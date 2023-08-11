Sonoma, Marin, Solano business leads from commercial real estate transactions: Aug. 11 report

Brokerage abbreviations: K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc. Send commercial real estate transactions to jquackenbush@busjrnl.com. A compilation for the last 12 months is available for $45 by calling 707-521-5270. See more transaction reports .

Check out which companies are leasing and buying office, retail, industrial and multifamily properties in Marin and Sonoma counties via the following deals.

LEASES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; lessee; procuring agents; lessor; listing agents; transaction date (occupancy date)

Solano County

18,000sf at 473-477 E. Channel Road, Benicia; industrial; TIMEC; na; James L. & Elsie P. Allen; na; second quarter

Sonoma County

60,000sf at 8 W. Ninth St., Santa Rosa; industrial; Meyers Restaurant Supply; na; 8 West 9th Street Investors LLC; na; second quarter

49,500sf at 3830 Cypress Drive, Petaluma; industrial; Robb & Messer Moving and Storage; na; California Cypress LLC; na; second quarter

17,000sf at 1328 Scott St., Petaluma; industrial; Luxxbox; na; Rubini Enterprises; na; second quarter

10,000sf at 4019 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa; industrial; Parker Performance; na; Ali M. Mahmoodi; na; second quarter

8,000sf at 365 Sutton Place, Santa Rosa; industrial; Flowers Foods; na; Teris Follett Trust and Henry Horn & Sons; na; second quarter

3,985sf at 6115 State Farm Drive, #B-8, Rohnert Park; industrial; Inoxpa USA Inc.; na; SBPARK LLC; Kevin Doran of K&C; April 11

3,275sf at 789 Lombardi Court, #204 & 205, Santa Rosa; industrial; Orbisdriven Inc.; Shawn Johnson & Peter Briceno of K&C; Lennell Property Investments LLC; Shawn Johnson & Peter Briceno of K&C; April 18

1,750sf at 1150 State Farm Drive, Santa Rosa; office; JLP Landscape; Doug Braik of K&C; Dave Berto; na; June 28

975sf at 789 Lombardi Court, #210, Santa Rosa; industrial; JMA Security; Peter Briceno of K&C; Lennell Property Investments LLC; Shawn Johnson & Peter Briceno of K&C; April 25

836sf at 577 Fifth St. W., Sonoma; retail; Julie Trestman; Nathan Coogan of K&C; Chourre Properties; Nathan Coogan of K&C; June 30

312sf at 1180 Yulupa Ave., #C, Santa Rosa; office; Karen Ball; Doug Braik of K&C; GEEIA Land Management; Doug Braik of K&C; July 15

Four Points by Sheraton San Rafael Marin County hotel is seen from Highway 101 on July 31, 2017. San Francisco-based Equinox Hospitality purchased it on June 1, 2023. (Darren Edwards Photography)

SALES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; buyers; procuring agents; sellers; listing agents; transaction date; value

Marin County

132,813sf at 1010 Northgate Drive, San Rafael; hospitality (235-room Four Points by Sheraton San Rafael Marin County hotel); Equinox UGI SR Investments LLC (Equinox Hospitality); na; San Rafael Hillcrest LLC; na; June 1; $38,000,000

Solano County

977,486sf at 4800 Horse Creek Drive, Vacaville; industrial land (22.4 acres); TWV Vacaville Partners LLC (Transwestern Ventures); na; Agenus West LLC; na; June 6, 2022; $10,428,500

656,885sf on Horse Creek Drive, Vacaville; industrial land (15.08 acres); LG Chem Life Sciences Innovation Center Inc.; na; Agenus West LLC; na; Dec. 30, 2022; $13,138,000

The Clos du Bois tasting room at the Geyserville winery on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Gallo acquired Clos du Bois winery from Constellation Brands then sold the Clos du Bois winery facility in June of this year to Duckhorn Wine Company. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Sonoma County

221,430sf at 19410 Geyserville Ave., Geyserville; Industrial (former Clos Du Bois winery); Duckhorn Wine Company; na; E & J Gallo Winery; na; June 22; $36,244,500

29,757sf at 1431 Grove St., Healdsburg; Industrial; 1431 Grove LLC; na; Stanley Kirt and Brenda Lee Kisling Trust; na; May 17; $7,200,000

21,888sf at 1441 Grove St., Healdsburg; Industrial; Mother Rock LLC; na; Stanley Kirt and Brenda Lee Kisling Trust; na; May 31; $4,300,000