Sonoma Raceway puts its sheep up for adoption to benefit children in need

Sonoma Raceway’s famous grazing sheep are now doing more than mowing the hills in preparation for race season.

Admirers and race fans alike can now symbolically adopt a sheep of their own, and help local children and families in need at the same time.

Speedway Children’s Charities Sonoma, the charitable arm of Sonoma Raceway, offers two adoption packages. Each package includes a Sonoma Raceway plush sheep, reusable tote bag, official adoption certificate and personalized photo of the sheep of your choice. A Sonoma Raceway sheep hat is included with the premier package, and additional donations are welcome. A portion of all Adopt-a-Sheep donations are eligible as tax credit.

“Our sheep herd is one of the most unique and lovable assets at Sonoma Raceway, and now fans can symbolically adopt one of their own,” said Sonoma Raceway Executive Vice President and General Manager Jill Gregory. “By adopting a sheep, people can make a big impact for children facing hardships in the Sonoma County community. Just one adoption could provide a week of groceries for a family in need or two nights of shelter or even basic essentials for foster children.”

The sheep at Sonoma Raceway, which range from 650 in the winter to nearly 2,500 in the summer, are on-site daily to help maintain the track’s 1,600 acres of grassland by grazing up to 5 acres per day, providing an eco-friendly alternative to mowing. The role of the sheep has become an especially critical tool in the effort to reduce fire danger by reducing fuel load, particularly in areas of the track that aren’t easily accessible by machinery.

To adopt a sheep and learn more about Speedway Children’s Charities Sonoma, visit www.speedwaycharities.org/sheep.