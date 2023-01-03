Sonoma, Marin, Napa business leads from commercial real estate transactions: Jan. 3 report
Check out which companies are leasing and buying office, retail, industrial and multifamily properties in Marin, Sonoma and Mendocino counties via the following deals.
LEASES
Listing format: square footage at address; property type; lessee; procuring agents; lessor; listing agents; transaction date
Marin County
5,000sf at 21–23 Throckmorton Ave., Mill Valley; retail; Anthony Meier & Fine Arts; na; Tom Kostic; Vesa Becam of K&C; April 30, 2022
4,800sf at 630 Las Gallinas Ave., San Rafael; office; Urban Painting Inc.; Julie Sommer of ClB; Hoffman Investment Co.; Steve Easley of MC; Dec. 1, 2022
4,800sf at 630 Las Gallinas Ave., San Rafael; office; Cal Land Title; Julie Sommer of ClB; Hoffman Investment Co.; Steve Easley of MC; Dec. 1, 2022
1,068sf at 2240 Fourth St., San Rafael; retail; Floralounge Inc.; Julie Sommer of ClB; Frank P. Murray 2007 Revocable Trust; Dirck Brinkerhoff of HL; Nov. 1, 2022
988sf at 523 Fourth St., #222 & 224, San Rafael; office; Huffman-Broadway Group; na; Seagull Prime; Matt Storms of K&C; Aug. 9, 2022
966sf at 385 Bel Marin Keys Blvd., #E, Novato; industrial; Ahmad A. Fariab; Theo Banks of K&C; Woodside Holdings LP; na; Aug. 31, 2022
812sf at 45 Mitchell Blvd., #9, San Rafael; office; Andrea Cavalla; na; Bank of Marin; Matt Storms of K&C; Oct. 28, 2022
644sf at 500 Tamal Plaza, Corte Madera; retail; Pilates of Marin; Julie Sommer of ClB; David T. & Carolyn M. Giannini; Julie Sommer of ClB; Nov. 18, 2022
Sonoma County
46,000sf at 5000 Dowdell Ave., Rohnert Park; industrial (Innovation Center); Restaurant Depot; Trevor Buck of C&W; Panattoni Development; Ron Reinking of Nmrk; Sept. 1, 2022
19,950sf at 655 Park Court, Rohnert Park; industrial; Corning & Company Distillers LLC; Peter Briceno of K&C; Straus Family Creamery Inc.; na; Dec. 1, 2021
13,914sf at 2975 Dutton Ave., Building C & a portion of B, Santa Rosa; industrial; TCW Equipment; na; Guido & Theresa Farina Revocable Intervivos Trust; Mike Flitner of K&C; Nov. 4, 2022
8,679sf at 3663 N. Laughlin Road, #100, 102 & 104, Santa Rosa; office, expansion; Duckhorn Winery; Jeffrey Wilmore of K&C; Cornerstone Properties; na; Nov. 10, 2022
5,115sf at 451 Aviation Blvd., #203, Santa Rosa; office; Life Medical Holdings Inc.; Brian Keegan & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; SR Office Properties DE LLC; Brian Keegan & Shawn Johnson of K&C; Oct. 11, 2022
4,850sf at 463 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa; retail; Red Bird Bakery; Annette Cooper of K&C; Michael David Schloss Trust; Annette Cooper of K&C; Sept. 30, 2022
4,389sf at 201 First St., Petaluma; office, sublease; Daily Acts; Marty Pistone & Carolyn Pistone of ClB; Waterfront Office Building CA LLC; Mike Thomason of K&C; Nov. 15, 2022
3,890sf at 1901 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; retail; Seahouse SR Inc.; na; Dino & Maria D’Argenzio Family Trust; Erlina D’Argenzio; Oct. 21, 2022
3,520sf at 1205 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma; industrial; West Coast Acoustical Inc.; na; Farr West Properties LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Oct. 13, 2022
3,433sf at 1370 Redwood Way, #A, Petaluma; retail; Sonoma Family Meal Inc.; Russ Mayer of K&C; Dawse Properties LP; Russ Mayer of K&C; May 28, 2021
2,518sf at 5772 Commerce Blvd., Rohnert Park; industrial; Ten A Blue Inc.; Nick Moskow of K&C; Safety-Kleen Systems Inc.; na; Nov. 15, 2022
1,716sf at 625 Second St., #101, Petaluma; office; Ace Products Group; Annette Cooper of K&C; Foundry Wharf LLC; na; Sept. 27, 2022
1,700sf at 216 E St., Santa Rosa; office; Dominic Ortiz; Brian Keegan & Nathan Coogan of K&C; Jeffery and Debra Rich Trust; Brian Keegan & Nathan Coogan of K&C; Aug. 8, 2022
1,237sf at 595 Fifth St. W., Sonoma; retail; Melissa Byrne; Nathan Coogan of K&C; Claudie Chourre Trust; Nathan Coogan of K&C; Nov. 16, 2022
1,067sf at 6040 Commerce Blvd., #107, Rohnert Park; office; Law Office of Lauren Gardner; Kevin Doran of K&C; 6010 Commerce Blvd Partners LLC; na; Oct. 17, 2022
900sf at 1791 Marlow Road, #11, Santa Rosa; retail; Botanica de Jesus; Annette Cooper of K&C; D-Marlow Partners LLC; Erlina D’Argenzio; Oct. 6, 2022
782sf at 2 Padre Parkway, #301, Rohnert Park; office; Jama Libiz; Sara Wann of K&C; Davis RP LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Oct. 7, 2022
730sf at 1435 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa; office; Clay Daulton; Brian Keegan of K&C; Montgomery Properties LLC; na; Oct. 19, 2022