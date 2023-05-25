Sonoma, Marin business leads from commercial real estate transactions: May 25 report

LEASES

Marin County

18,502sf at 6 Hamilton Landing, Novato; office, renewal; Worldwise Inc.; na; KW Hamilton Landing LLC; Haden Ongaro & Tom Power of Newmark; March 31

11,520sf at 555 Northgate Drive, San Rafael; office, renewal & expansion; Community Action Marin; na; MCF Property Holdings Inc.; na; March 31

10,312sf at 508 Tamalpais Drive, Corte Madera; retail; Pet Club; na; Town of Corte Madera; Vesa Becam of K&C; April 18

4,225sf at 501 Sir Francis Drake Blvd., #200, Greenbrae; office; Greenbrae Dermatology; na; 501 SFD LP; Vesa Becam of K&C; July 22, 2022

3,559sf at 55 Tamal Vista Blvd., Corte Madera; retail; JD Spain LLC; Theo Banks of K&C; CM Marketplace LLC; na; Feb. 17

2,519sf at 7200 Redwood Blvd., Novato; office; Friedlander Cherwon Capper; na; NCP Commercial LLC (Hamilton Zanze); na; March 31

2,258sf at 2 Belvedere Place, Mill Valley; office, renewal; Relevant Wealth Advisors; na; AG-SKB Belvedere Owner LP; na; March 31

1,643sf at 103 Shoreline Parkway, San Rafael; office; System Pavers LLC; na; Cal Pox Inc.; na; March 31

Sonoma County

39,830sf at 1440 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma; office, renewal; CrossCheck Inc.; Joel Jaman of K&C; Cornerstone Properties; na; Jan. 22, 2019

9,740sf at 2250 Northpoint Parkway, Santa Rosa; office; Community Action Partnership; Shawn Johnson & Sara Wann of K&C; MKD Northpoint LLC; Shawn Johnson & Sara Wann of K&C; March 8

7,111sf at 610 Third St., Santa Rosa; retail; Lowell Sheldon; na; The Dione King Family Trust dated Sept. 30, 1980; Nathan Coogan of K&C; April 22

5,505sf at 777 Aviation Blvd., #A, Santa Rosa; industrial; Santa Rosa Fire Equipment Inc.; Mike Flitner of K&C; Exemption Trust under the James R and Barbara K Drotter Trust; Shawn Johnson & Nathan Coogan of K&C; March 31

5,500sf at 506 Lewis Road, Santa Rosa; retail; The Village Sewing Group; Brian Keegan of K&C; Mark Santino; Brian Keegan of K&C; May 8

4,251sf at 915 Piner Road, #G, Santa Rosa; industrial; 360 Productions; na; STG Group; Dave Peterson & Danny Jones of K&C; Feb. 22

4,134sf at 1360 N. Dutton Ave., #100, Santa Rosa; office; Galt Advocacy LLC; Shawn Johnson & James Nobles of K&C; Robert Wersen; Shawn Johnson of K&C; April 24

3,605sf at 1301 Redwood Way, #105, Petaluma; office, expansion; AccentCare Corp; na; TPMD LLC; Mike Thomason of K&C; April 26

3,262sf at 3579 Westwind Blvd., Santa Rosa; office, sublease; Gore May Bites LLC; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Louis Vierra Fine Homes; Demi Basiliades of K&C; Feb. 15

3,150sf at 3510 Unocal Place, #212, Santa Rosa; office; Simon Levi Corp.; na; STG Group; Dave Peterson & Danny Jones of K&C; Jan. 31

3,000sf at 3615 Copperhill Lane, Santa Rosa; industrial; The Davey Tree Expert Company; Doug Braik of K&C; Copperhill Holding Co.; na; March 7

2,661sf at 490 Mendocino Ave., #104, Santa Rosa; industrial; All Craft Beverage Co. LLC; Russ Mayer of K&C; Rothman Trust; Russ Mayer of K&C; April 21, 2022

2,524sf at 1318 Redwood Way, #220, Petaluma; office; New American Funding; Russ Mayer of K&C; Seamus Redwood LP; Russ Mayer of K&C; March 30

1,918sf at 52 Mission Circle, #125, Santa Rosa; retail; Windsor Fitness Club; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Epic Ventures Holdings Inc.; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; March 29

1,840sf at 7790 Bell Road, Windsor; industrial; Scotty Steam Clean LLC; na; Montour Properties LLC; Russ Mayer of K&C; April 3

1,645sf at 7646 Bell Road, Windsor; office; Bret Osborne & Veterinary Urgent Care; na; Bell Road LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; April 4

1,523sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #21, Windsor; office; The Third Workshop LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; March 1

1,400sf at 6570 Oakmont Drive, #B, Santa Rosa; office; Paul & Lin Hamilton; Doug Braik of K&C; Dieter Meir; Doug Braik of K&C; April 13

1,200sf at 399 Business Park Ct., #302, Windsor; industrial; Wildeflower Enterprises; Russ Mayer of K&C; Latitude 45 Inc.; Russ Mayer of K&C; March 20

1,200sf at 399 Business Park Ct., #301, Windsor; industrial; High Valley Enterprises; Russ Mayer of K&C; Latitude 45 Inc.; Russ Mayer of K&C; Dec. 1, 2022

1,100sf at 8944 Brooks Road, Windsor; retail; Windows & Beyond Interiors LLC; Nathan Coogan of K&C; PK 1 Lakewood Village LP; na; Feb. 2