Sonoma-Marin train agency eyes freight storage options after drastic revenue decline

Following its decision to stop storing petroleum tanker cars on its train tracks in southern Sonoma County, SMART's governing board met on Wednesday to discuss the potential of storing other types of tanker cars to address an ongoing deficit in its freight operations.

After the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit District took control of North Bay freight hauling operations from Northwestern Pacific Railroad Co. in 2021, the agency's Board of Directors voted that November to end the storage of petroleum gas tanker cars. The decision was made after residents in the Sonoma Valley and board members expressed concerns about public safety and hazards of storing the tanker cars, as well as complaints about graffiti on the tankers.

The decision cost the agency an estimated $500,000 to $750,000 in annual revenue, which equates to roughly 30% of the freight revenue.

SMART General Manager Eddy Cumins said the agency has since attempted to attract rail operators to store other types of rail cars, but to no avail. In the 2022-2023 fiscal year, SMART brought in only about $7,500 in freight storage revenue, Cumins said.

"There is no business there," Cumins told the board on Wednesday, noting that storage brokers have told him that tanker-car storage is in the most demand in the region.

SMART is now opening the discussion on whether it would be open to storing other types of materials in tanker cars at its two storage facilities in Schellville and north of Novato that contain materials such as diesel, ethanol, fertilizer, molasses and tallow. The agency is able to store about 160 rail cars at a facility near Schellville and about 40 cars at a storage facility near Burdell, located north of Novato.

On Wednesday, the board directed staff to bring back a report in August with information about risk levels, federal data on the number of incidents involving stored tanker cars and experiences from neighboring storage facilities, such as in Napa County, about storing these types of cars.

The board's discussion came after SMART forecast an ongoing deficit in its freight operations, which are budgeted and funded separately from its passenger rail service in Marin and Sonoma counties. The agency reported in March that it would have a $573,000 shortfall in its freight budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, which began July 1 and ends on June 30, 2024.

SMART is responsible for maintaining both its passenger rail line from Santa Rosa to Larkspur and 23 miles of freight rail from Novato to Napa. Freight operations also utilize the passenger rail line from Novato to Petaluma. The agency reported earlier this year that it anticipates needing more than $8 million to complete repairs in the coming years.

While state funding will help fund some of these repairs, Cumins said the ongoing deficit means some funding for these maintenance projects will need to be shifted into operations, unless new revenues can be found.

"We could get a lot more done," Cumins told the board.

SMART board member and Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt said the freight railroad industry has survived in the region in the previous decade more from storage than from transporting goods and materials.

"I do think that we need to look at it from a long-term financial perspective as well and figure out what is our financial plan if we're not going to have storage on the freight side of things and we are going to continue to hemorrhage dollars," Rabbit said during the meeting. "Either we need to go back to the state, look for some subsidy, or even locally, if that's the case."

Rabbitt said the discussion also touches upon an equity issue of allowing storage of these tanker cars in other counties and communities, but not allowing them in Marin or Sonoma.

SMART board member Barbara Pahre said it is important to have data and reach out to other entities who store freight to understand potential risks.

"We're all concerned about accidents and I think that is what probably drives decisions sometimes," Pahre said during the meeting.

Cumins said while there is always a level of risk, storage of tanker cars is relatively safe and regulated by the Federal Railroad Administration.

Sonoma Valley resident Norman Gilroy said he was concerned SMART would reconsider its decision to end petroleum tanker storage or choose to store other hazardous materials.

"If you want to start a firestorm in the Sonoma Valley, you're going the right way by including them back in the discussion," Gilroy told the board.

David Schonbrunn, president of the San Rafael-based Transportation Solutions Defense and Education Fund nonprofit group, said the decision to end petroleum tanker storage was based on "public hysteria" and did not include any research on safety data.

"It was a sad moment for a public agency and, specifically, for SMART," Schonbrunn told the board. "I don't think it makes any sense that your board be driven by public sentiment in its profit-making activities."