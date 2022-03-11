Sonoma Raceway names marketing, communications leaders

Valeska Muromoto has been named director of Marketing and Marielkis Salazar has been named director of Communications for Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma County.

"It’s amazing to have the opportunity to add such impressive talent to our passionate team,” said Jill Gregory, EVP and general manager of the race track. "Valeska possesses strong marketing skills and intimate knowledge in Northern California, and Marielkis will bring a fresh perspective and strong relationships in the NASCAR and sports media world. I know they will be excellent assets as we continue to grow our presence and deliver on our Sonoma Re-imagined programs."

Muromoto will oversee the marketing strategy and branding for all Sonoma Raceway offerings, including national motorsports events like the June 12 Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR race and the July 22-24 NHRA Denso Sonoma Nationals.

She will also lead marketing of the track’s premium events and the June grand opening of the multi-million dollar Turn 11 Club, which will offer an unparalleled luxury hospitality experience for corporate clients, the announcement stated.

She is a Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo graduate and earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Muromoto joins Sonoma Raceway after spending 21 years in luxury hospitality marketing. In her various marketing roles, she spearheaded brand marketing, social media, content development, analytics, specialized events and was the face of communications for several properties in Napa Valley, the announcement added.

Salazar is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism. She joins Sonoma Raceway from NASCAR where she managed bilingual communications for Multicultural and Youth Marketing, DE&I, ONE DAYTONA and The NASCAR Foundation.