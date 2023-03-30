Sonoma, Marin business leads from commercial real estate transactions: March 30 report

Brokerage abbreviations: K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc. Send commercial real estate transactions to jquackenbush@busjrnl.com. A compilation for the last 12 months is available for $45 by calling 707-521-5270.

Check out which companies are leasing and buying office, retail, industrial and multifamily properties in Marin, Sonoma and Mendocino counties via the following deals.

LEASES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; lessee; procuring agents; lessor; listing agents; transaction date (occupancy date)

Marin County

7,272sf at 350 Bon Air Center, #100, Greenbrae; office; Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Company, a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc.; na; Bon Air Development LP; Vesa Becam of K&C; Jan. 6

4,800sf at 505 Sir Francis Drake Blvd., Greenbrae; office; First Republic Bank; na; 505 SFD LLC; Matt Storms of K&C; Jan. 16

3,148sf at 3950 Civic Center Drive, #101, San Rafael; office; Exchange Bank; Vesa Becam of K&C; Civic Center Marin LLC; na; Jan. 30

1,544sf at 975 Diablo Ave., #106, Novato; retail; Mathnasium; na; Trilateral 3 LLC; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Feb. 13

717sf at 1400 Grant Ave., #206, Novato; office; Paradigm Partners; Matt Storms of K&C; Parker Properties; Matt Storms of K&C; Dec. 12

537sf at 35 Mitchell Blvd., #7, San Rafael; office; Her Vital Way; Matt Storms of K&C; Bank of Marin; Matt Storms of K&C; Dec. 19

346sf at 55 Mitchell Blvd., #8, San Rafael; office; West Coast Reporters; na; Bank of Marin; Matt Storms of K&C; Jan. 31

300sf at 35 Mitchell Blvd., #3A, San Rafael; office; Deborah Hamon; Matt Storms of K&C; Bank of Marin; Matt Storms of K&C; Jan. 26

Sonoma County

12,750sf at 285 Sutton Place, #A, Santa Rosa; industrial; Synergy Construction LLC; James Nobles of K&C; MY SO Investments; Kevin Doran of K&C; Jan. 17

9,328sf at 1129 Industrial Ave., #101, Petaluma; industrial; AeroVironment Inc.; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Rosevear Properties LLC; na; Jan. 19

6,500sf at 3612 Industrial Drive, Santa Rosa; retail; Spice Boutique; na; Manor Development Company; Shawn Johnson of K&C; March 2

4,851sf at 374 Blodgett St., #1, Cotati; industrial; ClimatePro; Russ Mayer of K&C; Benson Investments Inc.; Russ Mayer of K&C; Nov. 23

3,011sf at 131 Stony Circle, #1000, Santa Rosa; office; Corning Incorporated; na; SR Stony Point DE LLC; Shawn Johnson & Peter Briceno of K&C; Dec. 8

1,850sf at 2500 Vallejo St., #200, Santa Rosa; office; Nicole Price et al; Sara Wann of K&C; 2500 Vallejo St. LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Dec. 15

1,700sf at 670 W. Napa St., #B, Sonoma; office; Happy Travelers Tours; na; Glen Ellen Properties; Joel Jaman of K&C; Jan. 26

1,476sf at 879 Lindberg Lane, #107, Petaluma; industrial; Redhorse Contructors LLC; Demi Basiliades of K&C; Elias Husary; Sara Wann & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Jan. 31

1,315sf at 520 Broadway, Sonoma; retail; Botanical House LLC; Brian Keegan & Nathan Coogan of K&C; Sonoma Court Shops Inc.; na; Nov. 9

1,232sf at 490 Mendocino Avenue, #107, Santa Rosa; retail; Andrew Thomas; Russ Mayer of K&C; Morton Rothman Trust; Russ Mayer of K&C; April 14

1,140sf at 925 Lakeville St., Petaluma; retail; RPW Holdings Inc.; Sara Wann of K&C; Bracha Petaluma LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Sara Wann of K&C; September 20

1,038sf at 880 Piner Road, #52, Santa Rosa; industrial; Lonnie Monday & Lori Austin; Brian Keegan & Peter Briceno of K&C; McLaren Piner LLC; Brian Keegan & Peter Briceno of K&C; Sept. 29

1,030sf at 1580 E. Washington St., #107, Petaluma; office; East Bay Acupuncture Inc.; Sara Wann of K&C; Ron Johns/Anne Gilbert; Sara Wann of K&C; Jan. 13

1,000sf at 1049 Fourth St., #H, Santa Rosa; office; AA Spa Massage; na; Dino & Maria D’Argenzio Family Trust; Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; March 1

740sf at 629 Fourth St., #A, Santa Rosa; office; Chesley Wilmarth; Dave Peterson of K&C; PRS Future LLC; Brian Keegan & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Nov. 1

634sf at 2 Padre Parkway, #105, Rohnert Park; office; Ida Luke; Sara Wann of K&C; Davis RP LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Feb. 7

626sf at 629 Fourth St., #B, Santa Rosa; office; Nathan Bisbee; Brian Keegan of K&C; PRS Future LLC; Brian Keegan of K&C; Feb. 2

582sf at 2500 Vallejo St., #105, Santa Rosa; office; Vincent Lowe; Sara Wann of K&C; 2500 Vallejo St. LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Feb. 8

582sf at 2500 Vallejo St., #202, Santa Rosa; office; Monica Reyes; Sara Wann of K&C; 2500 Vallejo St. LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Jan. 4

SALES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; buyers; procuring agents; sellers; listing agents; transaction date; value

Sonoma County

8,550sf at 1202-1220 W. Steele Lane, Santa Rosa; retail; TT Do Investments LLC; Annette Cooper of K&C; Seput Trust; Tom Laugero of K&C; March 17

3,696sf at 10010 Main St., Penngrove; retail; Lou’s Mom LLC, Gary Ryan; na; Ongaro Properties Partners I LLC; Nathan Ballard & Sara Wann of K&C; Feb. 26