Sonoma, Napa county resorts earn ‘World’s Best Awards’ from Travel + Leisure

Resorts in Sonoma and Napa counties were among both California and U.S. favorites of Travel + Leisure readers in the travel magazine and website’s “World’s Best Awards”

Healdsburg, Forestville and Napa destinations were named among “Travel + Leisure Readers' 15 Favorite U.S. Resorts of 2023,” published July 11.

Each resort was given a total score based on responses from nearly 165,000 Travel + Leisure readers. The resorts were rated based on rooms/facilities, location, service, food and value. The final scores took the averages from all of the responses.

Travel + Leisure also published a separate ranking for California, which included six Sonoma and Napa county locations. Five of the California locations made the U.S. top 15 list.

Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection in Napa was second in the U.S. and won the top spot for California with a reader score of 98.61. Known for its food, wine, idyllic location and atmosphere, the resort is set in the middle of a vineyard. The 712-acre property was opened in 2022.

The Madrona in Healdsburg, scored 96.80, was listed 13th on the list, and third in California. Known for its architecture and fine dining, the hotel and Michelin-star restaurant was acquired by new owners in 2021 who have revamped the 24 room property since then.

The Farmhouse Inn in Forestville was ranked 14th in the US and fourth in California for its luxury rooms and Michelin-starred restaurant, and was scored a 96.46. They recently added a new chef to bring some of the elevated dining back to the 25 room hotel.

Other California resorts that made the U.S. final list were Rancho Valencia Resort and Spa in Rancho Santa Fe and San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara.

Travel + Leisure is a travel magazine and website that publishes travel advice and information about destinations across the world.

To view the full ranking, go to pdne.ws/46VDL4U.

