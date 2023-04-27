Sonoma, Marin business leads from commercial real estate transactions: May 1 report

Brokerage abbreviations: K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc. Send commercial real estate transactions to jquackenbush@busjrnl.com. A compilation for the last 12 months is available for $45 by calling 707-521-5270.

Check out which companies are leasing and buying office, retail, industrial and multifamily properties in Marin and Sonoma counties via the following deals.

LEASES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; lessee; procuring agents; lessor; listing agents; transaction date (occupancy date)

Marin County

11,685sf at 100 Pelican Way, #A & E, San Rafael; office & retail; Lingrove Inc.; Laura Duffy of JLL; SyWest Development; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Feb. 24

2,351sf at 55 Mitchell Blvd., #2, 3 & 4, San Rafael; office; Marin Foster Care; na; Bank of Marin; Matt Storms of K&C; March 13

Sonoma County

10,069sf at 3920 Cypress Drive, #A & B, Petaluma; office; Parmatech, an ATW Company; na; Borrachia Trust; James Manley of K&C; Feb. 16

5,400sf at 133 Copeland St., #C-1B, Petaluma; industrial; Life On Earth Art; Demi Basiliades of K&C; 133 Copeland LLC; Demi Basiliades of K&C; Feb. 28

5,346sf at 101 Golf Course Drive, 2nd Floor, Rohnert Park; office; Cattlemens Corp.; Gil Saydah of K&C; Rogers Trust; na; March 10

3,352sf at 1809 Empire Industrial Court, #A, Santa Rosa; industrial; Natural Provisions LLC; na; 1809 Empire Industrial Court LLC; Stephen Skinner of K&C; Jan. 5

3,250sf at 789 Lombardi Court, #206 & 207, Santa Rosa; industrial; TrueForm Design Mfg. LLC; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Lennell Property; Shawn Johnson & Peter Briceno of K&C; Dec. 27, 2022

3,000sf at 4212, 4214 & 4216 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma; industrial; Romans Plumbing; Demi Basiliades & Mike Flitner of K&C; Mark Casagranda; Demi Basiliades & Mike Flitner of K&C; Feb. 6

2,900sf at 1301 Redwood Way, #210, Petaluma; office; MBS LLC; na; TPMD LLC; Mike Thomason of K&C; Jan. 26

2,851sf at 100 Stony Point Rd., #100, Santa Rosa; office; Volt Information Sciences; Peter Briceno of K&C; Basin Street Properties; na; Jan. 18

2,700sf at 1426 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; retail; Sergia Louise Anderson; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Odd Fellows Hall Association of SR; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Feb. 1

2,193sf at 141 Stony Circle, #219, Santa Rosa; office; Bulafiji Caregiving; Dave Peterson of K&C; STG Group; Dave Peterson & Danny Jones of K&C; Feb. 10

1,550sf at 845 Fourth St., Santa Rosa; office; Jacob Quihuis; Kevin Doran of K&C; Christofer & Colleen Frasco; Kevin Doran of K&C; Feb. 10

1,403sf at 2455 Bennett Valley Road, #C217, Santa Rosa; office; Advanced Home Health; na; Basin Street Properties; Dave Peterson & Peter Briceno of K&C; Feb. 15

896sf at 1260 N. Dutton Ave., #244a, Santa Rosa; office; Omega Mortgage; Dave Peterson of K&C; STG Group; Dave Peterson & Danny Jones of K&C; March 3

697sf at 7700 Bell Road, #A, Windsor; office; Ernest Vineyards LLC; na; 5330 ORH LLC; James Manley & Russ Mayer of K&C; Oct. 26, 2022

619sf at 141 Stony Point Rd., #200, Santa Rosa; office; KinAestetics; Dave Peterson of K&C; STG Group; Dave Peterson & Danny Jones of K&C; March 14

SALES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; buyers; procuring agents; sellers; listing agents; transaction date; value

25,310sf at 3555 Airway Drive, Santa Rosa; industrial; Conservation Corps North Bay; na; Grow Strong Industries; Shawn Johnson & Stephen Skinner of K&C; March 24

12,010sf at 365 Blodgett St., Cotati; industrial; BLK Properties; Demi Basiliades & Russ Mayer of K&C; Conservation Corps North Bay, Inc.; na; March 23

4,680sf at 172 Petaluma Blvd. North, Petaluma; retail; Elias Husary; Sara Wann & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Sing Chong Investments LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; March 22