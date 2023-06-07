Sonoma Raceway general manager wins North Bay Influential Women Award

Jill Gregory worked her way to the top of the professional sports and motor sports ladder in the U.S., making a career for herself that included positions in sports properties at Texaco, Visa, Sprint and Bank of America.

She spent more than 15 years at NASCAR creating a new department, managing industry relations as well as all non-competition business elements. While there, Gregory championed diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and established a support system for female executives and employees. With roots in Modesto, Gregory returned to California and now leads the Sonoma Raceway team, hosting spectator events like NASCAR and NHRA involving partners and fans more than 340 days a year.

Are there major accomplishments you would like to share?

In 2020, as part of the NASCAR leadership team, we were able to shepherd the industry through COVID and made historic moves for social justice. This will always be remembered as a defining moment for me.

What was the biggest obstacle you faced in your career?

There was a lack of female role models to provide counsel and share ideas within the business while I was building my career. Often, I was the only female in the room or at a negotiating table.

What have you learned about your leadership style, and how will it change the way you lead going forward?

I have evolved as a leader. I listen more and talk less, empower my people to make recommendations and decisions, and support them when they need it. I’ve also learned how to balance personal and professional commitments better now than I used to.