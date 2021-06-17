Sonoma Raceway hires Rogers as sales executive

A longtime music and entertainment industry executive is the new vice president of sales for Sonoma Raceway.

The raceway, which recently staged a NASCAR race as pandemic restrictions relaxed, announced Thursday that Peter Rogers would take over the role. It stated Rogers will oversee all aspects of sponsorships and sales for the 1,600-acre Northern California facility, including title sponsorships, premium sales, corporate events and official speedway partnerships.

“Pete brings a wealth of knowledge of both entertainment and corporate sales to this position,” Chief Sales Officer Kevin Camper stated. “As we continue to diversify all of our Speedway Motorsports facilities, Pete’s experience and track record of success will put Sonoma Raceway in a great position to build upon its storied history of success and further grow its stature in Northern California.

Rogers’ most recent position was vice president of partnerships and business development for the Life Is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas. He is a graduate of the New England Conservatory in Boston and earned a master’s in music from Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut.