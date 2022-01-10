Sonoma, Marin counties business leads from commercial real estate transactions

Brokerage abbreviations: K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc. Send commercial real estate transactions to jquackenbush@busjrnl.com. A compilation for the last 12 months is available for $45 by calling 707-521-5270.

LEASES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; lessee; procuring agents; lessor; listing agents; transaction date

Marin County

7,082sf at 1281 Andersen Drive, #K, San Rafael; industrial, expansion; Lithos Energy Inc.; na; Kretschmer Associates LP; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Sept. 27, 2021

5,705sf at 591 Redwood Highway, #1200, Mill Valley; office, extension; Law Finance Group LLC; Nathan Ballard of K&C; Shelterpoint Equities, LP; na; July 9, 2021

3,840sf at 24 Digital Drive, #9 & 10, Novato; industrial; The Pegasus Team; Theo Banks of K&C; Peter Levi Plumbing Inc.; na; Sept. 27, 2021

3,374sf at 284 Bon Air Center, Greenbrae; retail; Sweet Green Inc.; na; Bon Air Development; Vesa Becam of K&C; March 26, 2021

2,351sf at 55 Mitchell, #2, 3, 4 & 5, San Rafael; office; Marin Wellness Pharmacy; Vesa Becam of K&C; Guitty Alexander; Vesa Becam of K&C; Nov. 11, 2021

Sonoma County

134,241sf at 501 Aviation Blvd., Santa Rosa; industrial, renewal; Jackson Family Wines; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Gary Heck; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Sept. 20, 2021

26,404sf at 5789 State Farm Drive, #110, Rohnert Park; office; AgeWell PACE; Dave Peterson of K&C; State Farm Drive, LP; Dave Peterson & Jeffrey Wilmore of K&C; Oct. 28, 2021

19,056sf at 531 Mercantile Drive, Cotati; industrial; Greg Schoepp & Eagle Eye LLC; Kevin Doran of K&C; Matt & Laura Rodrigo; na; May 5, 2020

15,059sf at 3035 Cleveland Ave., #100, Santa Rosa; office; Eye Care Institute; na; VIMARK Inc.; Joel Jaman of K&C; March 19, 2021

14,324sf at 3636 N. Laughlin Road, #150, Santa Rosa; office/industrial; Pipeline Medical Technologies; na; Cornerstone Properties II S; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Sept. 9, 2021

7,133sf at 351 Alder Ave., Cotati; industrial; Drops Cali LLC; Kevin Doran of K&C; CW Iron LLC; Peter Briceno of K&C; Feb. 20, 2021

7,000sf at 5345 Skylane Blvd., Santa Rosa; industrial; Calistoga Hills Resort LLC; Nathan Coogan & Mike Flitner of K&C; 5330 ORH LLC; Shawn Johnson & Russ Mayer of K&C; April 14, 2021

6,600sf at 3640 Standish Ave., Santa Rosa; industrial; Dry-Tech Roofing; Peter Briceno of K&C; California Parenting Institute; na; Oct. 27, 2021

6,414sf at 175 Cascade Court, #D, Rohnert Park; industrial; Sleep City; na; Cascade Court LLC; Stephen Skinner of K&C; July 7, 2021

6,120sf at 804 Fourth St., Santa Rosa; retail; Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties dba Pearson Properties Inc.; na; Beneficial State Bank; Brian Keegan & Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Oct. 7, 2021

6,100sf at 3025 Dutton Ave., #B, Santa Rosa; industrial; Sonoma County Superior Court; Gil Saydah of K&C; Canteen Service Northern California; Gil Saydah of K&C; Nov. 4, 2021

4,721sf at 5610 Skylane Blvd., #B & C, Santa Rosa; industrial; Bill Kutz Heating & Air Conditioning Inc.; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Bruce & Sandy Rocco; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Sept. 30, 2021

4,000sf at 1901 Cleveland Ave., #C, Santa Rosa; retail; Manzanita Studios; na; Dada Trust; Annette Cooper of K&C; Aug. 31, 2021

3,588sf at 3562 Round Barn Circle, #216, Santa Rosa; office; Rodman Law; na; Basin Street Properties; Shawn Johnson & Danny Jones of K&C; Sept. 28, 2021

3,526sf at 3510 Unocal Place, #208 & 209, Santa Rosa; office; Naturopathic Integrated Medical of Santa Rosa Inc.; na; STG Group; Danny Jones & Dave Peterson of K&C; Aug. 10, 2021

3,520sf at 1205 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma; office/retail; Kuhn Rikon Corporation; na; Farr West Properties LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Aug. 30, 2021

3,510sf at 1314 Ross St., #A & B, Petaluma; industrial; Intersafe Traffic Services; Demi Basiliades of K&C; Sonia Badalamenti; Russ Mayer of K&C; Sept. 20, 2021

3,150sf at 224 Weller St., #C, Petaluma; office; RedAwning.com; Nathan Coogan of K&C; Paul & Marlene Lewis; Nathan Coogan of K&C; Aug. 31, 2021

2,825sf at 50 Santa Rosa Ave., #210, Santa Rosa; office; Josh Darrimon; Dave Peterson & Danny Jones of K&C; JKL Corporation; Dave Peterson & Danny Jones of K&C; Oct. 25, 2021

2,726sf at 920 Petaluma Hill Road, Santa Rosa; industrial; European Auto Sales & Service; Nathan Coogan of K&C; Hugh & Anne Dougherty Trust; na; July 28, 2021

2,692sf at 1314 Ross St., #C & D, Petaluma; industrial; Adams Refrigeration Services Inc.; Russ Mayer & Demi Basiliades of K&C; Sonia Badalamenti; Russ Mayer of K&C; Sept. 1, 2021

2,637sf at 70 Stony Point Road, Santa Rosa; office; Southpoint Management; Danny Jones of K&C; SR Stony Point DE LLC; Shawn Johnson & Peter Briceno of K&C; July 15, 2021