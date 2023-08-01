Sonoma, Marin business leads from commercial real estate transactions: July 31 report

Check out which companies are leasing office, retail, industrial and multifamily properties in Marin and Sonoma counties via the following deals.

LEASES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; lessee; procuring agents; lessor; listing agents; transaction date (occupancy date)

Marin County

984sf at 405 Enfrente Road, #120, Novato; office; Bay Area Immigration LLP; Nathan Ballard, Matt Storms & Vesa Becam of K&C; Bay Treet Park Associates; Nathan Ballard, Matt Storms & Vesa Becam of K&C; June 15

960sf at 19 Digital Drive, #S, Novato; industrial; Lifesafer of Northern California Inc.; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; Cloudview Trail II LLC; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; May 31

Sonoma County

4,500sf at 1330 Ross St., #A, Petaluma; industrial; Alpha Fleet Solutions LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Royvan Properties; na; June 9

4,423sf at 231 Petaluma Ave., #100, Sebastopol; retail; JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A.; na; Armstrong Petaluma Sebastopol LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Sara Wann of K&C; January 3

2,700sf at 1695 Piner Road, #D, Santa Rosa; industrial; CDC Countertops Inc.; na; 1701 Piner Investments LLC; Shawn Johnson & Mike Flitner of K&C; July 7

2,144sf at 737 Southpoint Blvd., #G, Petaluma; industrial; Unger Construction Co.; na; Merrill Switzer Trust; Sara Wann of K&C; June 29

1,956sf at 822 Broadway, Sonoma; office; Thornley and Associates Inc.; na; David Biggio; Sara Wann & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; May 25

1,615sf at 1450 Airport Blvd., #100, Santa Rosa; office; Dry Creek Rancheria; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Ferronato Properties LLC; Shawn Johnson of K&C; June 28

1,575sf at 85 Brookwood Ave., #12, Santa Rosa; office; Common Ground Society; na; Samuel D Dakin Trust; Brian Keegan & Joel Jaman of K&C; May 15

1,524sf at 160 Wikiup Drive, #201, Santa Rosa; office; Open Employment; Kevin Doran of K&C; McMahan Revocable Trust; Kevin Doran of K&C; February 27

1,361sf at 421 S. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale; retail; Manpreet & Emily Sahota; Marshall Kelly & Russ Mayer of K&C; Thompson Development; Marshall Kelly & Russ Mayer of K&C; May 22

1,050sf at 6 Petaluma Blvd., #B7 & B9, Petaluma; retail; Marcella Davis; Sara Wann of K&C; MKD Great Petaluma Mill LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; May 30

990sf at 1160 N. Dutton Ave., #255, Santa Rosa; office; Kneisler and Schondel; na; Energy Soft Properties; Rhonda Deringer & Joel Jaman of K&C; May 12

860sf at 2200 Range Ave., #106, Santa Rosa; office; JJS Inspired Inc.; Peter Briceno of K&C; Gertrude Abby Schneider Trust; Peter Briceno of K&C; March 7

755sf at 410 Petaluma Blvd. S., #A1, Petaluma; retail; Elizabeth Wolfe; Sara Wann of K&C; Namaki Living Trust; Sara Wann of K&C; Feb. 13