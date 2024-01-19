Sonoma, Napa, Solano, Mendocino unemployment ticks higher in December, holds in Marin County

Unemployment rates in December rose from the month prior in five of the six counties that make up the North Bay, with Marin County’s rate remaining unchanged, according to state figures released Friday.

Marin County’s 3.7% unemployment rate last month also was the lowest in the region, according to the state Employment Development Department.

The next lowest rate was in Sonoma County, at 3.8%, followed by 4.1% in Napa County. Solano County followed at 5.1%, while Mendocino County’s rate was 5.4%. Lake County’s unemployment rate was highest within the North Bay, at 6.9%, according to the figures.

Professional and business services posted the most month-over-month job losses, the state agency reported.

California’s jobless rate increased from 4.9% in November to 5.1% last month. Statewide, the private education and health services sector gained the most jobs, according to the agency, followed by jobs in government and leisure and hospitality.

Marin County

The unemployment rate in Marin County was 3.7% in December, unchanged from a revised 3.7% in November. The county’s unemployment rate in December 2022 was 2.4%.

The county added jobs in trade, transportation and utilities. Fewer jobs were available in government, and private education and health services.

Sonoma County

The unemployment rate in Sonoma County 3.8% in December, up from a revised 3.7% in November. In December 2022, the county’s unemployment rate was 2.8%.

The county added jobs in financial activities, and trade, transportation and utilities. Fewer jobs were available in construction, government, private education and health services, and leisure and hospitality.

Napa County

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 4.1% in December, up from a revised 3.7% in November. The county’s unemployment rate in December 2022 was 3.1%.

The county added jobs in trade, transportation and utilities, and private education and health services. Fewer jobs were available in manufacturing, and mining, logging and construction.

Solano County

The unemployment rate in Solano County was 5.1% in December, up from a revised 4.9% in November. In December 2022, the county’s unemployment rate was 3.8%.

The county added jobs in private education and health services. Fewer jobs were available in construction, government, and leisure and hospitality.

Mendocino County

Mendocino County’s jobless rate in December was 5.4%, up from a revised 4.8% in November. In December 2022, the county’s unemployment rate was 4.3%.

The county added jobs in manufacturing, trade, transportation, warehousing and utilities, retail trade, financial activities, private education and health services, and federal and local government. Fewer jobs were available in mining, logging and construction; professional and business services; leisure and hospitality; and state government.

Lake County

The unemployment rate in Lake County last month was 6.9%, up from a revised 6.1% in November. The rate in December 2022 was 5.4%.

The county added jobs in manufacturing, trade, transportation, warehousing and utilities; financial activities; and private education and health services. Fewer jobs were available in mining, logging and construction; leisure and hospitality; and federal, state and local government.