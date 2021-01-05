Sonoma Raceway to be run by NASCAR executive Jill Gregory

The chief marketing and content officer at NASCAR has been chosen as the new executive vice president and general manager at Sonoma Raceway.

Jill Gregory, whose appointment was announced Tuesday, will follow Steve Page who announced his retirement last August after nearly three decades at the helm of the Sonoma County facility. She will continue in her current role through January pending transition plans and begin her new position at Sonoma Raceway on Feb. 1

“Growing up in nearby Modesto, my cousins brought me to NASCAR races at Sonoma when I was in high school,” Gregory said in the announcement. “I’ve been a true fan of this place for most of my life, and now I’m blessed with a leadership opportunity to return and inspire others to have the same love for the region that I do.”

According to the announcement, Gregory is currently the executive vice president and chief marketing and content officer at NASCAR and the managing executive of the company’s Charlotte-based operations.

“Starting with the vision of Speedway Motorsports founder Bruton Smith, I’ve always admired the company’s efforts to grow the sport of NASCAR and embrace innovative, new opportunities,” Gregory said. “I look forward to taking that same aggressive approach to further establish Sonoma Raceway as not only a premier destination for NASCAR and NHRA events, but also elevating the historic road course as a year-round tourism and driving-experience attraction.

In October the raceway announced that drag racing, canceled because of the pandemic, would return this summer.

Prior to joining NASCAR, Gregory was the senior vice president of Motorsports Marketing for Bank of America, and previously served as director of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series marketing program for Sprint Nextel. In 2011, Gregory was selected for the inaugural class of “Game Changers: Women in Sports Business” by Sports Business Journal and Sports Business Daily.

“She brings a background of not only professional accomplishment and familiarity with our company, but as a native of northern California, she also brings a passion for the region that makes her an exceptional successor to follow Steve Page’s distinguished career,” said Speedway Motorsports President and Chief Executive Officer Marcus Smith in the news release.

Gregory earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo and is a member of the board of directors for The NASCAR Foundation.