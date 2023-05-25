Sonoma, Marin business leads from commercial real estate transactions: May 25 report

JEFF QUACKENBUSH
THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
May 25, 2023, 2:49PM
Commercial real estate transactions

Brokerage abbreviations: K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc. Send commercial real estate transactions to jquackenbush@busjrnl.com. A compilation for the last 12 months is available for $45 by calling 707-521-5270.

Check out which companies are leasing and buying office, retail, industrial and multifamily properties in Marin and Sonoma counties via the following deals.

LEASES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; lessee; procuring agents; lessor; listing agents; transaction date (occupancy date)

Marin County

18,502sf at 6 Hamilton Landing, Novato; office, renewal; Worldwise Inc.; na; KW Hamilton Landing LLC; Haden Ongaro & Tom Power of Newmark; March 31

11,520sf at 555 Northgate Drive, San Rafael; office, renewal & expansion; Community Action Marin; na; MCF Property Holdings Inc.; na; March 31

10,312sf at 508 Tamalpais Drive, Corte Madera; retail; Pet Club; na; Town of Corte Madera; Vesa Becam of K&C; April 18

4,225sf at 501 Sir Francis Drake Blvd., #200, Greenbrae; office; Greenbrae Dermatology; na; 501 SFD LP; Vesa Becam of K&C; July 22, 2022

3,559sf at 55 Tamal Vista Blvd., Corte Madera; retail; JD Spain LLC; Theo Banks of K&C; CM Marketplace LLC; na; Feb. 17

2,519sf at 7200 Redwood Blvd., Novato; office; Friedlander Cherwon Capper; na; NCP Commercial LLC (Hamilton Zanze); na; March 31

2,258sf at 2 Belvedere Place, Mill Valley; office, renewal; Relevant Wealth Advisors; na; AG-SKB Belvedere Owner LP; na; March 31

1,643sf at 103 Shoreline Parkway, San Rafael; office; System Pavers LLC; na; Cal Pox Inc.; na; March 31

Sonoma County

39,830sf at 1440 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma; office, renewal; CrossCheck Inc.; Joel Jaman of K&C; Cornerstone Properties; na; Jan. 22, 2019

9,740sf at 2250 Northpoint Parkway, Santa Rosa; office; Community Action Partnership; Shawn Johnson & Sara Wann of K&C; MKD Northpoint LLC; Shawn Johnson & Sara Wann of K&C; March 8

7,111sf at 610 Third St., Santa Rosa; retail; Lowell Sheldon; na; The Dione King Family Trust dated Sept. 30, 1980; Nathan Coogan of K&C; April 22

5,505sf at 777 Aviation Blvd., #A, Santa Rosa; industrial; Santa Rosa Fire Equipment Inc.; Mike Flitner of K&C; Exemption Trust under the James R and Barbara K Drotter Trust; Shawn Johnson & Nathan Coogan of K&C; March 31

5,500sf at 506 Lewis Road, Santa Rosa; retail; The Village Sewing Group; Brian Keegan of K&C; Mark Santino; Brian Keegan of K&C; May 8

4,251sf at 915 Piner Road, #G, Santa Rosa; industrial; 360 Productions; na; STG Group; Dave Peterson & Danny Jones of K&C; Feb. 22

4,134sf at 1360 N. Dutton Ave., #100, Santa Rosa; office; Galt Advocacy LLC; Shawn Johnson & James Nobles of K&C; Robert Wersen; Shawn Johnson of K&C; April 24

3,605sf at 1301 Redwood Way, #105, Petaluma; office, expansion; AccentCare Corp; na; TPMD LLC; Mike Thomason of K&C; April 26

3,262sf at 3579 Westwind Blvd., Santa Rosa; office, sublease; Gore May Bites LLC; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Louis Vierra Fine Homes; Demi Basiliades of K&C; Feb. 15

3,150sf at 3510 Unocal Place, #212, Santa Rosa; office; Simon Levi Corp.; na; STG Group; Dave Peterson & Danny Jones of K&C; Jan. 31

3,000sf at 3615 Copperhill Lane, Santa Rosa; industrial; The Davey Tree Expert Company; Doug Braik of K&C; Copperhill Holding Co.; na; March 7

2,661sf at 490 Mendocino Ave., #104, Santa Rosa; industrial; All Craft Beverage Co. LLC; Russ Mayer of K&C; Rothman Trust; Russ Mayer of K&C; April 21, 2022

2,524sf at 1318 Redwood Way, #220, Petaluma; office; New American Funding; Russ Mayer of K&C; Seamus Redwood LP; Russ Mayer of K&C; March 30

1,918sf at 52 Mission Circle, #125, Santa Rosa; retail; Windsor Fitness Club; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Epic Ventures Holdings Inc.; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; March 29

1,840sf at 7790 Bell Road, Windsor; industrial; Scotty Steam Clean LLC; na; Montour Properties LLC; Russ Mayer of K&C; April 3

1,645sf at 7646 Bell Road, Windsor; office; Bret Osborne & Veterinary Urgent Care; na; Bell Road LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; April 4

1,523sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #21, Windsor; office; The Third Workshop LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; March 1

1,400sf at 6570 Oakmont Drive, #B, Santa Rosa; office; Paul & Lin Hamilton; Doug Braik of K&C; Dieter Meir; Doug Braik of K&C; April 13

1,200sf at 399 Business Park Ct., #302, Windsor; industrial; Wildeflower Enterprises; Russ Mayer of K&C; Latitude 45 Inc.; Russ Mayer of K&C; March 20

1,200sf at 399 Business Park Ct., #301, Windsor; industrial; High Valley Enterprises; Russ Mayer of K&C; Latitude 45 Inc.; Russ Mayer of K&C; Dec. 1, 2022

1,100sf at 8944 Brooks Road, Windsor; retail; Windows & Beyond Interiors LLC; Nathan Coogan of K&C; PK 1 Lakewood Village LP; na; Feb. 2

1,038sf at 860 Piner Road, Unit 39, Santa Rosa; industrial; Mark Silverwood; na; McLaren Investments; Brian Keegan & Peter Briceno of K&C; Sept. 16, 2022

930sf at 110 Stony Point Road, #260, Santa Rosa; office; Homebridge Financial; na; West Coast Civil Inc.; Brian Keegan of K&C; Oct. 6, 2022

706sf at 52 Mission Circle, #119, Santa Rosa; retail; Mariah Gabriel; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Epic Ventures Holdings Inc.; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; March 13

598sf at 6741 Sebastopol Road, #210, Sebastopol; retail; Angelina Alire; Sara Wann of K&C; Valhaus LP; na; Feb. 4

322sf at 825 College Ave., #6, Santa Rosa; office; Sara Joslyn; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; Feb. 7

321sf at 4000 Montgomery Drive, #L-2 & D-5, Santa Rosa; office; Charthill Pacific Inc.; Doug Braik of K&C; Vern Cooper LLC; Doug Braik of K&C; Jan. 17

313sf at 825 College Ave., #10, Santa Rosa; office; Lisa Wolper; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; Jan. 3

294sf at 825 College Ave., #11, Santa Rosa; office; Dian Barkan; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; Feb. 27

250sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #24D, Windsor; office; Maria Deverede; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; March 16

200sf at 2841 Cleveland Ave., #2, Santa Rosa; office; Workwell Foundation; Doug Braik of K&C; Holm Family Trust; Doug Braik of K&C; March 28

200sf at 4000 Montgomery Drive, #A-1, Santa Rosa; office; Jason Stewart; Doug Braik of K&C; Vern Cooper LLC; Doug Braik of K&C; Feb. 27

200sf at 2841 Cleveland Ave., #12, Santa Rosa; office; Patricia Ruiz, LCSW; Doug Braik of K&C; Holm Family Trust; Doug Braik of K&C; Feb. 16

200sf at 4000 Montgomery Drive, #B, Santa Rosa; office; Trinity Winslow; Doug Braik of K&C; Vern Cooper LLC; Doug Braik of K&C; May 8

180sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #27B, Windsor; office; Dunaway Paints; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; Feb. 7

160sf at 4000 Montgomery Drive, #A-3, Santa Rosa; office; Robert Funaro; Doug Braik of K&C; Vern Cooper LLC; Doug Braik of K&C; March 14

95sf at 4000 Montgomery Drive, #L-1, Santa Rosa; office; Jasmine Jones; Doug Braik of K&C; Vern Cooper LLC; Doug Braik of K&C; Jan. 17

The 28,000-square-foot office building at 851 Irwin St. in San Rafael was caught up in the $300 million Ken Casey Ponzi scheme in 2020. It was purchased in bankruptcy court as part of the Professional Financial Investors portfolio in December 2021 by investors led by Hamilton Zanze. In December 2022, San Francisco-based Lakeside Investment Company led the acquisition of 851 Irwin. (Courtesy: CoStar)
SALES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; buyers; procuring agents; sellers; listing agents; transaction date; value

Marin County

28,000sf at 851 Irwin St., San Rafael; office; 160 9th Street LLC (Lakeside Investment Company); na; NCP Commercial LLC (Hamilton Zanze); na; Dec. 28, 2022; $3,300,000

24,689sf at San Pedro Business Center, 30 N. San Pedro Road, San Rafael; office; Pacific Bay Ventures LLC; na; NCP Commercial LLC (Hamilton Zanze); na; Feb. 3; $6,335,000

18,551sf at The Keys Center, 353-359 Bel Marin Keys Blvd., Novato; office; BMKB Properties LLC; na; NCP Commercial LLC (Hamilton Zanze); na; Jan. 18; $4,860,000

7,886sf at Urban Business Center/Las Gallinas Business Center, 117-121 Paul Drive, San Rafael; office; 2014 David Yahid & Lida R. Yahid Revocable Family Trust; na; NCP Commercial LLC (Hamilton Zanze); na; Sept. 8, 2022; $1,620,000

3,728sf at 1129 Third St., Novato; multifamily (4 units); MS3 Real Estate LLC; na; NCP Commercial LLC (Hamilton Zanze); na; Jan. 26; $1,350,000

Related: ‘We made a good call,’ says buyer of big Marin–Sonoma office, apartment portfolio

Sonoma County

259,182sf at 3858 & 3874 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa; industrial land (5.95 acres); EG Paving; James Nobles of K&C; PCPC LLC; James Nobles of K&C; April 26; na

8,011sf at 1151 Broadway, Sonoma; office, 4 condominiums; Ginko Tree LP & Buckeye Tree LP (KS Mattson Partners LP); na; NCP Commercial LLC (Hamilton Zanze); na; Oct. 7, 2022; na

4,560sf at 5338 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa; retail; Smith’s Golf Cars; Annette Cooper of K&C; Dennis Hendrix; James Nobles of K&C; April 27; na

1,962sf at 1047 Third St., Santa Rosa; office; Montara LLC; na; Gervais, Anderson, Mires; Doug Braik of K&C; May 11; na

