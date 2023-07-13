Sonoma, Marin business leads from commercial real estate transactions: July 13 report

Check out which companies are leasing and buying office, retail, industrial and multifamily properties in Marin and Sonoma counties via the following deals.

LEASES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; lessee; procuring agents; lessor; listing agents; transaction date (occupancy date)

Marin County

9,903sf at 32 Pamaron Way, #B & C, Novato; industrial; Downing Heating Inc.; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Kruger Investment Properties; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; June 9

7,545sf at 55 Mitchell Blvd., #22, 23, B & C, San Rafael; office, extension & expansion; Optimum Processing; na; Bank of Marin, Trustee; Matt Storms of K&C; April 25

4,972sf at 240 Tamal Vista Blvd., #108 & 110, Corte Madera; office; Town of Corte Madera; Vesa Becam of K&C; NCP Commercial LLC; na; May 16

3,530sf at 1101 Fifth Ave., #200, San Rafael; office; Maher Accountancy; na; 1101 Fifth Ave LLC; Matt Storms of K&C; May 17

1,079sf at 35 Mitchell Blvd., #5B & 5C, San Rafael; office; Olipop; na; Bank of Marin, Trustee; Matt Storms of K&C; May 18

960sf at 46 Hamilton Drive, #C, Novato; industrial; Earthwise Energy Solutions LLC; Oxana Solovieva of K&C; Suzanne Daily; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; May 1

572sf at 1010 B St., #324, San Rafael; office; K&G Law LLP; Oxana Solovieva of K&C; Berry Capital LLC; na; May 19

234sf at 523 Fourth St., #226, San Rafael; office; David Rhoads; na; Seagull Prime; Matt Storms of K&C; February 10

Sonoma County

42,977sf at 133 Copeland St., #A & E, Petaluma; industrial; Sonoma Cast Stone Corp.; Demi Basiliades of K&C; 133 Copeland LLC; Demi Basiliades of K&C; June 12

9,895sf at 133 Copeland St., #C2, Petaluma; industrial; 02 Treehouse Commercial Inc.; Demi Basiliades of K&C; 133 Copeland LLC; Demi Basiliades of K&C; June 13

9,200sf at 1473-1477 Petaluma Blvd. S., Petaluma; industrial; Heritage Salvage; na; Maureen Gotham; Mike Thomason of K&C; June 8

6,053sf at 380 Morris St., #B & G, Sebastopol; industrial; Switch Vehicles; Mike Flitner of K&C; WAC Investments; Mike Flitner of K&C; May 1

5,450sf at 968 Gravenstein Highway S., Sebastopol; retail; GSK Fitness Novato Inc.; na; 970 Gravenstein Hwy LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; March 7

3,650sf at 359 E Washington St., Petaluma; retail; Raul Hernandez; Sara Wann of K&C; Cross Creek Group Inc.; Sara Wann of K&C; May 1

3,331sf at 380 Morris St., #L, Sebastopol; industrial; Hendricksen Naturlich Flooring; Mike Flitner of K&C; WAC Investments; Mike Flitner of K&C; April 28

3,309sf at 5550 Skylane Blvd., #N, Santa Rosa; office; Star Staffing; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Brigitte Grabisch; Shawn Johnson of K&C; June 22

2,539sf at 5555 Skylane Blvd., #D, Santa Rosa; office; Anvil Power Inc.; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Barbara Drotter; Shawn Johnson & Nathan Coogan of K&C; May 30

2,386sf at 186 N. Main St., #210, Sebastopol; office; Jonathan Pinkston; Rhonda Deringer & Annette Cooper of K&C; Maxwell Myers Co.; Rhonda Deringer & Annette Cooper of K&C; May 18

2,339sf at 1402 Corporate Center Parkway, #D & E, Santa Rosa; office; CONDUIT LLC; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Parkway LLC; Shawn Jamie of K&C; June 5

2,322sf at 990 Sonoma Ave., #9, Santa Rosa; office; Sutter Bay Medical Foundation; na; EYRAUD Investments LLC; Kevin Doran of K&C; March 26

2,240sf at 11 Fifth St., #201, Petaluma; office; Blendjet Inc.; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; May 18

1,960sf at 1450 Airport Blvd., #110, Santa Rosa; office; Homebound Technologies Inc.; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Ferronato Properties LLC; Shawn Johnson of K&C; April 13, 2022

1,738sf at 2455 Bennett Valley Road, #B200, Santa Rosa; office; David Felte; Brian Keegan of K&C; Basin Street Properties; na; May 18

1,153sf at 2455 Bennett Valley Rd., #C220, Santa Rosa; office; Diane Piccioni, Certified Public Accounting PC; Mike Flitner of K&C; Basin Street Properties; na; May 5

1,150sf at 802 Fourth St., Santa Rosa; office; Jennifer Sprenger; Brian Keegan & Nathan Coogan of K&C; Jeffrey & Deborah Rich Trust; Brian Keegan & Nathan Coogan of K&C; May 3

1,102sf at 3080 Marlow Road, #A-2, Santa Rosa; retail; Annadel Business Corp. Inc.; na; Race Street Properties; Marshall Kelly of K&C; June 4

1,100sf at 1460 E. Cotati Ave., #G, Rohnert Park; retail; Francisco Lemus dba Lemus Family Enterprises Inc.; Kevin Doran of K&C; Chris Henry; Kevin Doran of K&C; May 3

1,100sf at 11 Fifth St., #102, Petaluma; office; Gina Klump; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; May 2

1,000sf at 4224 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma; industrial; Sons of Salvage; Demi Basiliades & Mike Flitner of K&C; Mark Casagranda; Demi Basiliades & Mike Flitner of K&C; May 4

850sf at 30 Fifth St., #200, Petaluma; office; Bay Area MHC Psychology PC Inc.; Sara Wann of K&C; Golden Compass Properties LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; May 26

844sf at 579 Fifth St. W., Sonoma; retail; Teresa & Jose Alvarez; Nathan Coogan of K&C; Claudie Courre Trust; Nathan Coogan of K&C; May 24

528sf at 1042 Hopper Ave., #3C, Santa Rosa; industrial; Brad Corney; Sara Wann of K&C; PB&J Hopper Santa Rosa LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; June 26

250sf at 825 College Ave., #3, Santa Rosa; office; Paula Hansen-Cook; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; May 12

150sf at 825 College Ave., #0, Santa Rosa; office; Kerry Ray Stripe; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; May 2

SALES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; buyers; procuring agents; sellers; listing agents; transaction date; value

Marin County

663sf at 85 Galli Drive, #B, Novato; office; The Sigler Family Revocable Trust; Theo Banks of K&C; Sokitch 2011 Trust; Theo Banks of K&C; June 15; $230,000

Sonoma County

6,800sf at 8201 Old Redwood Highway/8195 La Plaza, Cotati; retail; Luis Dagnino; na; Anna Young; Sara Wann of K&C; June 30; $2,300,000

2,024sf at 126 Stanford St., Santa Rosa; multifamily (3 units); Esther and Bob Guardado; Nathan Coogan of K&C; Gaspari Residuary Trust; Nathan Coogan of K&C; June 30; $770,000