shamszad Trust; Jeffrey Wilmore of K&C; May 22

8,246sf at 5813 Skylane Blvd., Windsor; industrial; Leaf Filter North LLC; na; 5813 Skylane LLC; Stephen Skinner of K&C; March 10

8,162sf at 595 Portal St., #A, Cotati; industrial; Smart72 Inc.; Mike Flitner of K&C; Diane L. Fafoutis Trust; Shawn Johnson of K&C; June 1

5,100sf at 133 Copeland St., #C2, Petaluma; industrial; O2 Treehouse Commercial Inc.; Demi Basiliades of K&C; 133 Copeland LLC; Demi Basiliades of K&C; April 27

4,780sf at 133 Copeland St., #B, Petaluma; industrial; Hoocha LLC; Demi Basiliades of K&C; 133 Copeland LLC; Demi Basiliades of K&C; April 27

3,954sf at 186 N. Main St., #120, Sebastopol; retail; Jonathan Pinkston; Rhonda Deringer & Annette Cooper of K&C; Maxwell A. Myers LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Annette Cooper of K&C; April 14

2,650sf at 7975 Cameron Drive, #1500, Windsor; industrial; Aviotti Inc.; Doug Braik of K&C; Kenneth Marr Trust, et al; Russ Mayer of K&C; April 14

1,568sf at 5625 State Farm Drive, #23 & 24, Rohnert Park; industrial, sublease; TAK Communications; na; Russell Hinton Company; Peter Briceno of K&C; May 10

1,200sf at 1117 S. Cloverdale Blvd., #A, Cloverdale; retail; Annadel Business Group Inc.; na; Furber Development; Marshall Kelly of K&C; June 1

1,185sf at 1199 Yulupa Avenue, #B, Santa Rosa; retail; Groomsmiths; na; Lily Co.; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; June 24

1,176sf at 2425 Cleveland Ave., #200, Santa Rosa; office, extension; Denco Insurance Services; Doug Braik of K&C; Richard Lockwood, P.M.; Doug Braik of K&C; April 19

1,140sf at 1226 Fourth St., Santa Rosa; retail; Terra Flora; Stephen Skinner of K&C; Dino & Maria Family Trust; Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; July 5

1,000sf at 1151 S. Gravenstein Highway, #A, Sebastopol; office; Golden State Land Conserve; James Nobles of K&C; Morning Sun Investment; James Nobles of K&C; June 1

706sf at 5224 Country Club Drive, Rohnert Park; office; Ami Lopes & Desirae Murate; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Nazareth Vineyards LLC; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; July 18

619sf at 651 First St. W., #C, Sonoma; office; West Coast Financial LLC; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Kleebauer Family Revocable Trust; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; June 30

399sf at 100 Stony Point Road, #244, Santa Rosa; office; Swad Wealth Management; na; Basin Street Properties; Dave Peterson, Shawn Johnson & Brian Keegan of K&C; May 5

200sf at 255 W. Napa Street, #H, Sonoma; office; Christina Benziger; Joel Jaman of K&C; Francoise Speer; Joel Jaman of K&C; May 15

SALES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; buyers; procuring agents; sellers; listing agents; transaction date; value

MARIN COUNTY

37,624sf at 2575 Sir Francis Drake Blvd., Fairfax; multifamily (Creekside Apartments), 48 units; MCM Farifax LP; Scott Gerber of NCC; Sar Town Santa Clara LLC; Scott Gerber of NCC; July 8; $16,150,000

SONOMA COUNTY

147,668sf at 3340 Petaluma Boulevard North, Petaluma; residential land (3.39 acres); Joseph Ghiggioli; Joel Jaman of K&C; Nancy Symbulski & Matthew Rodrigues; Joel Jaman of K&C; July 22

85,340sf at 311 Rohnert Park Expressway, Rohnert Park; retail; Granite Expo; Stephen Skinner & Tom Laugero of K&C; Milestone; na; June 24

18,000sf at 4225 Sonoma Highway, Santa Rosa; multifamily (Cypress Court Apartments), 20 units; Ignacio Pines LP; Scott Gerber of NCC; 4225 Sonoma Highway LLC; Scott Gerber of NCC; July 27; $6,300,000

11,900sf at 565 Martin Avenue, Rohnert Park; industrial; WJ1907 LLC; Gil Saydah of K&C; EPF LLC; na; July 18

10,000sf at 300 W. College Ave., Santa Rosa; retail; Copperfields Real Estate Management Group LLC; Joel Jaman of K&C; Charles D Bailey 2000 Revocable Living Trust; Joel Jaman of K&C; July 22

5,900sf at 304 Sutton Place, Santa Rosa; industrial; 304 Sutton Place LLC; na; Sleeping Giant LLC; Stephen Skinner of K&C; July 29

3,513sf at 3785 Brickway Boulevard, #110, Santa Rosa; office; JMP Enterprises LP; na; North Bay Airport LLC; Peter Briceno & Shawn Johnson of K&C; June 22

2,850sf at 2133 Bluebell Drive, Santa Rosa; industrial; 2133 Bluebell Drive LLC; na; Sunset Development LLC; Annette Cooper of K&C; July 25

1,753sf at 8465 Old Redwood Highway, #615, Windsor; retail; Beau Investment Properties LLC; Brian Keegan of K&C; Hunt and Yoshida Trust; na; July 20