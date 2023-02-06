Sonoma, Marin business leads from commercial real estate transactions: Feb. 6 report

Brokerage abbreviations: K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; CBCBV = Coldwell Banker Commercial Brokers of the Valley; CBRE ; ClB = Clear Blue Commercial; HLCRE = HL Commercial Real Estate; MC = Meridian Commercial; C&W = Cushman & Wakefield; Nmrk = Newmark. Send commercial real estate transactions to jquackenbush@busjrnl.com. A compilation for the last 12 months is available for $45 by calling 707-521-5270.

Check out which companies are leasing and buying office, retail, industrial and multifamily properties in Marin, Sonoma and Mendocino counties via the following deals.

LEASES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; lessee; procuring agents; lessor; listing agents; transaction date (occupancy date)

4000 Civic Center Drive office building in San Rafael (courtesy of Coldwell Banker Richard Ellis/CBRE)

Marin County

7,439sf at 4000 Civic Center Drive, #102, San Rafael; office; Change Academy at Lake of the Ozarks LLC (Embark Behavioral Health); Josh Nelson & Amy Trott of CBRE; SFF MEC LLC (PSAI Realty Partners LLC); Haden Ongaro & Alyssa Doyle of Nmrk; Oct. 10, 2022

6,022sf at 1750 Bridgeway, Building 2, Sausalito; office; Patagonia Provisions; Matt Storms of K&C; Powell Street Joint Venture; na; Oct. 20, 2022

4,800sf at 630 Las Gallinas Ave., San Rafael; office; Urban Painting Inc.; Julie Sommer of ClBC; Hoffman Investment Co.; Steve Easley of MC; Dec. 1, 2022 (Feb. 1, 2023)

4,800sf at 630 Las Gallinas Ave., San Rafael; office; Cal Land Title; Julie Sommer of ClBC; Hoffman Investment Co.; Steve Easley of MC; Dec. 1, 2022

3,446sf at 100 Smith Ranch Road, #340, San Rafael; office; TCS Insurance; Matt Storms of K&C; Pell Development; na; Aug. 18, 2022

1,896sf at 70 Woodland Ave., #P, San Rafael; industrial; Antonio Lara & Donny Vivas; Matt Storms of K&C; Bob Smith; Matt Storms of K&C; Aug. 25, 2022

1,497sf at 101 Larkspur Landing Circle, #327, Larkspur; office; RD Holdings; Matt Storms of K&C; 101 Larkspur Landing Circle LLC; Matt Storms of K&C; Aug. 8, 2022

1,100sf at 221 Caledonia St., Sausalito; office; O’Hagan Meyer LLP; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; 219-223 Caledonia St. LLC; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Dec. 9, 2022

1,068sf at 2240 Fourth St., San Rafael; retail; Floralounge Inc.; Julie Sommer of ClBC; Frank P. Murray Trust; Dirck Brinkerhoff of HLCRE; Nov. 1, 2022

952sf at 711 Grand Ave., #270, San Rafael; office; Gabrielsen & Company; na; Canal Alliance Property Group LLC; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Dec. 12, 2022

644sf at 500 Tamal Plaza, Corte Madera; retail; Pilates of Marin; Julie Sommer of ClBC; David T. & Carolyn M. Giannini Family Survivors Trust; Julie Sommer of ClBC; Nov. 18, 2022 (Jan. 15, 2023)

269sf at 35 Mitchell Blvd., #1, San Rafael; office; David Henry; Matt Storms of K&C; Bank of Marin, Trustee; Matt Storms of K&C; Nov. 22, 2022

Meritage Medical Network relocated from Novato to former Ygrene Energy Fund space in Basin Street Properties’ two-building South McDowell Landing office complex in January. (courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield)

Sonoma County

18,490sf at 2000 S. McDowell Blvd., #110, Petaluma; office; Meritage Medical Network; Glen Dowling & Jordan Lazor of JLL; Basin Street Properties; Brian Foster, Steven Leonard & Trevor Buck of C&W; (Jan. 1, 2023)

9,380sf at 1993 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa; industrial; Door Dash Essentials; Niels von Doepp of C&W; Fox Partners; Tom Laugero of K&C; June 16, 2022

5,565sf at 1360 N. Dutton Ave., #150 & A, Santa Rosa; office; Cinquini & Passarino; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Robert Werson; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Jan. 9, 2023

4,389sf at 201 First St., Petaluma; office, sublease; Daily Acts; Marty Pistone & Carolyn Pistone of ClBC; Petaluma Theatre District LLC (Basin Street Properties); Mike Thomason of K&C; Nov. 15, 2022 (Dec. 1, 2022)

3,930sf at 1210 Sonoma Ave, #A & B, Santa Rosa; office; Sutter Bay Medical Foundation; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Jonathan Barnes Successor Trustee of the Vincent H. Barnes & Doris H. Barned 1981 Trust; Rhonda Deringer & Joel Jaman of K&C; Nov. 3, 2022

3,922sf at 141 Stony Circle, #145, Santa Rosa; office; Loring Smart Roast; Jim Sartain of K&C; STG Group; Dave Peterson & Danny Jones of K&C; Nov. 9, 2022

3,485sf at 1318 Redwood Way, #250, Petaluma; office, extension; Vista International Insurance; na; Seamus Redwood, LP; Russ Mayer of K&C; Aug. 17, 2022

3,211sf at 1370 Redwood Way, #E, Petaluma; office; DBC Training Petaluma; Russ Mayer of K&C; Dawse Properties, LP; Russ Mayer of K&C; March 12, 2022

2,747sf at 3510 Unocal Place, #108, Santa Rosa; office; Redwood Health Services; Joel Jaman of K&C; STG Group; na; Nov. 18, 2022

2,681sf at 1360 N. Dutton Ave., #200, Santa Rosa; office; Critical Care Training Institute; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Robert Werson; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Sept. 9, 2022