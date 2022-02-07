Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds names Hubacker CEO

Kristie Hubacker has been hired as CEO of the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds and Event Center, the organization’s board announced.

Hubacker, who started the job Jan. 3, previously worked at HenHouse Brewing Co. in Santa Rosa. Hubacker has experience in management, logistics, sales, fundraising, advertising and event management.

Keith Hilen as the newest member of its board of directors for the Santa Rosa Symphony, the resident orchestra of Green Music Center at Sonoma State University.

The group stated that Hilen is a software engineer whose career includes work with startups and established companies, most recently Rakuten Advertising. Hilen grew up in Marin County and spent much of his career in Silicon Valley.

He moved to Santa Rosa 20 years ago, and divides his time between the North Bay and South Bay.