Sonoma, Marin business leads from commercial real estate transactions: June 27 report
Check out which companies are leasing and buying office, retail, industrial and multifamily properties in Marin and Sonoma counties via the following deals.
LEASES
Listing format: square footage at address; property type; lessee; procuring agents; lessor; listing agents; transaction date
Marin County
14,073sf at 1101 Fifth Ave., #275, San Rafael; office; Morgan Stanley; na; 1101 Fifth Avenue LLC; Matt Storms of K&C; Feb. 25
3,058sf at 700 Larkspur Landing Circle, #280, Larkspur; office; Grotefeld Hoffman; Nathan Ballard of K&C; JPPF Larkspur Landing Office Park LP; na; March 24
2,523sf at 11 Commercial Blvd., #10 & 11, Novato; industrial, extension; Luigys Moving & Storage Inc.; na; Commercial Blvd LP; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; March 17
1,519sf at 158 Hamilton, #A, Novato; industrial; Open Home Studio; Matt Storms of K&C; 850 Grant Ave LLC; na; Feb. 15
1,462sf at 555 E. Francisco Blvd., #24, San Rafael; retail; Mill Valley Pasta Co.; Theo Banks of K&C; Harbor Center Properties LLC; na; Jan. 31
1,186sf at 30 Liberty Ship Way, #3160, Sausalito; office; Kimberly Oxford Interiors; Jeffrey Wilmore & Theo Banks of K&C; Harrison Holdings LLC; na; March 4
1,056sf at 1604 Grant Ave., Novato; retail; Xiao Qian Wang; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; Cali Investments Group LLC; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; April 20
1,016sf at 100 Drakes Landing Road, #160, Greenbrae; office; Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman; Nathan Ballard of K&C; REEP-OFC Drakes Landing CA LLC; na; Feb. 2
859sf at 55 Mitchell, #9, San Rafael; office; Kerry Spence Estate Plans Inc.; na; Bank of Marin, Trustee; Vesa Becam of K&C; April 11
841sf at 1615 Hill Road, #1, Novato; office; Heartful Birth; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; The Sharma Family Trust; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; Feb. 19
817sf at 505 San Marin Drive, #180A, Novato; office; Rebekah Shapiro Gonzalez; na; 505 San Marin Drive LLC; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; April 5
667sf at 101 Larkspur Landing Circle, #328, Larkspur; office, sublease; Rocketpower Ops; Matt Storms of K&C; Broadwing; Matt Storms of K&C; Feb. 4
598sf at 510B Tamalpais Drive, Corte Madera; retail; Ling Yeung; Vesa Becam of K&C; Town of Corte Madera; Vesa Becam of K&C; Feb. 9
553sf at 891 Sir Francis Drake Blvd., San Anselmo; office; Vera Renee Meyer, DMD dba Dental of Marin; na; Kwok Internal Medicine Inc.; Theo Banks of K&C; April 8
533sf at 1400 Grant Ave., #205, Novato; office; Redwood Developmental Services; Matt Storms of K&C; Harold Parker Properties; Matt Storms of K&C; March 16
520sf at 447 Miller Ave., #C-1, Mill Valley; office; Arnold Seigel; Matt Storms & Vesa Becam of K&C; Stewart Lee Properties; Matt Storms & Vesa Becam of K&C; March 28
231sf at 1330 Lincoln Ave., #104, San Rafael; office; Lauren Ogren; Nathan Ballard & Matt Storms of K&C; Gaetani Real Estate; Nathan Ballard & Matt Storms of K&C; March 28
182sf at 1330 Lincoln Ave., #208B, San Rafael; office; Jessica Potter; Nathan Ballard & Matt Storms of K&C; Gaetani Real Estate; Nathan Ballard & Matt Storms of K&C; March 28
Sonoma County
22,055sf at 1001 W. College Ave., Santa Rosa; retail; Avalon Liquidators; Annette Cooper of K&C; West College Management; na; Dec. 30, 2021
19,617sf at 3043 Wiljan Court, Santa Rosa; industrial; Advantage Investment LLC; na; Far West Land & Investment Co.; Stephen Skinner & James Nobles of K&C; Dec. 4, 2021
17,061sf at 3558 Round Barn Blvd., #300, Santa Rosa; office; Moss Adams LP; Kevin Doran of K&C; SR Office Properties LLC; na; April 13
16,834sf at 6100 Redwood Drive, Rohnert Park; industrial; Ryder Truck Rental Inc.; na; Redwood Drive LLC; Brian Keegan of K&C; Dec. 21, 2021
11,931sf at 3636 N. Laughlin Road, #180, Santa Rosa; office; Universal Alarm Inc.; Mike Flitner of K&C; CPSA-Westwind & Laughlin LLC; Shawn Johnson of K&C; March 14
10,000sf at 921 Piner Road, #B, Santa Rosa; industrial; La Tortilla Factory; Jim Sartain & Mike Flitner of K&C; JSZ Realty Ventures; Danny Jones & Dave Peterson of K&C; Feb. 18
8,800sf at 1901 Cleveland Ave., #A, Santa Rosa; retail; OP Comics & Games LLC; Annette Cooper of K&C; Fuad Dada Trust; Annette Cooper of K&C; March 10