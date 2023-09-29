Sonoma, Marin, Napa business leads from commercial real estate transactions: Sept. 29 report
Check out which companies are leasing and buying office, retail, industrial and multifamily properties in Marin, Sonoma and Solano counties via the following deals.
LEASES
Listing format: square footage at address; property type; lessee; procuring agents; lessor; listing agents; transaction date (occupancy date)
Marin County
3,420sf at 3817 Redwood Highway, San Rafael; industrial; Mauranda Inc. dba Ross Painting; na; Steven Mueller; Nathan Ballard of K&C; Aug. 1
Sonoma County
10,300sf at 22 Maxwell Court, Santa Rosa; industrial, extension; Phoenix Woodworks; Mike Flitner of K&C; Cachita LLC; Mike Flitner of K&C; Aug. 31
SALES
Listing format: square footage at address; property type; buyers; procuring agents; sellers; listing agents; transaction date; value
Napa County
7,129sf at 1005 & 1025 First St., Napa; retail; Jim Keller & Will Phelps; na; Bulgheroni family; na; Sept. 19; $4,424,545
Sonoma County
3,920sf at 129 Fourth St., Santa Rosa; retail; Goblin Brothers LLC; na; Kenneth J. LaFranchi Family Trust; Erlina D’Argenzio & Dino D’Argenzio of K&C; Sept. 15; $1,255,000