Sonoma, Marin business leads from commercial real estate transactions: June 29 report

Check out which companies are leasing and buying office, retail, industrial and multifamily properties in Marin and Sonoma counties via the following deals.

LEASES

Marin County

3,530sf at 1101 Fifth Ave., #200, San Rafael; office; Maher Accountancy; na; 1101 Fifth Ave LLC; Matt Storms of K & May 17

1,301sf at 1401 Los Gamos Road, #220, San Rafael; office, renewal; LAFCO; na; Security Mortgage Group 2; Nathan Ballard & Matt Storms of K & April 26

234sf at 523 Fourth St., #226, San Rafael; office; David Rhoads; na; Seagull Prime; Matt Storms of K & Feb. 10

Sonoma County

41,000sf at 255 Todd Road, Santa Rosa; industrial (0.94 acres with shop and yard); Norcal Pool Construction Inc. dba South Bay Gunite; Shawn Johnson of K & Bryan H & Alison Musco 2022 Living Trust; Shawn Johnson of K & May 12

40,500sf at 4298 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa; industrial (2,500sf shop, 38,000sf yard); United Cerebral Palsy of the North Bay; James Nobles of K & C & Recycling Services LLC; James Nobles of K & May 1

22,999sf at 975 Corporate Center Parkway, #120, Santa Rosa; industrial; Bachan’s Inc.; Demi Basiliades of K & CPSA, Corporate Center LLC; Shawn Johnson of K & Oct. 14, 2022

12,210sf at 2321 Circadian Way, Santa Rosa; industrial; Grow Strong Industries; Shawn Johnson of K & Santa Rosa Corporate Center Associates LLC; na; April 7

9,769sf at 1701 Piner Road, Santa Rosa; industrial; Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County; Gil Saydah & Nathan Coogan of K & 1701 Piner Investments LLC; Mike Flitner & Shawn Johnson of K & May 22

8,393sf at 6000 State Farm Drive, Rohnert Park; office; State Comp Insurance Fund; Jeffrey Wilmore of K & RP Investments; na; April 18

5,682sf at 950 N. Dutton Ave., Santa Rosa; industrial; Nadeem Anjum; Shawn Johnson of K & Doris Maxwell; Shawn Johnson of K & May 12

5,505sf at 777 Aviation Blvd., #B, Santa Rosa; office; John Bixler; na; Barbara Drotter; Shawn Johnson & Nathan Coogan of K & March 27

5,400sf at 541 Martin Ave., #2, 4, 6 & 8, Rohnert Park; industrial; Fastenal Company; na; Michael Gallagher; Kevin Doran of K & May 18

4,200sf at 621 Carlson Court, Unit 4, Rohnert Park; industrial; Shippert Racing Services Inc.; na; Mike Gallagher; Kevin Doran of K & April 25

3,650sf at 359 E. Washington St., Petaluma; retail; Raul Hernandez; Sara Wann of K & Cross Creek Group Inc.; Sara Wann of K & May 1

3,000sf at 461 Seventh St. W., Sonoma; office; Sonoma Ecology Center; na; Glen Ellen Properties; Joel Jaman of K & April 18

2,665sf at 6115 State Farm Drive, #B-4, Rohnert Park; office; Billa Management; Danny Jones of K & SBPark LLC; Kevin Doran of K & March 23

2,539sf at 5555 Skylane Blvd., #D, Santa Rosa; office; Anvil Power Inc.; Shawn Johnson of K & Barbara Drotter; Shawn Johnson & Nathan Coogan of K & May 30

2,487sf at 111 Santa Rosa Ave., #202, Santa Rosa; office; County of Sonoma; Russ Mayer of K & 111 Santa Rosa LLC; na; March 22

2,448sf at 1304 Southpoint Blvd., #110, Petaluma; office; Securitas Security Services USA Inc.; Sara Wann of K & Grace Development Group Inc.; na; April 25

2,438sf at 327 O’Hair Court, #A2, Santa Rosa; industrial; Ras Engineering; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K & Kleebauer Family Trust; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K & May 10

2,386sf at 186 N. Main St., #210, Sebastopol; office; Jonathan Pinkston; Rhonda Deringer & Annette Cooper of K & Maxwell Myers Co.; Rhonda Deringer & Annette Cooper of K & May 18

2,322sf at 990 Sonoma Ave., #9, Santa Rosa; office; Sutter Bay Medical Foundation; na; EYRAUD Investments LLC; Kevin Doran of K & March 26

2,275sf at 628 E. Washington St., #B, Petaluma; office; North Bay Veterinary Dentistry Inc.; Sara Wann of K & Kerry Mahoney Davison Trust; Sara Wann of K & Aug. 1, 2022

2,029sf at 144 W. Napa St., #101, Sonoma; office; JP Morgan Chase National Association; Rhonda Deringer of K & Chateau Sonoma Hotel Group LLC; na; March 14

1,860sf at 1260 N. Dutton Ave., #180, Santa Rosa; office; John LeCave; Dave Peterson of K & STG Group; Dave Peterson & Danny Jones of K & April 10

1,580sf at 800 Mendocino Ave., #2 & 3, Santa Rosa; office; Rong Kang Feng; na; Romero Limited Partnership; Annette Cooper of K & April 20

1,533sf at 186 N. Main St., #250, Sebastopol; office; Karina Kincaid & Lowell Provost; Rhonda Deringer & Annette Cooper of K & Maxwell Myers Co.; Rhonda Deringer & Annette Cooper of K & Feb. 14