500sf at 399 Business Park Ct., #514, Windsor; industrial; Tienda Salsita; Russ Mayer of K&C; Latitude 45 Inc.; Russ Mayer of K&C; Aug. 19

411sf at 4000 Montgomery Drive, #C, Santa Rosa; office; Forrest Bailey Appraisal Center; Doug Braik of K&C; Vern Cooper Co LLC; Doug Braik of K&C; Oct. 4

400sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #27E, Windsor; office; All Star Home Inspections; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; June 20

360sf at 2841 Cleveland Ave., #19 & 20, Santa Rosa; office; Terry Almarez; Doug Braik & Gil Saydah of K&C; Dick Holm; Doug Braik & Gil Saydah of K&C; Sept. 1

322sf at 825 College Ave., #13, Santa Rosa; office; Winnie Piccolo; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; June 30

250sf at 11 Fifth St., #101F, Petaluma; office; Teresa Ramakrishnan; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; June 24

225sf at 825 College Ave., #3, Santa Rosa; office; Paula Hansen-Cook; Doug Braik of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; June 14

200sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #24H, Windsor; office; Zoe Brooker; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; July 6

150sf at 131 Stony Point Road, #505/548, Santa Rosa; office; Terre Family Law; Doug Braik of K&C; Basin Street Properties; Doug Braik of K&C; March 23

120sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #27D, Windsor; office; Veronica Passalacqua; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; June 20

SALES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; buyers; procuring agents; sellers; listing agents; transaction date; value

Marin County

174,240sf at 501 Davidson St., Novato; industrial land (4 acres); City of Novato; na; Frontier of California Inc.; Vesa Becam of K&C; Nov. 16

9,905sf at 1052 Redwood Highway Frontage, Mill Valley; multifamily (Eagle Rock Apartments, 25 units); Eagle Rock MV LLC; James Manley of K&C; Thorinson LLC; na; Aug. 9

1,825sf at 550 San Anselmo Ave., San Anselmo; retail; Doug & Pearl Wong Trust; Matt Storms of K&C; Jerry Etemadfar; na; Nov. 16

852sf at 1615 Hill Road, #21, Novato; office; M&T Enterprises LP; na; Paul Gusciora; Nathan Ballard of K&C; June 30

Mendocino County

138,000sf at 100 Henry Station Road, Ukiah; industrial; Henry Station LLC; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Schlienger Holdings LLC; Mike Flitner & Jim Sartain of K&C; Oct. 4

Solano County

93,000sf at 4790 Midway Drive, Vacaville; industrial; Mettler Toledo Rainin LLC; na; Crocker Owner II LLC (LDK Ventures and PCCP); na; May 4; $20,000,000-plus

Sonoma County

1,964,120sf at 790 Shiloh Road, Windsor; industrial land (45.09 acres); Big Acquisitions LLC; na; Standard Industrial East LLC; Mike Flitner of K&C; Oct. 4

172,656sf at 3800 Lakeville Hwy, Petaluma; industrial; Cleveland Avenue Associates; Tom Laugero of K&C; 3800 Lakeville LLC; na; Sept. 22

20,460sf at 3575 Cleveland Ave., Santa Rosa; retail; Sutter & Pierce LLC; na; 3575 Cleveland Ave LLC; Tom Laugero of K&C; Aug. 31

15,000sf at 2503 Cleveland Ave., Santa Rosa; retail; Allan A. Henderson & Kimberly L. Henderson Trust; Russ Mayer of K&C; 1996 Nicholas J. Athens & Candida M. Athens Trust; na; Aug. 31

12,611sf at 5460 Skylane Blvd., Santa Rosa; office; 5460 Skylane LLC; na; Twelve-Seven Holdings; Rhonda Deringer & Brian Keegan of K&C; Oct. 27

9,566sf at 795 Farmers Lane, Santa Rosa; office; Bill & Dori Coleman; Mike Flitner of K&C; John D. Stithem Trust; Kevin Doran of K&C; Oct. 11

9,513sf at 411 Russell Ave., Santa Rosa; office; SARC Properties LLC; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Ray Carlson et al; Mike Flitner & Doug Braik of K&C; Nov. 4

9,000sf at 369 Todd Road, Santa Rosa; industrial; Kamden Inckina; Peter Briceno of K&C; Al Goodwin; James Nobles & Stephen Skinner of K&C; Oct. 3

6,814sf at 1809 Empire Industrial Ct., Santa Rosa; industrial; 1809 Empire Industrial Court LLC; Stephen Skinner of K&C; Empire Industrial Court LLC; na; Oct. 6

3,096sf at 10641 & 10651 River Road, Forestville; retail; 10651 River Rd LLC; Doug Braik of K&C; Pat & Gayle Berry Trust; Doug Braik of K&C; Aug. 9

2,663sf at 1400 N. Dutton Ave., #22, Santa Rosa; office; Walker Investments LLC; Annette Cooper of K&C; The Tina Wallis Living Trust; na; Oct. 11

1,569sf at 45 Henry St., Cotati; office; Leanne & Josh Nelmes; na; Cantor Family Trust; Peter Briceno of K&C; July 14