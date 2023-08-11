Sonoma, Marin, Solano business leads from commercial real estate transactions: Aug. 11 report
Check out which companies are leasing and buying office, retail, industrial and multifamily properties in Marin and Sonoma counties via the following deals.
LEASES
Listing format: square footage at address; property type; lessee; procuring agents; lessor; listing agents; transaction date (occupancy date)
Solano County
18,000sf at 473-477 E. Channel Road, Benicia; industrial; TIMEC; na; James L. & Elsie P. Allen; na; second quarter
Sonoma County
60,000sf at 8 W. Ninth St., Santa Rosa; industrial; Meyers Restaurant Supply; na; 8 West 9th Street Investors LLC; na; second quarter
49,500sf at 3830 Cypress Drive, Petaluma; industrial; Robb & Messer Moving and Storage; na; California Cypress LLC; na; second quarter
17,000sf at 1328 Scott St., Petaluma; industrial; Luxxbox; na; Rubini Enterprises; na; second quarter
10,000sf at 4019 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa; industrial; Parker Performance; na; Ali M. Mahmoodi; na; second quarter
8,000sf at 365 Sutton Place, Santa Rosa; industrial; Flowers Foods; na; Teris Follett Trust and Henry Horn & Sons; na; second quarter
3,985sf at 6115 State Farm Drive, #B-8, Rohnert Park; industrial; Inoxpa USA Inc.; na; SBPARK LLC; Kevin Doran of K&C; April 11
3,275sf at 789 Lombardi Court, #204 & 205, Santa Rosa; industrial; Orbisdriven Inc.; Shawn Johnson & Peter Briceno of K&C; Lennell Property Investments LLC; Shawn Johnson & Peter Briceno of K&C; April 18
1,750sf at 1150 State Farm Drive, Santa Rosa; office; JLP Landscape; Doug Braik of K&C; Dave Berto; na; June 28
975sf at 789 Lombardi Court, #210, Santa Rosa; industrial; JMA Security; Peter Briceno of K&C; Lennell Property Investments LLC; Shawn Johnson & Peter Briceno of K&C; April 25
836sf at 577 Fifth St. W., Sonoma; retail; Julie Trestman; Nathan Coogan of K&C; Chourre Properties; Nathan Coogan of K&C; June 30
312sf at 1180 Yulupa Ave., #C, Santa Rosa; office; Karen Ball; Doug Braik of K&C; GEEIA Land Management; Doug Braik of K&C; July 15
SALES
Listing format: square footage at address; property type; buyers; procuring agents; sellers; listing agents; transaction date; value
Marin County
132,813sf at 1010 Northgate Drive, San Rafael; hospitality (235-room Four Points by Sheraton San Rafael Marin County hotel); Equinox UGI SR Investments LLC (Equinox Hospitality); na; San Rafael Hillcrest LLC; na; June 1; $38,000,000
Solano County
977,486sf at 4800 Horse Creek Drive, Vacaville; industrial land (22.4 acres); TWV Vacaville Partners LLC (Transwestern Ventures); na; Agenus West LLC; na; June 6, 2022; $10,428,500
656,885sf on Horse Creek Drive, Vacaville; industrial land (15.08 acres); LG Chem Life Sciences Innovation Center Inc.; na; Agenus West LLC; na; Dec. 30, 2022; $13,138,000
Sonoma County
221,430sf at 19410 Geyserville Ave., Geyserville; Industrial (former Clos Du Bois winery); Duckhorn Wine Company; na; E & J Gallo Winery; na; June 22; $36,244,500
29,757sf at 1431 Grove St., Healdsburg; Industrial; 1431 Grove LLC; na; Stanley Kirt and Brenda Lee Kisling Trust; na; May 17; $7,200,000
21,888sf at 1441 Grove St., Healdsburg; Industrial; Mother Rock LLC; na; Stanley Kirt and Brenda Lee Kisling Trust; na; May 31; $4,300,000