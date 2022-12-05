Sonoma, Marin, Napa, Solano, Mendocino business leads from commercial real estate transactions: Dec. 5 report
Check out which companies are leasing and buying office, retail, industrial and multifamily properties in Marin, Sonoma and Mendocino counties via the following deals.
LEASES
Listing format: square footage at address; property type; lessee; procuring agents; lessor; listing agents; transaction date
Marin County
35,000sf at 1 Thorndale Drive, San Rafael; medical office; Ethos Veterinary Health (now leased to Veritas Veterinary Partners); Jack Churton of JLL; Berg Holdings; Whitney Strotz, Trevor Buck & Brian Foster of C&W; June 1
18,000sf at 101 Glacier Point Road, San Rafael; office; Ekso Bionics Holding Inc.; Kyle Duckworth of Savills; Steven Leonard and Brian Foster of C&W; July 1
17,500sf at 100 Windward Way, San Rafael; commercial, sublease; EO Products; Julie Sommer of ClB; The Chronicle; Julie Sommer of ClB; Aug. 7
6,050sf at 47 Louise St., San Rafael; industrial; Greenport Construction, Inc; na; Daniel Belloni; Theo Banks of K&C; Oct. 14
5,879sf at 464 DuBois, San Rafael; industrial; HMR Management; Matt Storms of K&C; DR Stephens; na; July 17
4,465sf at 999 E. Francisco Blvd., San Rafael; retail; Los Leyva Western Wear; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; 987 Francisco LLC; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Oct. 31
4,050sf at 1200 Fifth Ave., San Rafael; office; Umpqua Bank; na; Jonathan Parker; Matt Storms of K&C; June 30
4,050sf at 1200 Fifth Ave., San Rafael; retail, extension; Umpqua Bank; Brian Keegan of K&C; Jonathan Parker; na; June 30
3,858sf at 1385 Francisco Blvd. E., San Rafael; industrial; The Chronicle; Julie Sommer of ClB; na; Alisa Belew of Nmrk; Aug. 7
2,348sf at 523 Fourth St., #100, San Rafael; office; Integrated Community Resources; na; Seagull Prime Real Estate Fund; Matt Storms of K&C; May 31
1,992sf at 233 Tamalpais Drive, #B, Corte Madera; office; Staxclinic; na; 215-233 Tam Drive Partners LP; Matt Storms of K&C; June 16
1,400sf at 812 Third St., San Rafael; retail; Waldscraft LLC; Nathan Coogan of K&C; Jean-Noel Bechet; Nathan Coogan of K&C; Sept. 2
1,251sf at 1400 Grant Ave., #101, Novato; office; Charles Schwab; na; Parker Properties; Matt Storms of K&C; Oct. 12
1,150sf at 901 Sir Francis Drake Blvd., #C, Kentfield; office; MC2 Sports Specialists LLC; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Betty & Dick Peters; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; April 19
1,099sf at 930 Irwin St., #215, San Rafael; office; Mountain Top Construction; Matt Storms of K&C; Seagull Prime Real Estate Fund; Matt Storms of K&C; April 25
950sf at 1105 E. Francisco Blvd., #2, San Rafael; industrial; Mitch Stein; Matt Storms of K&C; Angstenberger Trust; Matt Storms of K&C; July 15
817sf at 505 San Marin Drive, #180B, Novato; office; ET Water Systems Inc.; na; 505 San Marin Drive LLC; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; Oct. 25
761sf at 55 Mitchell Blvd., #18, San Rafael; office; Anthony Pignati; Vesa Becam of K&C; Bank of Marin; Vesa Becam of K&C; April 11
561sf at 1330 Lincoln Ave., #310B, San Rafael; office; Ellis McCauley; Nathan Ballard & Matt Storms of K&C; Gaetani Real Estate; Nathan Ballard & Matt Storms of K&C; Aug. 26
351sf at 1330 Lincoln Ave., #303, San Rafael; office; Kinu Sells; Nathan Ballard & Matt Storms of K&C; Gaetani Real Estate; Nathan Ballard & Matt Storms of K&C; Oct. 17
Napa County
51,837sf at 500 Devlin Road, Building B, Napa; industrial; Theoni Collection; na; Napa Commerce Center (Pigman Companies); na; second quarter
365,000sf at 400 Boone Drive, American Canyon; industrial; Meyer Corp.; na; Napa Logistics Park; second quarter
Solano County
304,000sf 2051 Aviation Drive, Vacaville; industrial; Kane Logistics; na; Buzz Oates Group of Companies; second quarter
207,000sf at 2041 Cessna Drive, Vacaville; industrial; Global Import Solutions; na; Buzz Oates Group of Companies; na; second quarter