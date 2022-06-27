Subscribe

Sonoma, Marin business leads from commercial real estate transactions: June 27 report

JEFF QUACKENBUSH
THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
June 27, 2022, 9:02AM

Brokerage abbreviation: K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc. Send commercial real estate transactions to jquackenbush@busjrnl.com. A compilation for the last 12 months is available for $45 by calling 707-521-5270.

Check out which companies are leasing and buying office, retail, industrial and multifamily properties in Marin and Sonoma counties via the following deals.

LEASES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; lessee; procuring agents; lessor; listing agents; transaction date

Marin County

14,073sf at 1101 Fifth Ave., #275, San Rafael; office; Morgan Stanley; na; 1101 Fifth Avenue LLC; Matt Storms of K&C; Feb. 25

3,058sf at 700 Larkspur Landing Circle, #280, Larkspur; office; Grotefeld Hoffman; Nathan Ballard of K&C; JPPF Larkspur Landing Office Park LP; na; March 24

2,523sf at 11 Commercial Blvd., #10 & 11, Novato; industrial, extension; Luigys Moving & Storage Inc.; na; Commercial Blvd LP; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; March 17

1,519sf at 158 Hamilton, #A, Novato; industrial; Open Home Studio; Matt Storms of K&C; 850 Grant Ave LLC; na; Feb. 15

1,462sf at 555 E. Francisco Blvd., #24, San Rafael; retail; Mill Valley Pasta Co.; Theo Banks of K&C; Harbor Center Properties LLC; na; Jan. 31

1,186sf at 30 Liberty Ship Way, #3160, Sausalito; office; Kimberly Oxford Interiors; Jeffrey Wilmore & Theo Banks of K&C; Harrison Holdings LLC; na; March 4

1,056sf at 1604 Grant Ave., Novato; retail; Xiao Qian Wang; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; Cali Investments Group LLC; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; April 20

1,016sf at 100 Drakes Landing Road, #160, Greenbrae; office; Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman; Nathan Ballard of K&C; REEP-OFC Drakes Landing CA LLC; na; Feb. 2

859sf at 55 Mitchell, #9, San Rafael; office; Kerry Spence Estate Plans Inc.; na; Bank of Marin, Trustee; Vesa Becam of K&C; April 11

841sf at 1615 Hill Road, #1, Novato; office; Heartful Birth; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; The Sharma Family Trust; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; Feb. 19

817sf at 505 San Marin Drive, #180A, Novato; office; Rebekah Shapiro Gonzalez; na; 505 San Marin Drive LLC; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; April 5

667sf at 101 Larkspur Landing Circle, #328, Larkspur; office, sublease; Rocketpower Ops; Matt Storms of K&C; Broadwing; Matt Storms of K&C; Feb. 4

598sf at 510B Tamalpais Drive, Corte Madera; retail; Ling Yeung; Vesa Becam of K&C; Town of Corte Madera; Vesa Becam of K&C; Feb. 9

553sf at 891 Sir Francis Drake Blvd., San Anselmo; office; Vera Renee Meyer, DMD dba Dental of Marin; na; Kwok Internal Medicine Inc.; Theo Banks of K&C; April 8

533sf at 1400 Grant Ave., #205, Novato; office; Redwood Developmental Services; Matt Storms of K&C; Harold Parker Properties; Matt Storms of K&C; March 16

520sf at 447 Miller Ave., #C-1, Mill Valley; office; Arnold Seigel; Matt Storms & Vesa Becam of K&C; Stewart Lee Properties; Matt Storms & Vesa Becam of K&C; March 28

231sf at 1330 Lincoln Ave., #104, San Rafael; office; Lauren Ogren; Nathan Ballard & Matt Storms of K&C; Gaetani Real Estate; Nathan Ballard & Matt Storms of K&C; March 28

182sf at 1330 Lincoln Ave., #208B, San Rafael; office; Jessica Potter; Nathan Ballard & Matt Storms of K&C; Gaetani Real Estate; Nathan Ballard & Matt Storms of K&C; March 28

Richard and Ruth Cawood operate the Falling Prices discount store in Santa Rosa, where prices are reduced over the course of five days. They leased the 22,055-square-foot retail space at 1001 W. College Ave. in Santa Rosa at the end of 2021 and opened the store in April. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
Sonoma County

22,055sf at 1001 W. College Ave., Santa Rosa; retail; Avalon Liquidators; Annette Cooper of K&C; West College Management; na; Dec. 30, 2021

19,617sf at 3043 Wiljan Court, Santa Rosa; industrial; Advantage Investment LLC; na; Far West Land & Investment Co.; Stephen Skinner & James Nobles of K&C; Dec. 4, 2021

17,061sf at 3558 Round Barn Blvd., #300, Santa Rosa; office; Moss Adams LP; Kevin Doran of K&C; SR Office Properties LLC; na; April 13

16,834sf at 6100 Redwood Drive, Rohnert Park; industrial; Ryder Truck Rental Inc.; na; Redwood Drive LLC; Brian Keegan of K&C; Dec. 21, 2021

11,931sf at 3636 N. Laughlin Road, #180, Santa Rosa; office; Universal Alarm Inc.; Mike Flitner of K&C; CPSA-Westwind & Laughlin LLC; Shawn Johnson of K&C; March 14

10,000sf at 921 Piner Road, #B, Santa Rosa; industrial; La Tortilla Factory; Jim Sartain & Mike Flitner of K&C; JSZ Realty Ventures; Danny Jones & Dave Peterson of K&C; Feb. 18

8,800sf at 1901 Cleveland Ave., #A, Santa Rosa; retail; OP Comics & Games LLC; Annette Cooper of K&C; Fuad Dada Trust; Annette Cooper of K&C; March 10

8,773sf at 3130 Regional Prkway, Santa Rosa; industrial; Vortex Industries LLC; na; Richard Schram; Shawn Johnson & Mike Flitner of K&C; April 7

8,773sf at 3130 Regional Parkway, Santa Rosa; industrial; County of Sonoma; Kevin Doran of K&C; Richard Schram; Mike Flitner & Shawn Johnson of K&C; Oct. 21, 2020

7,689sf at 399 Business Park Court, #503-507, 520, 521 & 523, Windsor; industrial; Barrel Brothers Brewing Co.; Russ Mayer of K&C; Latitude 45 Inc.; Russ Mayer of K&C; July 30, 2021

7,045sf at 149 Stony Circle, #200, Santa Rosa; office; New York Life Insurance; na; STG Group; Danny Jones of K&C; Feb. 28

7,000sf at 5347 Skylane Blvd., Santa Rosa; industrial; County of Sonoma; Kevin Doran of K&C; 5330 ORH LLC; Shawn Johnson & Russ Mayer of K&C; June 22, 2020

7,000sf at 475 Aviation Blvd., #201, Santa Rosa; office; Anova Education; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Basin Street Properties; Shawn Johnson, Brian Keegan & Danny Jones of K&C; March 22

6,822sf at 5625 State Farm Drive, Rohnert Park; industrial; West County Brewing; Peter Briceno of K&C; New CA Land Co.; Kevin Doran & Peter Briceno of K&C; Feb. 15

5,593sf at 131 Stony Point Road, #218, Santa Rosa; office; Alternative Family Services; na; SR Stony Point DE LLC; Shawn Johnson & Peter Briceno of K&C; Nov. 29, 2021

5,115sf at 175 Cascade Court, #C, Rohnert Park; industrial; Enviro HVAC; Stephen Skinner of K&C; Cascade Court Property LLC; Stephen Skinner of K&C; Feb. 1

4,050sf at 4690 Hoen Ave., Santa Rosa; office; Advanced Fertility Assoc.; Dave Peterson of K&C; Jason Hunter LLC; na; May 17, 2021

3,900sf at 399 Business Park Court, #308 & 310, Windsor; industrial; SVG Global Inc.; Russ Mayer of K&C; Latitude 45 Inc.; Russ Mayer of K&C; Dec. 15, 2021

3,744sf at 917 Piner Road, #C, Santa Rosa; industrial; Apollo Harvest; Peter Briceno of K&C; STG Group; Dave Peterson & Danny Jones of K&C; March 22

3,695sf at 5550 Skylane Blvd., #G, Santa Rosa; office; SG Homecare; na; Brigitte Grabisch; Shawn Johnson of K&C; March 2

3,378sf at 3633 Regional Parkway, #100, Santa Rosa; industrial, sublease; LIFEwest Northern California; Rhonda Deringer & Brian Keegan of K&C; Solectrac Inc.; Rhonda Deringer & Mike Flitner of K&C; April 1

3,262sf at 3579 Westwind Blvd., Santa Rosa; office; Louis Vierra; Demi Basiliades of K&C; Sonoma County Farm Bureau; Demi Basiliades of K&C; Feb. 15

3,011sf at 18 Petaluma Blvd., Petaluma; retail; Julia Faller; Sara Wann of K&C; MKD Great Petaluma Mill LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; April 14

2,800sf at 7806 & 7808 Bell Road, Windsor; industrial; CA Environmental Systems Inc.; Russ Mayer of K&C; Montour Properties LLC; Russ Mayer of K&C; March 22

2,771sf at 120 Stony Point Road, #120, Santa Rosa; office; SR Community Health Centers; Dave Peterson of K&C; Basin Street Properties; Dave Peterson, Shawn Johnson & Brian Keegan of K&C; March 16

2,520sf at 789 Lombardi Court, #202 & 203, Santa Rosa; retail; Peterson Mechanical Inc.; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Lennel Property Investments Inc.; Shawn Johnson & Peter Briceno of K&C; Dec. 15, 2021

2,410sf at 380 Morris St., #G, Sebastopol; industrial; Switch Vehicles; Mike Flitner of K&C; WAC Investments; Mike Flitner of K&C; Sept. 20, 2021

2,137sf at 1420 S. McDowell Blvd., #B & C, Petaluma; retail; East Petaluma VH LP dba East Petaluma Animal Hospital; Sara Wann of K&C; Arroyo Center Petaluma LLC; Russ Mayer of K&C; Nov. 11, 2021

1,937sf at 3843 Brickway Blvd., #204, Santa Rosa; office; Daryl Lease Law PC; Doug Braik of K&C; Harvest Business Center LLC; Brian Keegan, Shawn Johnson & Danny Jones of K&C; Jan. 18

1,936sf at 50 Santa Rosa Ave., #380, Santa Rosa; office; JKL Corporation; na; Caltronix; Dave Peterson & Danny Jones of K&C; Dec. 31, 2021

1,900sf at 6560 Hembree Lane, #190, Windsor; retail; Sourdough Company; na; Shiloh Properties; Marshall Kelly of K&C; Sept. 22, 2021

1,888sf at 380 Morris St., #D, Sebastopol; industrial; Solutions Plan LLC dba Rhyne Design Custom Cabinets; Demi Basiliades of K&C; WAC Investments; Mike Flitner of K&C; May 13

1,625sf at 3100 Lakeville Highway, #A, Petaluma; retail; Purchase Green East Bay; Sara Wann of K&C; TMCL Invest LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Feb. 9

1,551sf at 4283 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa; retail; Mel Brooks Art and Preparatory School; Kevin Doran of K&C; Lakeside Center Investors LLC; Kevin Doran & Brian Keegan of K&C; Jan. 4

1,525sf at 7794 Bell Road, Windsor; industrial; Forest Origins LLC; Russ Mayer of K&C; Montour Properties LLC; Russ Mayer of K&C; April 19

1,500sf at 1400 N. Dutton Ave., #9, Santa Rosa; office; Pine Flat Ranch Inc.; Doug Braik of K&C; Jeffrey Elliott; na; Feb. 11

1,485sf at 133 Aviation Boulevard, #103, Santa Rosa; industrial; Backen & Gillam Architects PC; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Airport Business Center; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Aug. 1, 2021

1,400sf at 1301 Redwood Way, #200, Petaluma; office; Sutter Insurance Co.; na; TPMD LLC; Mike Thomason of K&C; April 8

1,400sf at 7802 Bell Road, Windsor; industrial; Paragon Floor Covering; na; Montour Properties LLC; Russ Mayer of K&C; Dec. 10, 2021

1,388sf at 2350 Santa Rosa Ave., #D, Santa Rosa; retail; Ahmad Sameer Muqim; Sara Wann of K&C; Sue Chen Hung; Sara Wann of K&C; April 15

1,366sf at 3554 Round Barn Blvd., #205, Santa Rosa; office; Next One Staffing; Shawn Johnson, Dave Peterson & Brian Keegan of K&C; Basin Street Properties; Shawn Johnson, Dave Peterson & Brian Keegan of K&C; Dec. 15, 2021

1,221sf at 410 Petaluma Blvd. South, #B & C, Petaluma; retail; Lindsay & Mike Ward; na; Namaki Living Trust; Sara Wann of K&C; Jan. 21

1,206sf at 5855 Sonoma Highway, #C, Santa Rosa; retail; Esteven Rodriquez; Kevin Doran & Joel Jaman of K&C; Gawfco Builders Corporation; Kevin Doran & Joel Jaman of K&C; March 15

1,200sf at 181 Concourse Blvd., #C, Santa Rosa; office; Synergy One Lending Inc.; na; 181 Concourse Blvd LLC; Shawn Johnson of K&C; April 13

1,200sf at 399 Business Park Court, #307, Windsor; industrial; Grateful Grain LLC; Russ Mayer of K&C; Latitude 45 Inc.; Russ Mayer of K&C; Jan. 28

1,200sf at 175 Lynch Creek Way, Petaluma; office; Peace Out Inc.; Sara Wann of K&C; 57 Taylor Enterprises; Sara Wann of K&C; March 17

1,120sf at 5256 Aero Drive, #3, Santa Rosa; industrial; HotSpot AG Inc.; Mike Flitner of K&C; Aero Prop LLC; na; May 17

1,100sf at 1460 E. Cotati Ave., #G, Rohnert Park; retail; Alexis King; Kevin Doran of K&C; 1460 East Cotati LLC; Kevin Doran of K&C; Aug. 31, 2021

1,089sf at 490 Mendocino Ave., #108, Santa Rosa; retail; Dominic Roche; Russ Mayer of K&C; Carol & Morton Rothman Trust; Russ Mayer of K&C; Oct. 6, 2021

1,055sf at 2200 Range Ave., #202, Santa Rosa; office; Iaso Vita Integrations; Peter Briceno of K&C; Gertrud Schneider Abby Trust; Peter Briceno of K&C; March 14

1,038sf at 860 Piner Road, #19, Santa Rosa; industrial; Sara and Keith McNamee; Doug Braik of K&C; McLaren Piner LLC; Brian Keegan & Peter Briceno of K&C; Jan. 14

930sf at 399 Business Park Court, #316, Windsor; industrial; Anthony Van Der Boon dba Van Der Boon Electric; Russ Mayer of K&C; Latitude 45 Inc.; Russ Mayer of K&C; Jan. 28

915sf at 8272 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati; retail; Jesus Guerrero; na; Cotati Gateway LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; March 16

856sf at 2235 Challenger Way, #102, Santa Rosa; office; Art of Aesthetics; na; Basin Street Properties; Dave Peterson, Shawn Johnson & Peter Briceno of K&C; March 10

849sf at 2455 Bennett Valley Road, #C107, Santa Rosa; office; New American Funding; na; Basin Street Properties; Dave Peterson & Peter Briceno of K&C; April 28

838sf at 3404 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; office; Brenda Garcia; Sara Wann of K&C; 57 Taylor Enterprises; Sara Wann of K&C; March 23

784sf at 5625 State Farm Drive, #34, Rohnert Park; industrial; Sonoma County Construction Inc.; Kevin Doran of K&C; New California Land Co.; Kevin Doran & Peter Briceno of K&C; Jan. 28

699sf at 100 Stony Point Road, #265, Santa Rosa; office; Guardian Angel Home Care; na; Basin Street Properties; Dave Peterson, Shawn Johnson & Brian Keegan of K&C; March 25

682sf at 3550 Round Barn Blvd., #210, Santa Rosa; office; Premier Lending Inc.; Shawn Johnson of K&C; SR Fountaingrove DE LLC; Shawn Johnson, Dave Peterson & Brian Keegan of K&C; Feb. 23

641sf at 3450 Mendocino Ave., #B, Santa Rosa; office; Karen Rutkowski; Sara Wann of K&C; 57 Taylor Enterprises; Sara Wann of K&C; June 21

625sf at 160 Wikiup Drive, #208, Santa Rosa; office; Allied West Real Estate Management; Doug Braik of K&C; McMahan Revocable Trust; Kevin Doran of K&C; Dec. 13, 2021

623sf at 35 Mitchell, #9, San Rafael; office; Mary Kay Yamamoto; na; Guitty Alexander, Trustee; Vesa Becam of K&C; Feb. 10

610sf at 445 Orchard St., #111, Santa Rosa; office; Marcus Vassallo; Dave Peterson of K&C; Orchard Building LLC; Dave Peterson of K&C; Nov. 1, 2021

496sf at 2425 Cleveland Ave., #150, Santa Rosa; office; Joyce Uangst; Doug Braik of K&C; Richard Lockwood P.M.; Doug Braik of K&C; Feb. 15

441sf at 1301 Redwood Way, #155, Petaluma; office; Ark Trading/EXIM Corp; Mike Thomason of K&C; TPMD; Mike Thomason of K&C; Jan. 1

425sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #27I, Windsor; office; Viviana Guido; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; Dec. 10, 2021

322sf at 825 College Ave., #6, Santa Rosa; office; Sara Joslyn; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; Jan. 18

322sf at 825 College Ave., #13, Santa Rosa; office; Winnie Piccolo; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; Jan. 18

320sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #27 F & G, Windsor; office; Jaime Retamoza; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; Nov. 29, 2021

250sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #27C, Windsor; office; Northview Landscaping; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; Feb. 14

250sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #24D, Windsor; office; Maria Deverede; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; March 10

250sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #27H, Windsor; office; The Sassy Peach; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; Jan. 18

225sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #24C, Windsor; office; Karen Myer; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; Dec. 10, 2021

225sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #22B, Windsor; office; Pack Trading Group Inc.; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; April 12

225sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #24E, Windsor; office; Diana Northness; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; Feb. 15

200sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #24F, Windsor; office; Ernest Vineyards; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; March 4

180sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #27B, Windsor; office; Dunaway Paints; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; Jan. 19

166sf at 825 College Ave., #1, Santa Rosa; office; Jackie Gold; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; Jan. 20

150sf at 131 Stony Circle, #500, Santa Rosa; office; Green Ramp Group; Doug Braik of K&C; Santa Rosa Executive Suites; na; Dec. 15, 2021

Seagull Prime purchased the 22,525-square-foot 4th Street Business Center office complex at 523 Fourth St. and 930 Irwin St. in San Rafael on March 31 from PFI 39 LLC, part of the bankruptcy case resulting from the late Ken Casey's Novato-based Ponzi scheme, discovered in mid-2020. (courtesy of Keegan & Coppin)
SALES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; buyers; procuring agents; sellers; listing agents; transaction date; value

Marin County

22,525sf at 523 Fourth St. & 930 Irwin, San Rafael; office; Seagull Prime; na; PFI 39 LLC; Matt Storms of K&C; March 31

20,000sf at 67 Mark Drive, San Rafael; office & industrial; Career Wave LLC; na; Gleason Family Foundation; Matt Storms of K&C; April 8

6,465sf at 20 Sunnyside, Mill Valley; office; East Peak Holdings LLC; na; Seymour Trust; Jeffrey Wilmore & Matt Storms of K&C; May 13

4,550sf at 1011-1013 Second St., San Rafael; retail; GEA Properties LLC; Matt Storms & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Hannan Survivors Trust; Matt Storms & Nathan Ballard of K&C; May 5

2,100sf at 494 Magnolia Ave., Larkspur; retail; Mash Petroleum Inc.; na; 494 Business Trust; Nathan Ballard of K&C; April 7

F. Korbel Bros. purchased 70,000-square-foot Building J at 1740 Copperhill Parkway in Santa Rosa near Sonoma County airport on May 9. It was completed in November 2020 and is part of the five-building, 376,000-square-foot Billa Landing project. (courtesy of Keggan & Coppin)
F. Korbel Bros. purchased 70,000-square-foot Building J at 1740 Copperhill Parkway in Santa Rosa near Sonoma County airport on May 9. It was completed in November 2020 and is part of the five-building, 376,000-square-foot Billa Landing project. (courtesy of Keggan & Coppin)

Sonoma County

1,306,800sf at 930 Shiloh Road, Windsor; industrial land (30 acres); 655-685 4th Street, LP; na; The Shiloh Group LLC; Mike Flitner of K&C; March 31

217,800sf at APNs 117-040-038, -039 & -045, Cloverdale; industrial land (5 acres); Cloverdale Property LLC; Russ Mayer of K&C; 21 Greenpoint LLC; na; April 14

145,926sf at 1000 Second St., Santa Rosa; residential land (3.35 acres); Accretive Santa Rosa Partners LLC; na; 1000 Second St LLC; Annette Cooper & James Nobles of K&C; June 2

70,312sf at 1740 Copperhill Parkway, Santa Rosa; industrial; F. Korbel & Bros. Inc.; Shawn Johnson of K&C; 21003 Westwind LLC; Danny Jones & Dave Peterson of K&C; May 9

63,000sf at 830 DenBeste Court, Windsor; industrial; Sonoma County Vintners Coop; Mike Flitner of K&C; 830 DenBeste Court; Brian Keegan & Kevin Doran of K&C; April 29

52,272sf at 6100 Old Redwood Highway, Windsor; residential land (1.2 acres); Space Dimensions Architects; James Nobles & Ken Bizzell of K&C; Misha Weidman; James Nobles & Ken Bizzell of K&C; March 5

20,960sf at 350 Morris St., Sebastopol; industrial; 350 Morris Street LLC; Matt Storms of K&C; Warren/Geernaert Trust; na; June 2

16,679sf at 3388 Regional Parkway, Santa Rosa; industrial; Inspired Investment Group LLC; Stephen Skinner & Shawn Johnson of K&C; Bill & Dori Coleman Family Trust and Ray & Marie Roberts Trust; Mike Flitner of K&C; April 14

14,830sf at 480 Tesconi Circle, #A, Santa Rosa; office; Saya Inc.; na; Tachyon Industries; Erlina D’Argenzio & Dino D’Argenzio of K&C; March 14

13,894sf at 601 Elsa Drive, Santa Rosa; industrial; Salvatore, Nicholas & Joseph Svedise; na; Cook Family Trust & Rusbarsky Family Trust; Kevin Doran of K&C; May 5

6,864sf at 3765 Brickway Blvd., Santa Rosa; office; Doss Properties LLC; na; James F. Picchi Trust; Brian Keegan & Nathan Coogan of K&C; May 10

6,008sf at 414 W. Napa St., Sonoma; office; KS Mattson Partners LP; na; Redwood Empire Municipal Insurance Fund; Rhonda Deringer & Stephen Skinner of K&C; May 2

5,472sf at 917 College Ave., Santa Rosa; office; Sonoma Federal Credit; na; North American Cinemas; Brian Keegan & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; April 4

4,671sf at 1440 Townview Drive, Santa Rosa; retail; Dough Capital Inc.; Annette Cooper of K&C; Townview GP; na; March 11

3,984sf at 1615 Cleveland Ave., Santa Rosa; office; Xiucai Zhang & Timothy Hong; na; Greg & Sally Tylawsky; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; May 27

2,961sf at 6671 Front St., Forestville; retail; TukHehMan LLC; na; The Andrew Railla Separate Property Trust; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; May 12

2,241sf at 1295 Petaluma Blvd. North, Petaluma; retail; Cynthia & Armando Enriquez; na; Dave & Virginia Sullivan; Sara Wann of K&C; March 30

1,646sf at 4295 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa; office; Nicole Monachello; na; Montgomery Investments LP; Kevin Doran & Doug Braik of K&C; March 25

1,302sf at 153 & 157 Johnson St., Windsor; retail; Allison Hargrave & Michael Barnard; Shawn Johnson of K&C; The Swanson Family 2012 Family Trust; Shawn Johnson of K&C; April 21

