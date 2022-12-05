Subscribe

Sonoma, Marin, Napa, Solano, Mendocino business leads from commercial real estate transactions: Dec. 5 report

JEFF QUACKENBUSH
THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
December 5, 2022, 8:38AM
Updated 12 hours ago

Brokerage abbreviations: K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; ClB = Clear Blue Commercial; C&W = Cushman & Wakefield; Nmrk = Newmark. Send commercial real estate transactions to jquackenbush@busjrnl.com. A compilation for the last 12 months is available for $45 by calling 707-521-5270.

Check out which companies are leasing and buying office, retail, industrial and multifamily properties in Marin, Sonoma and Mendocino counties via the following deals.

LEASES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; lessee; procuring agents; lessor; listing agents; transaction date

The 74,000-square-foot 1 Thorndale Drive office building overlooks north San Rafael from a hilltop. (Ross Pushinaitis / Exceptional Frames) Feb. 7, 2018
The 74,000-square-foot 1 Thorndale Drive office building overlooks north San Rafael from a hilltop. (Ross Pushinaitis / Exceptional Frames) Feb. 7, 2018

Marin County

35,000sf at 1 Thorndale Drive, San Rafael; medical office; Ethos Veterinary Health (now leased to Veritas Veterinary Partners); Jack Churton of JLL; Berg Holdings; Whitney Strotz, Trevor Buck & Brian Foster of C&W; June 1

Related: Marin pet hospital plans big expansion under new owner

18,000sf at 101 Glacier Point Road, San Rafael; office; Ekso Bionics Holding Inc.; Kyle Duckworth of Savills; Steven Leonard and Brian Foster of C&W; July 1

Related: Marin robotics company aims to reduce worker injuries

17,500sf at 100 Windward Way, San Rafael; commercial, sublease; EO Products; Julie Sommer of ClB; The Chronicle; Julie Sommer of ClB; Aug. 7

6,050sf at 47 Louise St., San Rafael; industrial; Greenport Construction, Inc; na; Daniel Belloni; Theo Banks of K&C; Oct. 14

5,879sf at 464 DuBois, San Rafael; industrial; HMR Management; Matt Storms of K&C; DR Stephens; na; July 17

4,465sf at 999 E. Francisco Blvd., San Rafael; retail; Los Leyva Western Wear; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; 987 Francisco LLC; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Oct. 31

4,050sf at 1200 Fifth Ave., San Rafael; office; Umpqua Bank; na; Jonathan Parker; Matt Storms of K&C; June 30

4,050sf at 1200 Fifth Ave., San Rafael; retail, extension; Umpqua Bank; Brian Keegan of K&C; Jonathan Parker; na; June 30

3,858sf at 1385 Francisco Blvd. E., San Rafael; industrial; The Chronicle; Julie Sommer of ClB; na; Alisa Belew of Nmrk; Aug. 7

2,348sf at 523 Fourth St., #100, San Rafael; office; Integrated Community Resources; na; Seagull Prime Real Estate Fund; Matt Storms of K&C; May 31

1,992sf at 233 Tamalpais Drive, #B, Corte Madera; office; Staxclinic; na; 215-233 Tam Drive Partners LP; Matt Storms of K&C; June 16

1,400sf at 812 Third St., San Rafael; retail; Waldscraft LLC; Nathan Coogan of K&C; Jean-Noel Bechet; Nathan Coogan of K&C; Sept. 2

1,251sf at 1400 Grant Ave., #101, Novato; office; Charles Schwab; na; Parker Properties; Matt Storms of K&C; Oct. 12

1,150sf at 901 Sir Francis Drake Blvd., #C, Kentfield; office; MC2 Sports Specialists LLC; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Betty & Dick Peters; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; April 19

1,099sf at 930 Irwin St., #215, San Rafael; office; Mountain Top Construction; Matt Storms of K&C; Seagull Prime Real Estate Fund; Matt Storms of K&C; April 25

950sf at 1105 E. Francisco Blvd., #2, San Rafael; industrial; Mitch Stein; Matt Storms of K&C; Angstenberger Trust; Matt Storms of K&C; July 15

817sf at 505 San Marin Drive, #180B, Novato; office; ET Water Systems Inc.; na; 505 San Marin Drive LLC; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; Oct. 25

761sf at 55 Mitchell Blvd., #18, San Rafael; office; Anthony Pignati; Vesa Becam of K&C; Bank of Marin; Vesa Becam of K&C; April 11

561sf at 1330 Lincoln Ave., #310B, San Rafael; office; Ellis McCauley; Nathan Ballard & Matt Storms of K&C; Gaetani Real Estate; Nathan Ballard & Matt Storms of K&C; Aug. 26

351sf at 1330 Lincoln Ave., #303, San Rafael; office; Kinu Sells; Nathan Ballard & Matt Storms of K&C; Gaetani Real Estate; Nathan Ballard & Matt Storms of K&C; Oct. 17

Aerial photo of Napa Commerce Center buildings F, H and G off Devlin Road in south Napa. (courtesy of JLL)
Aerial photo of Napa Commerce Center buildings F, H and G off Devlin Road in south Napa. (courtesy of JLL)
The 701,000-square-foot 400 Boone Drive building at the Napa Logistics Park development in American Canyon in Napa Valley is leased to Biagi Bros. and Meyer Corp. (courtesy of Napa Logistics Park)
The 701,000-square-foot 400 Boone Drive building at the Napa Logistics Park development in American Canyon in Napa Valley is leased to Biagi Bros. and Meyer Corp. (courtesy of Napa Logistics Park)

Napa County

51,837sf at 500 Devlin Road, Building B, Napa; industrial; Theoni Collection; na; Napa Commerce Center (Pigman Companies); na; second quarter

365,000sf at 400 Boone Drive, American Canyon; industrial; Meyer Corp.; na; Napa Logistics Park; second quarter

Related: Napa office market faces vacancy challenge
Related: Companies snap up over 1 million square feet of Solano and Napa warehouses

Solano County

304,000sf 2051 Aviation Drive, Vacaville; industrial; Kane Logistics; na; Buzz Oates Group of Companies; second quarter

207,000sf at 2041 Cessna Drive, Vacaville; industrial; Global Import Solutions; na; Buzz Oates Group of Companies; na; second quarter

113,000sf at 4750 Business Center Drive, Fairfield; indusrial; Southern Glazier's Wine & Spirits; na; Panattoni Development; na; third quarter

63,000sf at 2034 Monte Vista, Vacaville; industrial; St. John's Transport; na; Buzz Oates Group of Companies; na; second quarter

Sonoma County

418,176sf at 19 Dennis Lane, Santa Rosa; retail land (9.6 acres); Moon Valley Nurseries; Carolyn Pistone of ClB; na; Carolyn Pistone of ClB; June 1

30,601sf at 3900 Cypress Drive, Petaluma; industrial, extension & expansion; Rustic Bakery Inc.; na; 3900 Cypress Petaluma LLC; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; Sept. 6

30,200sf at 3286 Airway Drive, Santa Rosa; industrial; Tesla Motors Inc.; Alexander Somerville of CBRE; Turo Partners LLC; Stephen Skinner of K&C; May 20

Related: Tesla plans to open Santa Rosa service center

16,052sf at 11 W. Ninth St., Santa Rosa; industrial, extension; Montessori Services; Gil Saydah of K&C; Cachita LLC; Mike Flitner of K&C; Nov. 2

14,532sf at 5 W. Ninth St., Santa Rosa; Industrial, extension; Saiyan Strength LLC; na; Cachita LLC; Mike Flitner of K&C; Aug. 26

14,302sf at 335 O’Hair Court, #B, Santa Rosa; industrial; Jade Pacific Inc. dba Van Land & Infinity Vans LLC; Mike Flitner, Rhonda Deringer, Demi Basiliades & Russ Mayer of K&C; SBRI O’Hair II LLC; Mike Flitner & Kevin Doran of K&C; March 24

11,854sf at 975 Corporate Center Parkway, #135, Santa Rosa; industrial; Lennox Industries Inc.; Shawn Johnson of K&C; CPSA-Corporate Center LLC; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Aug. 9

11,011sf at 220 Concourse Blvd., Santa Rosa; office; Evolve Restorative Center; Dave Peterson of K&C; Furber Development; Marshall Kelly & Dave Peterson of K&C; May 5

9,861sf at 831 Fourth St., Santa Rosa; office; Sonoma Land Trust; Shawn Johnson of K&C; JP Morgan Chase Bank; na; April 27

9,759sf at 1311 Clegg St., #B, Petaluma; industrial; Mission Engineering; na; Ron Adams & Rich Stuart; Demi Basiliades of K&C; July 26

7,200sf at 1331 Guerneville Road, Santa Rosa; retail; Spirit Halloween Superstores LLC; Tom Laugero of K&C; Sami & Suad Khoury LLC; na; March 15

6,884sf at 651 Portal St., #D, E & F, Cotati; industrial; Brian Garzelli; Kevin Doran of K&C; Michael Gallagher; Kevin Doran of K&C; March 30

6,500sf at 2815 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa; retail; Spirit Halloween Superstores LLC; Tom Laugero of K&C; Santa Rosa Town Center LLC; Tom Laugero of K&C; June 6

6,000sf at 465 Tesconi Circle, Santa Rosa; industrial; Pentacostales de Santa Rosa; Gil Saydah & Peter Briceno of K&C; Stafford Revocable Trust; Gil Saydah & Peter Briceno of K&C; Aug. 10

5,300sf at 5793 Skylane Blvd., #D, Windsor; industrial; Mike Scoby; Stephen Skinner of K&C; FML Development LLC; na; Sept. 21

4,748sf at 285-B Sutton Place, Santa Rosa; industrial; Gold Rush Distribution LLC; Kevin Doran of K&C; MY SO Investments; Kevin Doran of K&C; Sept. 16

4,695sf at 1322 Fourth St., Santa Rosa; office, extension; Umpqua Bank; na; The Larkin Trust; Brian Keegan of K&C; Aug. 9

4,292sf at 115 Fourth St., Santa Rosa; retail; Adbar Management; Alan Coldiron & Marshall Kelly of K&C; 111 4th Street LLC; Alan Coldiron & Marshall Kelly of K&C; Dec. 14, 2021

4,003sf at 1383 N. McDowell Blvd., #250, Petaluma; office; Stantec Corp.; Mike Thomason of K&C; Basin Street Properties; na; Aug. 8

3,992sf at 282 S. Main St., Sebastopol; retail; Golden Gear Automotive Inc.; Shawn Johnson of K&C; The Talmadge Wood Trust; Shawn Johnson of K&C; June 16

3,900sf at 1460 E. Cotati Ave., #A & B, Rohnert Park; retail; El Pacifico Market Inc.; na; Chris Henry; Kevin Doran of K&C; Aug. 31

3,887sf at 3510 Unocal Place, #300, Santa Rosa; office; LPL Holdings Inc.; Mike Thomason of K&C; STG Group; Dave Peterson & Danny Jones of K&C; Oct. 7

3,510sf at 1314 Ross St., #A & B, Petaluma; industrial; Ventek International; na; Intersafe Traffic Services Inc.; Russ Mayer & Demi & Basiliades of K&C; Aug. 1

3,479sf at 621 Second St., #A & B, Petaluma; office; CMBLU Energy Inc.; Nathan Coogan of K&C; Foundry Wharf LLC; na; Aug. 22

3,470sf at 2200 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa; retail; Vans; na; Donahue Schriber; Tom Laugero of K&C; Oct. 13, 2021

3,095sf at 2255 Challenger Way, #106, Santa Rosa; office; County of Sonoma; na; Basin Street Properties; Dave Peterson, Shawn Johnson & Peter Briceno of K&C; Aug. 1

3,074sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #13, Windsor; office; Providence Medical Foundation; Joel Jaman of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; June 27

2,965sf at 3550 Round Barn Blvd., #202, Santa Rosa; office; Aerotek Affiliated; na; Basin Street Properties; Dave Peterson & Brian Keegan & Shawn Johnson of K&C; June 13

2,950sf at 5331 Skylane Blvd., Santa Rosa; office; Ray Carlson & Associates; Doug Braik & Mike Flitner of K&C; Kil-Kin LLC; Dave Peterson & Nick Moskow &; Oct. 11

2,878sf at 11 Fifth St., #203, Petaluma; office; Pomilia Financial Inc.; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; March 18

2,686sf at 1309 College Ave., #100, Santa Rosa; office; DOMA Title of California Inc.; Shawn Johnson of K&C; 1303-1309 College Ave. LLC; na; April 6

2,684sf at 3451 Airway Drive, #A & B, Santa Rosa; industrial; San Fow Saephan; na; Leonardi Properties; Joel Jaman & Kevin Doran of K&C; June 14

2,350sf at 601 Mendocino Ave., #A, Santa Rosa; retail; Henry McAlpine; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; John & Stephanie Pasini; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; June 9

2,350sf at 1995 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; retail; San Antonio Shoes dba SAS Shoes; na; D’Argenzio Properties; Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; March 24

2,347sf at 2 Padre Parkway, #101 & 102, Rohnert Park; office; Center for Social Dynamics; na; Davis RP LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; July 21

2,310sf at 11 Fifth St., #202, Petaluma; office; Compass California II LLC; na; KLYPE LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; July 11

2,160sf at 651 Portal St., #G, Cotati; industrial; Ted Green; Kevin Doran of K&C; Michael Gallagher; Kevin Doran of K&C; Aug. 12

2,046sf at 840 Piner Road, #6 & 7, Santa Rosa; industrial; Michelle & Justin Coole; Brian Keegan & Peter Briceno of K&C; McLaren Piner LLC; Brian Keegan & Peter Briceno of K&C; July 11

2,031sf at 4575 Highway 12, Santa Rosa; retail; Flora Terra; Stephen Skinner of K&C; Jackson Amador Associates LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Mike Flitner of K&C; Aug. 10, 2021

2,016sf at 7854 Bell Road, #G, Windsor; industrial; Murillo Martins; Nathan Coogan of K&C; John R. Brady; Kevin Doran of K&C; Aug. 15

2,005sf at 2901 Cleveland Ave., #201, Santa Rosa; office; Wilber Law Office PC; Brian Keegan of K&C; LECOOP LLC; na; March 15

1,964sf at 385 Aviation Blvd., #B, Santa Rosa; retail; Sumitra Devi and Ram Das Singh; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Airport Business Center; Shawn Johnson of K&C; June 22

1,934sf at 2455 Bennett Valley Road, #C103, Santa Rosa; office; O’Shea Carte, LLP; Dave Peterson & Peter Briceno of K&C; Basin Street Properties; Dave Peterson & Peter Briceno of K&C; Oct. 14

1,920sf at 3386 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa; retail; Wheelcare Express Inc.; Nathan Coogan of K&C; Ruben Luna; Rhonda Deringer & Nathan Coogan of K&C; June 16

1,920sf at 3640 Airway Drive, Santa Rosa; industrial; Basik Candle Co. LLC; Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Dino & Maria D’Argenzio Family Trust; Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; June 27

1,844sf at 5625 State Farm Drive, #3, 47 & 49, Rohnert Park; industrial; Haley Hodgin; Peter Briceno of K&C; New California Land Co.; Peter Briceno & Kevin Doran of K&C; April 4

1,812sf at 643 Martin Ave., #2, Rohnert Park; industrial; TK2 LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Carol Thompson; na; May 11

1,761sf at 397 Aviation Blvd., #B, Santa Rosa; retail; Black Wolf Wholesale Inc.; na; Airport Business Center; Shawn Johnson of K&C; April 11

1,715sf at 1791 Marlow Road, #1-B, Santa Rosa; retail; AAA Spa and Massage; Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; D’Rosa Co.; Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Oct. 6

1,700sf at 1915 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; retail; Chrystal Channels; Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; D’Rosa Co.; Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Sept. 1, 2021

1,670sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #23, Windsor; office; CIT Clinics Santa Rosa Inc.; na; KLYPE LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; July 15

1,616sf at 120 Stony Point Road, #240, Santa Rosa; office; Norcal Gold; na; Basin Street Properties; Dave Peterson, Shawn Johnson & Brian Keegan of K&C; Oct. 7

1,586sf at 3510 Unocal Place, #302, Santa Rosa; office; Matt Hunstock; na; STG Group; Dave Peterson & Danny Jones of K&C; Oct. 7

1,576sf at 3510 Unocal Place, #102, Santa Rosa; office; C4 Inc.; na; STG Group; Dave Peterson & Danny Jones of K&C; Aug. 8

1,568sf at 5625 State Farm Drive, #23 & 24, Rohnert Park; industrial; TAK Communications; Peter Briceno of K&C; New California Land Co.; Peter Briceno & Kevin Doran of K&C; July 23, 2021

1,514sf at 4000 Montgomery Drive, #L3, L4, C2, L7, Santa Rosa; office; Davey Tree Expert Company; Doug Braik of K&C; Vern Cooper Co. LLC; Doug Braik of K&C; Sept. 15

1,512sf at 953 Lakeville St., Petaluma; retail; Wing Stop; na; Bracha Petaluma LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Sara Wann of K&C; Aug. 26

1,500sf at 990 Sonoma Ave., #20, Santa Rosa; office; HomeFirst Services SCC; Kevin Doran of K&C; Robert Truax Eyraud Investment; Kevin Doran of K&C; June 30

1,458sf at 6420 Commerce Blvd., Rohnert Park; retail; Lemon Wings Corp.; na; CalTex Equity LLC; Tom Laugero of K&C; June 9

1,417sf at 399 Business Park Ct., #401 & 515, Windsor; industrial; ESF HBG LLC; Russ Mayer of K&C; Latitude 45 Inc.; Russ Mayer of K&C; July 7

1,400sf at 7796 Bell Road, Windsor; industrial; Farm to Pantry Inc.; Russ Mayer of K&C; Montour Properties LLC; Russ Mayer of K&C; July 28

1,357sf at 925 Corporate Center Parkway, #E, Santa Rosa; retail; Grateful Bagel; na; Mahaveer LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; Aug. 9

1,322sf at 838 Fourth St., #B, Santa Rosa; retail; Urban Luxe Salon; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; John and Stephanie Pasini; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Aug. 25

1,270sf at 1940 Piner Road, #600, Santa Rosa; retail; Qingzhong Guo; na; Romero Investment Partnership; Annette Cooper of K&C; Aug. 26

1,196sf at 3406 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; office & retail; M&P Jewelry LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; 57 Taylor Enterprises; Sara Wann; June 30

1,159sf at 2060 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa; retail; Teaspoon; Tom Laugero of K&C; First Washington Realty; Tom Laugero of K&C; July 25

1,124sf at 3553 Westwind Blvd., Santa Rosa; office/industrial; Royale AgLabor Inc.; Demi Basiliades of K&C; Sonoma County Farm Bureau; Demi Basiliades of K&C; Aug. 5

1,105sf at 1301 Redwood Way, #223, Petaluma; office, renewal; Charles Wattenberg; na; TPMD LLC; Mike Thomason of K&C; Sept. 7

1,050sf at 280 S. Main St., Sebastopol; retail; Hippizzazz; na; The Talmadge Wood Trust; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Aug. 5

1,044sf at 1901 Cleveland Ave., #D, Santa Rosa; office; New Alexandria Center Group; Annette Cooper of K&C; Fred Dada; Annette Cooper of K&C; Oct. 7

1,000sf at 1818 La Plaza, #106, Cotati; retail; David Ireland; Sara Wann of K&C; Anna Young; Sara Wann of K&C; June 30

1,000sf at 4238 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma; industrial; Michael Massoletti; Demi Basiliades of K&C; Mark Casagranda; Demi Basiliades & Mike Flitner of K&C; Sept. 2

1,000sf at 4232 & 4240 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma; industrial; Brian Baldwin & Justin Ervin; Sara Wann of K&C; Mark Casagranda; Demi Basiliades & Mike Flitner of K&C; June 30

960sf at 18460 Highway 12, Boyes Hot Springs; retail; Radio Shark; Annette Cooper of K&C; Judith Brown; Annette Cooper of K&C; Aug. 27

897sf at 8270 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati; retail; Sal’s in Cotati LLC; na; Cotati Gateway LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; April 11

875sf at 1049 Fourth St., #E, Santa Rosa; office; Completax Planning Inc.; Doug Braik of K&C; Dino & Maria D’Argenzio Family Trust; Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Aug. 26

811sf at 160 Wikiup Drive, #104, Santa Rosa; office; Health First Training LLC; Kevin Doran of K&C; McMahan Revocable Trust; Kevin Doran of K&C; April 28

800sf at 1372 Corporate Circle, #102 WH, Petaluma; office; Stantec Corp.; Mike Thomason of K&C; Basin Street Properties; na; Aug. 8

745sf at 1301 Redwood Way, #203, Petaluma; office; Jennifer Morehouse, LFMT & Roxanne Georges, LFMT; Mike Thomason of K&C; TPMD LLC; Mike Thomason of K&C; Oct. 5

721sf at 2 Padre Parkway, #201D, Rohnert Park; office; Center for Innovation and Resources Inc.; Sara Wann of K&C; Davis RP LLC; Sara Wann; June 3

693sf at 50 Old Courthouse Square, #602, Santa Rosa; office; Compass Human Services; Shawn Johnson & Peter Briceno of K&C; Airport Business Group; Shawn Johnson & Peter Briceno of K&C; March 1

668sf at 50 Old Courthouse Square, #410, Santa Rosa; office; Allpoint Financial Group; Shawn Johnson & Peter Briceno of K&C; Airport Business Group; Shawn Johnson & Peter Briceno of K&C; June 1

623sf at 6050 Commerce Blvd., #106, Rohnert Park; office; Shannon Hartnett; Doug Braik of K&C; 6050 Building LLC; Doug Braik of K&C; July 26

570sf at 1184 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa; office; Azeneth Gregoire; Nick Moskow of K&C; GEEIA Land Management LLC; Doug Braik of K&C; Sept. 19

515sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #22C, Windsor; office; Mary Downes; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; Aug. 1

511sf at 114 Johnson St., Windsor; retail; Starlet Bridal; James Nobles of K&C; Act One Properties LLC; James Nobles of K&C; Aug. 26

500sf at 399 Business Park Ct., #514, Windsor; industrial; Tienda Salsita; Russ Mayer of K&C; Latitude 45 Inc.; Russ Mayer of K&C; Aug. 19

411sf at 4000 Montgomery Drive, #C, Santa Rosa; office; Forrest Bailey Appraisal Center; Doug Braik of K&C; Vern Cooper Co LLC; Doug Braik of K&C; Oct. 4

400sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #27E, Windsor; office; All Star Home Inspections; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; June 20

360sf at 2841 Cleveland Ave., #19 & 20, Santa Rosa; office; Terry Almarez; Doug Braik & Gil Saydah of K&C; Dick Holm; Doug Braik & Gil Saydah of K&C; Sept. 1

322sf at 825 College Ave., #13, Santa Rosa; office; Winnie Piccolo; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; June 30

250sf at 11 Fifth St., #101F, Petaluma; office; Teresa Ramakrishnan; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; June 24

225sf at 825 College Ave., #3, Santa Rosa; office; Paula Hansen-Cook; Doug Braik of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; June 14

200sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #24H, Windsor; office; Zoe Brooker; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; July 6

150sf at 131 Stony Point Road, #505/548, Santa Rosa; office; Terre Family Law; Doug Braik of K&C; Basin Street Properties; Doug Braik of K&C; March 23

120sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #27D, Windsor; office; Veronica Passalacqua; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; June 20

SALES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; buyers; procuring agents; sellers; listing agents; transaction date; value

Marin County

174,240sf at 501 Davidson St., Novato; industrial land (4 acres); City of Novato; na; Frontier of California Inc.; Vesa Becam of K&C; Nov. 16

9,905sf at 1052 Redwood Highway Frontage, Mill Valley; multifamily (Eagle Rock Apartments, 25 units); Eagle Rock MV LLC; James Manley of K&C; Thorinson LLC; na; Aug. 9

1,825sf at 550 San Anselmo Ave., San Anselmo; retail; Doug & Pearl Wong Trust; Matt Storms of K&C; Jerry Etemadfar; na; Nov. 16

852sf at 1615 Hill Road, #21, Novato; office; M&T Enterprises LP; na; Paul Gusciora; Nathan Ballard of K&C; June 30

Mendocino County

138,000sf at 100 Henry Station Road, Ukiah; industrial; Henry Station LLC; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Schlienger Holdings LLC; Mike Flitner & Jim Sartain of K&C; Oct. 4

Solano County

93,000sf at 4790 Midway Drive, Vacaville; industrial; Mettler Toledo Rainin LLC; na; Crocker Owner II LLC (LDK Ventures and PCCP); na; May 4; $20,000,000-plus

Related: East Bay biotech supplier plans Solano County expansion

Sonoma County

1,964,120sf at 790 Shiloh Road, Windsor; industrial land (45.09 acres); Big Acquisitions LLC; na; Standard Industrial East LLC; Mike Flitner of K&C; Oct. 4

172,656sf at 3800 Lakeville Hwy, Petaluma; industrial; Cleveland Avenue Associates; Tom Laugero of K&C; 3800 Lakeville LLC; na; Sept. 22

20,460sf at 3575 Cleveland Ave., Santa Rosa; retail; Sutter & Pierce LLC; na; 3575 Cleveland Ave LLC; Tom Laugero of K&C; Aug. 31

15,000sf at 2503 Cleveland Ave., Santa Rosa; retail; Allan A. Henderson & Kimberly L. Henderson Trust; Russ Mayer of K&C; 1996 Nicholas J. Athens & Candida M. Athens Trust; na; Aug. 31

12,611sf at 5460 Skylane Blvd., Santa Rosa; office; 5460 Skylane LLC; na; Twelve-Seven Holdings; Rhonda Deringer & Brian Keegan of K&C; Oct. 27

9,566sf at 795 Farmers Lane, Santa Rosa; office; Bill & Dori Coleman; Mike Flitner of K&C; John D. Stithem Trust; Kevin Doran of K&C; Oct. 11

9,513sf at 411 Russell Ave., Santa Rosa; office; SARC Properties LLC; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Ray Carlson et al; Mike Flitner & Doug Braik of K&C; Nov. 4

9,000sf at 369 Todd Road, Santa Rosa; industrial; Kamden Inckina; Peter Briceno of K&C; Al Goodwin; James Nobles & Stephen Skinner of K&C; Oct. 3

6,814sf at 1809 Empire Industrial Ct., Santa Rosa; industrial; 1809 Empire Industrial Court LLC; Stephen Skinner of K&C; Empire Industrial Court LLC; na; Oct. 6

3,096sf at 10641 & 10651 River Road, Forestville; retail; 10651 River Rd LLC; Doug Braik of K&C; Pat & Gayle Berry Trust; Doug Braik of K&C; Aug. 9

2,663sf at 1400 N. Dutton Ave., #22, Santa Rosa; office; Walker Investments LLC; Annette Cooper of K&C; The Tina Wallis Living Trust; na; Oct. 11

1,569sf at 45 Henry St., Cotati; office; Leanne & Josh Nelmes; na; Cantor Family Trust; Peter Briceno of K&C; July 14

Brokerage abbreviations: K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; ClB = Clear Blue Commercial; C&W = Cushman & Wakefield; Nmrk = Newmark. Send commercial real estate transactions to jquackenbush@busjrnl.com. A compilation for the last 12 months is available for $45 by calling 707-521-5270.

Show Comment

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette