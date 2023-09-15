Sonoma, Marin, Solano business leads from commercial real estate transactions: Sept. 15 report

LEASES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; lessee; procuring agents; lessor; listing agents; transaction date (occupancy date)

Sonoma County

14,914sf at 879 Lindberg Lane, #100, 102 & 214, Petaluma; industrial; Celis Movers; na; Elias Husary; Sara Wann & Nathan Ballard of K & July 1

5,289sf at 405 W. College Ave., #A, B, C, Santa Rosa; office; Lincare; na; Edward & Linda Rosen Trust; James Nobles & Peter Briceno of K & May 2

3,639sf at 775 Baywood Drive, #100, Petaluma; office; Hughes Marino Inc.; na; River City Bank; Mike Thomason of K & July 7

2,660sf at 6350 Commerce Blvd., Rohnert Park; industrial; Xfinity; na; Cal Tex Equities Services; Tom Laugero of K & May 1

2,004sf at 847 Fourth St., Santa Rosa; retail; Martha Herbert; Kevin Doran of K & Christofer & Colleen Frasco; Kevin Doran of K & May 25

1,618sf at 2455 Bennett Valley Road, #B208, Santa Rosa; office; Aldea Inc.; Dave Peterson of K & Basin Street Properties; Dave Peterson & Peter Briceno of K & July 17

1,199sf at 3446 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; office; California Programs for the Autistic Inc.; Sara Wann of K & 57 Taylor Enterprises; Sara Wann of K & June 26

1,000sf at 3200 Dutton Ave., #216, Santa Rosa; industrial; DR Electric LLC; Bryan Altamirano of K & Stemken Park Ltd.; na; July 15

784sf at 5625 State Farm Drive, #34, Rohnert Park; industrial; Spidexx; Kevin Doran of K & New California Land Company LP; Kevin Doran & Peter Briceno of K & July 20

510sf at 14301 Arnold Drive, #27, Glen Ellen; retail; Bobbie & Zachary Larson; Marshall Kelly & Alan Coldiron of K & JLV Family Trust LLC; Marshall Kelly & Alan Coldiron of K & July 19

SALES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; buyers; procuring agents; sellers; listing agents; transaction date; value

Marin County

32,510sf at 1682 Novato Blvd., Novato; office (Baywood Center); 945 Market Corporation; Nathan Ballard & Matt Storms of K & Graham Street Realty; Steven Leonard, Trevor Buck, Brian Foster & Whitney Strotz of C & Aug. 11; $4,700,000

2,608sf at 30 Ross Common, Ross; retail; Currie Properties; Matt Storms of K & Arana Trust; na; Aug. 11; na

Solano County

43,000sf at 220 Campus Lane, Fairfield; office; 220 Campus Lane LLC (Wiseman Commercial Inc.); na; Northern California Laborers PTF LLC; na; Sept. 12; na

19,930sf at 320 Campus Lane, Fairfield; medical office; Wang Brothers Investments LLC; na; Merced Bar LLC; na; May 1, 2023; $7,900,000

Sonoma County

66,211sf at Apollo Way, Santa Rosa; office & industrial land (1.52 acres; apns 035-490-031 & 030); Ceres Community Project; Rhonda Deringer of K & Rosanna & Niniv Tamimi; na; Aug. 9; $1,000,000

31,626sf at 3541 Regional Parkway, Santa Rosa; industrial; FRC Regional Way LLC; Ryan Gallagher of Touchstone Commercial Partners; Norgle Farms LLC; Jonathan Cuticelli of Hilco Real Estate; Aug. 25; $4,650,000

8,800sf at 3158 Condo Court, Santa Rosa; industrial; Maass Corporation SPC; Rhonda Deringer of K & 3158 Condo Court LLC; na; Aug. 17; $2,190,000

8,716sf at 3152 Condo Court, Santa Rosa; industrial; Maass Corporation SPC; Rhonda Deringer of K & Ali M. Mahmoodi; na; Aug. 18; $2,075,000

7,328sf at 3330 McMaude Place, Santa Rosa; industrial; VVMM LLC (Milner’s Anodizing); na; Terry and Claire Burson Revocable Trust; na; April 20; $1,510,000