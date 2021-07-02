Sonoma Raceway starts construction on new hospitality facility

Sonoma Raceway has broken ground on an upgraded hospitality facility overlooking the hairpin Turn 11 on the iconic Sonoma Valley road course.

The Turn 11 Club building is designed to offer a luxury hospitality and viewing experience, according to the announcement Tuesday.

The existing Turn 11 building, which was the original raceway administration building and the oldest structure on property, is being demolished. Construction of the new façade will continue throughout the summer and fall months. A formal unveiling of the hospitality area is scheduled to happen prior to the 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series weekend, according to the news release.

“Our goal is to create a welcoming and high-end focal point for our facility that represents Sonoma Valley well,” said Jill Gregory, Sonoma Raceway executive vice president and general manager, in the announcement. “We look forward to entertaining our guests in this new space beginning next summer.”

Construction activity will be located on Sonoma Raceway property, it said, and the facility does not anticipate any traffic or lifestyle disruptions, according to the release.