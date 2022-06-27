1,500sf at 1400 N. Dutton Ave., #9, Santa Rosa; office; Pine Flat Ranch Inc.; Doug Braik of K&C; Jeffrey Elliott; na; Feb. 11

1,485sf at 133 Aviation Boulevard, #103, Santa Rosa; industrial; Backen & Gillam Architects PC; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Airport Business Center; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Aug. 1, 2021

1,400sf at 1301 Redwood Way, #200, Petaluma; office; Sutter Insurance Co.; na; TPMD LLC; Mike Thomason of K&C; April 8

1,400sf at 7802 Bell Road, Windsor; industrial; Paragon Floor Covering; na; Montour Properties LLC; Russ Mayer of K&C; Dec. 10, 2021

1,388sf at 2350 Santa Rosa Ave., #D, Santa Rosa; retail; Ahmad Sameer Muqim; Sara Wann of K&C; Sue Chen Hung; Sara Wann of K&C; April 15

1,366sf at 3554 Round Barn Blvd., #205, Santa Rosa; office; Next One Staffing; Shawn Johnson, Dave Peterson & Brian Keegan of K&C; Basin Street Properties; Shawn Johnson, Dave Peterson & Brian Keegan of K&C; Dec. 15, 2021

1,221sf at 410 Petaluma Blvd. South, #B & C, Petaluma; retail; Lindsay & Mike Ward; na; Namaki Living Trust; Sara Wann of K&C; Jan. 21

1,206sf at 5855 Sonoma Highway, #C, Santa Rosa; retail; Esteven Rodriquez; Kevin Doran & Joel Jaman of K&C; Gawfco Builders Corporation; Kevin Doran & Joel Jaman of K&C; March 15

1,200sf at 181 Concourse Blvd., #C, Santa Rosa; office; Synergy One Lending Inc.; na; 181 Concourse Blvd LLC; Shawn Johnson of K&C; April 13

1,200sf at 399 Business Park Court, #307, Windsor; industrial; Grateful Grain LLC; Russ Mayer of K&C; Latitude 45 Inc.; Russ Mayer of K&C; Jan. 28

1,200sf at 175 Lynch Creek Way, Petaluma; office; Peace Out Inc.; Sara Wann of K&C; 57 Taylor Enterprises; Sara Wann of K&C; March 17

1,120sf at 5256 Aero Drive, #3, Santa Rosa; industrial; HotSpot AG Inc.; Mike Flitner of K&C; Aero Prop LLC; na; May 17

1,100sf at 1460 E. Cotati Ave., #G, Rohnert Park; retail; Alexis King; Kevin Doran of K&C; 1460 East Cotati LLC; Kevin Doran of K&C; Aug. 31, 2021

1,089sf at 490 Mendocino Ave., #108, Santa Rosa; retail; Dominic Roche; Russ Mayer of K&C; Carol & Morton Rothman Trust; Russ Mayer of K&C; Oct. 6, 2021

1,055sf at 2200 Range Ave., #202, Santa Rosa; office; Iaso Vita Integrations; Peter Briceno of K&C; Gertrud Schneider Abby Trust; Peter Briceno of K&C; March 14

1,038sf at 860 Piner Road, #19, Santa Rosa; industrial; Sara and Keith McNamee; Doug Braik of K&C; McLaren Piner LLC; Brian Keegan & Peter Briceno of K&C; Jan. 14

930sf at 399 Business Park Court, #316, Windsor; industrial; Anthony Van Der Boon dba Van Der Boon Electric; Russ Mayer of K&C; Latitude 45 Inc.; Russ Mayer of K&C; Jan. 28

915sf at 8272 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati; retail; Jesus Guerrero; na; Cotati Gateway LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; March 16

856sf at 2235 Challenger Way, #102, Santa Rosa; office; Art of Aesthetics; na; Basin Street Properties; Dave Peterson, Shawn Johnson & Peter Briceno of K&C; March 10

849sf at 2455 Bennett Valley Road, #C107, Santa Rosa; office; New American Funding; na; Basin Street Properties; Dave Peterson & Peter Briceno of K&C; April 28

838sf at 3404 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; office; Brenda Garcia; Sara Wann of K&C; 57 Taylor Enterprises; Sara Wann of K&C; March 23

784sf at 5625 State Farm Drive, #34, Rohnert Park; industrial; Sonoma County Construction Inc.; Kevin Doran of K&C; New California Land Co.; Kevin Doran & Peter Briceno of K&C; Jan. 28

699sf at 100 Stony Point Road, #265, Santa Rosa; office; Guardian Angel Home Care; na; Basin Street Properties; Dave Peterson, Shawn Johnson & Brian Keegan of K&C; March 25

682sf at 3550 Round Barn Blvd., #210, Santa Rosa; office; Premier Lending Inc.; Shawn Johnson of K&C; SR Fountaingrove DE LLC; Shawn Johnson, Dave Peterson & Brian Keegan of K&C; Feb. 23

641sf at 3450 Mendocino Ave., #B, Santa Rosa; office; Karen Rutkowski; Sara Wann of K&C; 57 Taylor Enterprises; Sara Wann of K&C; June 21

625sf at 160 Wikiup Drive, #208, Santa Rosa; office; Allied West Real Estate Management; Doug Braik of K&C; McMahan Revocable Trust; Kevin Doran of K&C; Dec. 13, 2021

623sf at 35 Mitchell, #9, San Rafael; office; Mary Kay Yamamoto; na; Guitty Alexander, Trustee; Vesa Becam of K&C; Feb. 10

610sf at 445 Orchard St., #111, Santa Rosa; office; Marcus Vassallo; Dave Peterson of K&C; Orchard Building LLC; Dave Peterson of K&C; Nov. 1, 2021

496sf at 2425 Cleveland Ave., #150, Santa Rosa; office; Joyce Uangst; Doug Braik of K&C; Richard Lockwood P.M.; Doug Braik of K&C; Feb. 15

441sf at 1301 Redwood Way, #155, Petaluma; office; Ark Trading/EXIM Corp; Mike Thomason of K&C; TPMD; Mike Thomason of K&C; Jan. 1