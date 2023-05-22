Sonoma–Marin train plans spending surge for rail, path projects

Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit is seeking to significantly boost ridership and ramp up work on delayed rail extension projects and paths.

SMART released its proposed budget for public review at sonomamarintrain.org. Public comments are due on June 5. The board of directors is set to vote on the budget at its meeting June 21.

The $110 million that SMART plans to spend in the 2023–2024 fiscal year is a significant increase from the $77 million projected in this fiscal year.

Most of the increase would be allotted for $41.6 million of rail and path construction projects beginning this year. The projects include an extension of rail service from Santa Rosa to Windsor, a rail extension from Windsor to Healdsburg and construction of a northern Petaluma station. The agency is also working to complete several new path segments in Marin and Sonoma counties.

The last rail project SMART completed was the extension to Larkspur in late 2019.

"We do have a significant amount of work coming our way that we have not seen in a matter of years, since we did the Larkspur extension and even before that," Heather McKillop, the district's chief financial officer, told the board during a budget workshop earlier this month.

SMART's passenger rail service runs along 45 miles of track from Larkspur to Santa Rosa. The agency's goal is to create a 70-mile rail line from Larkspur to Cloverdale, including a bicycle and pedestrian path along the rail corridor.

SMART is awaiting decisions on millions of dollars in grant funding requests in the coming weeks for the estimated $70 million Windsor extension project, which is about 30% complete. The agency needs to secure another $45 million, McKillop said, and is seeking to complete the project in 2025.

SMART has secured $110 million of the estimated $161.5 million needed to complete the Windsor-to-Healdsburg extension, according to McKillop.

Additionally, SMART is proposing to spend nearly $20 million on path construction, design and permitting work in both Marin and Sonoma counties.

"It is really important and is a wise use of these funds that is an investment for this century," Matthew Hartzell of the nonprofit Transportation Alternatives for Marin told the board this month.

The district is anticipating about $98.6 million in revenues for the 2023–2024 fiscal year. About $51.1 million of the projected revenue is from the district's quarter-percent sales tax in Marin and Sonoma counties. The sales tax revenue is nearly identical to that of the 2022–2023 fiscal year.

"That may change over time as we see things either tightening or loosening up," McKillop said, "but right now that reflects a slowing in the economy."

In the event of a recession, consultant estimates show revenues would decline by nearly $2 million, McKillop said.

Expenditures are intentionally higher than revenue in the budget in order to begin these larger rail extension projects, with SMART planning to pay the nearly $11 million difference using money from its fund balance, McKillop said. The proposed budget would reduce the fund balance to about $27 million.

SMART is budgeting to bring in about $1.8 million in fare box revenue, which assumes it will have a ridership of 653,400.

Eddy Cumins, SMART's general manager, told the board that while that number is the baseline, his goal is to increase ridership to 717,000.

"I want to beat 2019 so we can quit talking about it," Cumins told the board. "I don't want to compare to pre-COVID; I want to beat pre-COVID."

Last year, Cumins set a goal of 594,000 riders for the 2022–2023 fiscal year, a 68% increase compared to the previous year. SMART has reported 507,521 passengers through April, which is about 85% above the previous fiscal year through that date, according to Cumins. The agency expects to exceed the ridership goal before the end of the fiscal year on June 30.

SMART also operates North Bay freight hauling along rail between Napa and Windsor. The district's freight budget is projected to have a shortfall in 2023–2024, with $2.4 million in revenue and $2.7 million in expenses. The district plans to cover the difference using its fund balance, which is projected to decrease to $960,000 by the end of the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

"We are very close to being in a situation where we're not going to have enough money to operate our freight activities going forward," McKillop told the board. "After the current fiscal year, if we do not receive an infusion of money or additional customers that can produce additional revenues for us on a more long-term basis than grants do."

Of the $2.4 million in projected revenue, $740,000 is proposed to come from a $1.5 million state grant originally awarded to SMART for repairs to Black Point Bridge and for the construction of additional rail spurs. McKillop said the bridge repairs have been completed but the spurs are likely years from completion. SMART has not secured new freight customers since taking over the service in 2021.

The agency has asked the California Transportation Commission to allow it to use the remaining grant funds for other maintenance and repair projects along the freight line. If the commission denies the request at its meeting in June, SMART will have to delay certain maintenance projects, McKillop said.