Sonoma, Napa unemployment rises in January, down in Marin, steady in Solano, Mendocino, Lake

The North Bay’s unemployment rates in January were a mixed bag, with one county’s rate lower than the month before, while the others either were higher or unchanged. Rates for the area’s six counties, however, beat the state’s unemployment rate of 9%, according to state figures released Friday.

Marin County’s unemployment rate in January was 5.4%, the sole county in the region to have improved figures. Sonoma County’s unemployment rate was 7.1%, followed by Mendocino County at 7.7%. Napa and Solano counties both reported an unemployment rate of 8.6%, while Lake County had the highest figure at 8.8%, according to the state Employment Development Department.

The state has regained more than 39% of the jobs lost from the pandemic in March and April 2020. Unemployment rates for February will be released March 25, according to the EDD.

Marin County

The unemployment rate in Marin County was 5.4% in January, down from a revised 5.6% in December. Last year in January, the county’s unemployment rate was 2.5%.

The county added jobs government, and educational and health services. Fewer jobs were available in mining, logging and construction; manufacturing; trade, transportation and utilities; financial activities; and leisure and hospitality.

Sonoma County

The unemployment rate in Sonoma County was 7.1% in January, up from a revised 6.6% in December. The county’s unemployment rate in January 2020 was 3%.

There were no jobs added. Fewer jobs were available in government; mining, logging and construction; manufacturing; trade, transportation and utilities; professional and business services; educational and health services; and leisure and hospitality.

Mendocino County

Mendocino County’s unemployment rate in January was 7.7%, unchanged from a revised 7.7% in December. The county’s unemployment rate a year ago was 4.9%.

The county added jobs in information services. Fewer jobs were available mining, logging and construction; trade, transportation and utilities; retail; leisure and hospitality; professional and business services; educational and health services; and government.

Napa County

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 8.6% in January, up from a revised 7.5% in December. The county’s unemployment rate in January 2020 was 3.7%.

There were no jobs added. Fewer jobs were available in mining, logging and construction; manufacturing; trade, transportation and utilities; professional and business services; leisure and hospitality; and government.

Solano County

The unemployment rate in Solano County was 8.6% in January, unchanged from a revised 8.6% in December. Last year in January, the county’s unemployment rate was 4.2%.

Jobs were added in government. Fewer jobs were available in mining, logging and construction; manufacturing; trade, transportation and utilities; information services; professional and business services; and leisure and hospitality.

Lake County

The unemployment rate in Lake County in January was 8.8%, unchanged from a revised 8.8% in December. Last year in January, the unemployment rate in the county was 6.3%.

The county added jobs in retail, and transportation, warehousing and utilities. Fewer jobs were available in mining, logging and construction; information services; professional and business services; educational and health services; leisure and hospitality; and government.