Sonoma planning commission denies vacation rental, tasting room permit

The owners of the Cooperage building in Sonoma were unanimously denied a permit for a vacation rental and tasting room by the Sonoma Planning Commission on Thursday.

Neighbors to the property applauded the commission’s decision after they voiced fears that a vacation rental property would create noise pollution, and a tasting room would cause “retail encroachment” into the residential neighborhood.

“Nobody tastes wine silently. Nobody stays at a rental and doesn’t say a word. Nobody goes to a pool quietly,” said First Street resident Carol Heffler.

Located at 301 First Street West, the historic Cooperage building was once one of the first facilities in Sonoma to provide ice to the public. The building’s current owners Leslie and Mac McQuown, owners of Stone Edge Farms, have been renovating the property since 2018 to add an ADU and a swimming pool as part of a “lifestyle store.” The initial renovation plan had an expected rebuilding cost of $6.8 million, according to city documents.

Builders unexpectedly discovered an artesian well during the renovation, which was preserved underneath a sheet of glass during the retrofit. Principal architect Tom Thornley said the well was “one of the most significant archaeological finds in this town’s history” and asked commissioners to approve the permits, which would broaden access at the historic building via wine tasting or a vacation rental.

But First Street neighbors like Christine Bohar had little sympathy for that argument, fearing that the additional uses sought by the McQuowns would disrupt neighbors and increase commercial operation in the residential neighborhood. She criticized the McQuowns for seeking a vacation rental six years after initially planning to live in the residence themselves.

“Now that the owners have decided not to live in the building as originally approved, they want to recoup their expenses by changing the uses of the building,” Bohar said. “We see that as creeping commercial and retail intrusion into our community. This would change the character of our charming street.”

While commissioners were open to the addition of a tasting room but not a vacation rental. Commissioner Matt Wirick said he could not justify a permit for a vacation rental, which diverged so significantly from the 2018 proposal for the property.

“The sticking point for in this whole thing is the ability of this body to make the findings necessary to support approving the use as a vacation rental, specifically,” Wirick said.

Wirick criticized the rationale of the applicant for seeking a permit, which stated a permit would increase the cost of reselling the property and help offset the cost of renovation.

“It’s tantamount to ex-facto approval,” Wirick said.

The rest of the commissioners concurred with Wirick’s assessment, saying that it did not make sense to provide a permit for a vacation rental permit after the renovation had been completed. Additionally, commissioner Sheila O’Neill pointed to the lack of neighbors’ support.

“If too much money was spent or went too far down the rabbit hole, or too far down the artesian well hole ...it’s not our place to save you economically,” Commissioner Sheila O’Neill said.

