Sonoma, Solano, Marin, Napa county business leads from commercial real estate deals: Dec. 7 report
Here are the latest business leads from office, retail, industrial and multifamily residential property transactions in Sonoma, Solano, Marin and Napa counties.
LEASES
Listing format: square footage at address; property type; lessee; procuring agents; lessor; listing agents; transaction date
Marin County
7,621sf at 900 Fifth Ave., #100 & 150, San Rafael; office, renewal; Transportation Authority of Marin; na; Angstenberger Trust; Matt Storms of K&C; July 24
5,400sf at 1400 Grant Ave., #100, Novato; office, renewal; Old Republic Title; na; Harold Parker Properties; Matt Storms of K&C; Sept. 22
2,216sf at 88 Throckmorton Drive, #O, Mill Valley; retail; Peet’s Coffee Inc.; na; Guitty Alexander; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; June 3
1,752sf at 55 Mitchell Blvd., #5, 16 & 19, San Rafael; office; Medina & Co.; Vesa Becam of K&C; Guitty Alexander; Vesa Becam of K&C; May 11
1,740sf at 447 Miller Ave., Mill Valley; office, extension; Unilab dba Quest; Matt Storms & Vesa Becam of K&C; Stewart Lee Properties; Matt Storms & Vesa Becam of K&C; May 13
1,730sf at 19 Digital Drive, #F & G, Novato; industrial; The Pegasus Team; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Cloudview Trail II LLC; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; July 9
1,540sf at 14 Main St., Tiburon; office; Aeye Inc.; Vesa Becam & Theo Banks of K&C; K2 Properties LLC; Vesa Becam & Theo Banks of K&C; Oct. 1
1,444sf at 2900 Bridgeway, Sausalito; office; Sean Cope Pictures; Matt Storms of K&C; Winblad Associates; Matt Storms of K&C; Dec. 19
1,386sf at 101 Lucas Valley Road, #130, San Rafael; office; CPG Beyond Inc.; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; Rathlin Properties LLC; na; Aug. 31
1,187sf at 100 Throckmorton, Mill Valley; retail; Emebet Korn; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Keystone Block LLC; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; July 7
1,020sf at 86 Throckmorton, Mill Valley; retail; Lien Pham; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Keystone Block LLC; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; July 7
783sf at 211 Second Street, Sausalito; office; Jute Inc.; na; Decker Bullock Inc.; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; June 2
700sf at 530 San Anselmo Ave., San Anselmo; retail; SassStore LLC; Nathan Ballard of K&C; Daniel Kahn; na; Aug. 12
677sf at 45 Mitchell Blvd., #12, San Rafael; office; Cal-Pacific Reporting Inc.; Vesa Becam of K&C; Guitty Alexander; Vesa Becam of K&C; July 3
623sf at 35 Mitchell, #9, San Rafael; office; Acre Inc.; Vesa Becam of K&C; Guitty Alexander; Vesa Becam of K&C; Oct. 5
605sf at 90 Throckmorton Drive, #19, Mill Valley; office; Lakota Group Inc.; na; Keystone Block LLC; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Oct. 27
514sf at 1683 Novato Blvd., #7B, Novato; office; Jacob Smith; Theo Banks of K&C; George & Mimi Bennetts; Theo Banks of K&C; Nov. 3
433sf at 750 Las Gallinas, #203, San Rafael; office; Kirstin Ross; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Northgate Medical Dental Assoc. LLC; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Oct. 14
420sf at 55 Mitchell Blvd., #16A, San Rafael; office; Berenice Brackett; Vesa Becam of K&C; Guitty Alexander; Vesa Becam of K&C; May 11
Napa County
337,000sf at 400 Boone Drive (Napa Logistics Park), American Canyon; industrial; Biagi Bros. Transportation & Warehousing; na; DivcoWest & Orchard Partners; Brooks Pedder, Jeff Starkovich & Benjamin Conwell of C&W; second quarter
201,950sf at 300 Boone Drive (Napa Logistics Park), American Canyon; industrial; Amazon; na; DivcoWest & Orchard Partners; Brooks Pedder, Jeff Starkovich & Benjamin Conwell of C&W; third quarter
Solano County
617,000sf at 4800 Midway Road (NorthBay Logistics Center), Vacaville; industrial; Amazon; na; LDK Ventures; Brooks Pedder, John McManus & Tony Binswanger of C&W; third quarter
2,652sf at 1070 Horizon Drive, #A, Fairfield; industrial; NSU; na; A & C Elite Investments; Allan Montonen of K&C; Oct. 1
Sonoma County
249,904sf at 22801 Eighth St. E. (Victory Station), Sonoma; industrial; Amazon; KBC Real Estate Advisors; McNeill Real Estate Services; Steven Leonard, Brooks Pedder, John McManus, Mike Goodwin & Tony Binswanger of C&W; second quarter