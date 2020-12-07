Subscribe

Sonoma, Solano, Marin, Napa county business leads from commercial real estate deals: Dec. 7 report

December 7, 2020
Brokerage abbreviations: C&W = Cushman & Wakefield; K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./Oncor International. Send commercial real estate transactions to jquackenbush@busjrnl.com. A compilation for the last 12 months is available for $45 by calling 707-521-5270.

Here are the latest business leads from office, retail, industrial and multifamily residential property transactions in Sonoma, Solano, Marin and Napa counties.

LEASES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; lessee; procuring agents; lessor; listing agents; transaction date

Marin County

7,621sf at 900 Fifth Ave., #100 & 150, San Rafael; office, renewal; Transportation Authority of Marin; na; Angstenberger Trust; Matt Storms of K&C; July 24

5,400sf at 1400 Grant Ave., #100, Novato; office, renewal; Old Republic Title; na; Harold Parker Properties; Matt Storms of K&C; Sept. 22

2,216sf at 88 Throckmorton Drive, #O, Mill Valley; retail; Peet’s Coffee Inc.; na; Guitty Alexander; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; June 3

1,752sf at 55 Mitchell Blvd., #5, 16 & 19, San Rafael; office; Medina & Co.; Vesa Becam of K&C; Guitty Alexander; Vesa Becam of K&C; May 11

1,740sf at 447 Miller Ave., Mill Valley; office, extension; Unilab dba Quest; Matt Storms & Vesa Becam of K&C; Stewart Lee Properties; Matt Storms & Vesa Becam of K&C; May 13

1,730sf at 19 Digital Drive, #F & G, Novato; industrial; The Pegasus Team; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Cloudview Trail II LLC; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; July 9

1,540sf at 14 Main St., Tiburon; office; Aeye Inc.; Vesa Becam & Theo Banks of K&C; K2 Properties LLC; Vesa Becam & Theo Banks of K&C; Oct. 1

1,444sf at 2900 Bridgeway, Sausalito; office; Sean Cope Pictures; Matt Storms of K&C; Winblad Associates; Matt Storms of K&C; Dec. 19

1,386sf at 101 Lucas Valley Road, #130, San Rafael; office; CPG Beyond Inc.; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; Rathlin Properties LLC; na; Aug. 31

1,187sf at 100 Throckmorton, Mill Valley; retail; Emebet Korn; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Keystone Block LLC; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; July 7

1,020sf at 86 Throckmorton, Mill Valley; retail; Lien Pham; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Keystone Block LLC; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; July 7

783sf at 211 Second Street, Sausalito; office; Jute Inc.; na; Decker Bullock Inc.; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; June 2

700sf at 530 San Anselmo Ave., San Anselmo; retail; SassStore LLC; Nathan Ballard of K&C; Daniel Kahn; na; Aug. 12

677sf at 45 Mitchell Blvd., #12, San Rafael; office; Cal-Pacific Reporting Inc.; Vesa Becam of K&C; Guitty Alexander; Vesa Becam of K&C; July 3

623sf at 35 Mitchell, #9, San Rafael; office; Acre Inc.; Vesa Becam of K&C; Guitty Alexander; Vesa Becam of K&C; Oct. 5

605sf at 90 Throckmorton Drive, #19, Mill Valley; office; Lakota Group Inc.; na; Keystone Block LLC; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Oct. 27

514sf at 1683 Novato Blvd., #7B, Novato; office; Jacob Smith; Theo Banks of K&C; George & Mimi Bennetts; Theo Banks of K&C; Nov. 3

433sf at 750 Las Gallinas, #203, San Rafael; office; Kirstin Ross; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Northgate Medical Dental Assoc. LLC; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Oct. 14

420sf at 55 Mitchell Blvd., #16A, San Rafael; office; Berenice Brackett; Vesa Becam of K&C; Guitty Alexander; Vesa Becam of K&C; May 11

Napa County

337,000sf at 400 Boone Drive (Napa Logistics Park), American Canyon; industrial; Biagi Bros. Transportation & Warehousing; na; DivcoWest & Orchard Partners; Brooks Pedder, Jeff Starkovich & Benjamin Conwell of C&W; second quarter

201,950sf at 300 Boone Drive (Napa Logistics Park), American Canyon; industrial; Amazon; na; DivcoWest & Orchard Partners; Brooks Pedder, Jeff Starkovich & Benjamin Conwell of C&W; third quarter

Related: Amazon plans Napa Valley delivery hub

Solano County

Architectural rendering of the 617,000-square-foot building anchoring phase 2 of the NorthBay Logistics Center warehouse project in Vacaville. Amazon leased the building in the third quarter of 2020, and property owner LDK Ventures expects completion in July 2021. (courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield)
Architectural rendering of the 617,000-square-foot building anchoring phase 2 of the NorthBay Logistics Center warehouse project in Vacaville. Amazon leased the building in the third quarter of 2020, and property owner LDK Ventures expects completion in July 2021. (courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield)

617,000sf at 4800 Midway Road (NorthBay Logistics Center), Vacaville; industrial; Amazon; na; LDK Ventures; Brooks Pedder, John McManus & Tony Binswanger of C&W; third quarter

Related: Amazon plans 617,000sf Solano fulfillment center

2,652sf at 1070 Horizon Drive, #A, Fairfield; industrial; NSU; na; A & C Elite Investments; Allan Montonen of K&C; Oct. 1

Sonoma County

Amazon plans to occupy the 250,000-square-foot Victory Station industrial building at 22801 Eighth St. E. near Sonoma, seen here on June 6, 2019. (courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield)
Amazon plans to occupy the 250,000-square-foot Victory Station industrial building at 22801 Eighth St. E. near Sonoma, seen here on June 6, 2019. (courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield)

249,904sf at 22801 Eighth St. E. (Victory Station), Sonoma; industrial; Amazon; KBC Real Estate Advisors; McNeill Real Estate Services; Steven Leonard, Brooks Pedder, John McManus, Mike Goodwin & Tony Binswanger of C&W; second quarter

42,997sf at 133 Copeland St., #A & E, Petaluma; industrial; Sonoma Cast Stone Corp.; Demi Basiliades of K&C; 133 Copeland LLC; na; June 17

36,059sf at 3300 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa; industrial; Trans India/Shikai; Jeffrey Wilmore of K&C; LMC Properties; na; Nov. 9

15,000sf at 6591 Commerce Blvd., Rohnert Park; retail; United Cerebral Palsy; na; Hamilton Ave RWC LLC; Tom Laugero & Stephen Skinner of K&C; Aug. 1

15,000sf at 3321 Industrial Drive, Santa Rosa; industrial; COP Home Services Holdings Inc.; Nathan Coogan of K&C; Turkington Bypass Trust; Gil Saydah of K&C; Sept. 1

14,342sf at 1129 & 1135 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma; office/industrial; PETIQ LLC; Mike Thomason & Alan Coldiron of K&C; Basin Street Properties; na; Sept. 28

12,125sf at 1289 Sebastopol Road, #D, Santa Rosa; industrial, sublease; CB Recovery Group Inc.; Mike Flitner of K&C; The Greg Phipps Company; Mike Flitner of K&C; Oct. 21

11,289sf at 1300 Dynamic St., Petaluma; industrial, extension; Ace Insulation; Matt Storms of K&C; The Smith Habas Trust; Matt Storms of K&C; June 27

8,773sf at 3130 Regional Parkway, #B, Santa Rosa; industrial; County of Sonoma; Kevin Doran of K&C; Richard Schram; Mike Flitner & Shawn Johnson of K&C; May 22

8,054sf at 160 Grant Ave., #B-2, Healdsburg; industrial; Black Iron Inc.; Gil Saydah of K&C; Northern California Conference of Seventh-day Adventists; Gil Saydah of K&C; Oct. 1

6,692sf at 133 Copeland St., #C-1A, Petaluma; industrial; Old World Antiques; Demi Basiliades of K&C; 133 Copeland LLC; Demi Basiliades of K&C; Sept. 24

6,100sf at 3025 Dutton Ave., #B, Santa Rosa; industrial, extension; Superior Court of Sonoma County; Gil Saydah of K&C; Canteen Services; & Gil Saydah &; Oct. 2

5,862sf at 5800 Redwood Drive, #D, Rohnert Park; industrial; Werle Enterprises LLC; Kevin Doran of K&C; Groom Enterprises LLC; Kevin Doran of K&C; July 21

5,200sf at 6521 Redwood Drive, Rohnert Park; retail; My Mechanic LLC; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Mary Jane Hall; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Sept. 25

5,050sf at 801 First St., #100, Santa Rosa; retail; Umpqua Bank; Brian Keegan of K&C; Kinslow Investments LLC; na; March 2

5,000sf at 328 Yolanda Ave., Santa Rosa; industrial; KC Home Services LLC; Russ Mayer of K&C; Allan Henderson & Kimberly Henderson Trust; Russ Mayer of K&C; July 29

4,700sf at 527 Fourth St., Santa Rosa; retail; Warike Corporation; na; John & Stephanie Pasini; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Nov. 23

4,350sf at 2985 Dutton Ave., #10, Santa Rosa; industrial; Hector Cienega; Nathan Coogan of K&C; Manor Development; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Aug. 6

4,000sf at 101 Grant Ave., Healdsburg; industrial; Alexander Valley Vineyards; Peter Briceno of K&C; Kantock & Laier; Peter Briceno of K&C; May 13

4,000sf at 1054 N. Dutton Ave., #B, Santa Rosa; industrial; Whistlestop; Mike Flitner of K&C; Dutton Partners LLC; Mike Flitner & Nathan Coogan of K&C; April 10

4,000sf at 7883 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati; industrial; Huffaker Engineering Inc.; Sara Wann of K&C; Nicalo LLC; na; Sept. 15

3,960sf at 7975 Cameron Drive, #700, Windsor; industrial; Foothill Fire Protection Inc.; Nathan Coogan of K&C; Cameron Drive LLC; na; Oct. 19

3,941sf at 50 Santa Rosa Ave., #100, Santa Rosa; office/retail, renewal; Bank of Marin; na; 50 SRA Partners; Dave Peterson & Danny Jones of K&C; May 20

3,561sf at 566 Portal St., Cotati; office; Falck Northern California; Demi Basiliades & Russ Mayer of K&C; BLK Properties Inc.; Demi Basiliades & Russ Mayer; Oct. 12

2,746sf at 3501 Industrial Drive, #D, Santa Rosa; industrial; Connor Donaldson & Natalie Van Hamersveld; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; 3501 Industrial Drive LLC; na; Oct. 6

2,536sf at 555 Fifth St., #320, Santa Rosa; office; Gaugt Holdings LLC; na; The 2000 Castle Trust; Russ Mayer of K&C; May 14

2,500sf at 777 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa; retail; North Bay Spark dba Thrifty Paws; Nathan Coogan of K&C; Notre Mere Inc.; na; July 10

2,485sf at 835 Piner Road, #A & B, Santa Rosa; office; FLX Inc.; Mike Flitner & Nathan Coogan of K&C; Purple Cloud LLC; na; July 14

2,388sf at 3850 Montgomery Drive, #C & D, Santa Rosa; office; Turning Point Community Programs; na; Eric Kraut; Kevin Doran of K&C; Aug. 19

2,260sf at 2350 Santa Rosa Ave., #A, Santa Rosa; retail; Robert Odesa / Jenny Truong; Sara Wann of K&C; Su-Chen Hung Trust; Sara Wann of K&C; July 28

2,144sf at 737 Southpoint Blvd., #G, Petaluma; industrial; Unger Construction Co.; Brian Keegan of K&C; Merrill Switzer Trust; Sara Wann & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Sept. 23

1,960sf at 997 Piner Road, Santa Rosa; Industrial & retail; TBDLiquids.com; Nathan Coogan of K&C; Pat Burke; Kevin Doran of K&C; May 15

1,835sf at 1318 Redwood Way, #101, Petaluma; office; Nancy Cooley dba State Farm; na; Seamus Redwood, LP; Russ Mayer of K&C; Aug. 7

1,650sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #29, Windsor; office; Truong Accounting Services; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; Oct. 29

1,625sf at 1364 N. McDowell Blvd., #24, Petaluma; industrial; Goat Rock Cider Co. LLC; Russ Mayer & Demi Basiliades of K&C; Diamond Exemption Trust; Russ Mayer & Demi Basiliades of K&C; July 1

1,600sf at 990 Sonoma Ave., #18, Santa Rosa; office; Shazah Khawaia, MD; na; Robert Truax & Steven Whiteman; Kevin Doran of K&C; July 14

1,565sf at 160 Wikiup Drive, #201, Santa Rosa; office; Open Employment; Kevin Doran of K&C; McMahan Revocable Trust; Kevin Doran of K&C; February 24

1,500sf at 1710 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park; retail; Oran LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Sara Wann of K&C; Kleebauer Family Trust; Rhonda Deringer & Sara Wann of K&C; Sept. 30

1,400sf at 2154 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa; retail; Crumbl Cookies; na; Donahue Schriber; Tom Laugero of K&C; Aug. 24

1,400sf at 1791 Marlow Road, #1-C, Santa Rosa; retail; Gianni Messmer dba Fair Food; Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; D-Marlow Partners LLC; Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Oct. 1

1,307sf at 2032 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa; retail; Aloh-O-Poke; na; Donahue Schriber; Tom Laugero of K&C; Nov. 4

1,154sf at 50 Santa Rosa Ave, #420, Santa Rosa; office; Robert Murray dba Arbitration & Mediation Center; Dave Peterson & Danny Jones of K&C; 50 SRA Partners; Dave Peterson & Danny Jones of K&C; Sept. 23

1,130sf at 2425 Cleveland Ave., #140 & 150, Santa Rosa; office; Sonoma Payroll Group Inc.; Doug Braik of K&C; Richard Lockwood & Souvercaze Building; Doug Braik of K&C; Sept. 21

1,050sf at 3554 Round Barn Blvd., #310, Santa Rosa; office; Norton & Ingersoll, P.C.; Shawn Johnson & Brian Keegan & Dave Peterson of K&C; Basin Street Properties; Shawn Johnson & Brian Keegan & Dave Peterson of K&C; Sept. 15

1,049sf at 8776 Lakewood Drive, Windsor; retail; Windsor & Healdsburg Mortuary; Kevin Doran of K&C; Chuck Scoble; na; Oct. 24

1,038sf at 880 Piner Road, #45, Santa Rosa; industrial; Avila Electric; Brian Keegan & Peter Briceno of K&C; McLaren Investments; Brian Keegan & Peter Briceno of K&C; June 8

1,038sf at 840 Piner Road, #9, Santa Rosa; industrial; Wesley Walston; Brian Keegan & Peter Briceno of K&C; McLaren Investments; Brian Keegan & Peter Briceno of K&C; June 1

1,028sf at 3452 Mendocino Ave., #B, Santa Rosa; office; Ferguson SM Inc.; Sara Wann of K&C; 57 Taylor Enterprises LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; May 19

1,000sf at 2925 Cleveland Ave., #G, Santa Rosa; office; Redwood Taxi LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Mahaveer LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Oct. 2

960sf at 18460 Highway 12, Sonoma; retail; Sonoma Valley Fruit Basket; Annette Cooper of K&C; Judith Brown; Annette Cooper of K&C; Oct. 20

863sf at 879 Lindberg Lane, #212, Petaluma; office; Charles Davidson Electric Inc.; Sara Wann & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Elias Husary; Sara Wann & Nathan Ballard of K&C; February 27

813sf at 3452 Mendocino Ave., #A, Santa Rosa; office; Peter Uzelac; Sara Wann of K&C; 57 Taylor Enterprises LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Oct. 6

800sf at 970 Hopper Ave., Santa Rosa; industrial; Ross Thayer; Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; D’Argenzio Trust; Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Aug. 19

740sf at 629 Fourth St., #B, Santa Rosa; office; Korissa Hoekstra & Ryan Seefeldt; Rhonda Deringer & Brian Keegan of K&C; PRS Future LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Brian Keegan of K&C; May 13

640sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #26B, Windsor; office; Grey Gardner; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; June 22

583sf at 6050 Commerce Blvd., #105, Rohnert Park; office; Laya Schnider; Doug Braik of K&C; Bill Snell; Doug Braik of K&C; Aug. 25

555sf at 954 Gravenstein Highway S., Sebastopol; retail; Allison Levesque & Elizabeth Batzel; Sara Wann of K&C; 970 Gravenstein Hwy LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; January 27

550sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #22B, Windsor; office; Pack Trading Group Inc.; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Jim Sartain of K&C; May 15

533sf at 879 Lindberg Lane, #210, Petaluma; office; Orion Protection Services Group Inc.; Sara Wann & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Elias Husary; Sara Wann & Nathan Ballard of K&C; May 19

432sf at 4000 Montgomery Drive, #A-6, Santa Rosa; office; Druids; Doug Braik of K&C; Vern Cooper Co. LLC; Doug Braik of K&C; Oct. 14

396sf at 1955 Cleveland Ave., #204, Santa Rosa; office; Randy Lind; na; 1955 Cleveland LLC; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; March 6

300sf at 2425 Cleveland Ave., #220, Santa Rosa; office; Andrew Toplarski; Doug Braik of K&C; Richard Lockwood & Souvercaze Building; Doug Braik of K&C; Sept. 21

258sf at 825 College Ave., #2, Santa Rosa; office; Dr. Melissa Staehle; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Nov. 11

255sf at 2841 Cleveland Ave., #11, Santa Rosa; office; Software Tailoring (Giovonnae Anderson); Doug Braik of K&C; Richard Holm Trust; Gil Saydah of K&C; Nov. 10

224sf at 2500 Vallejo St., #106, Santa Rosa; retail; Hideo Kurtis Ako; na; 2500 Vallejo LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Sept. 1

221sf at 2500 Vallejo St., #101, Santa Rosa; retail; Monica Reyes; Sara Wann of K&C; 2500 Vallejo LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Sept. 25

165sf at 4787 Old Redwood Highway, #103, Santa Rosa; office; Maria Balme; Sara Wann of K&C; Davis Properties Compnay LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Sept. 4

160sf at 411 Russell Ave., #117, Santa Rosa; office; Levine Law & Assoc.; Doug Braik & Mike Flitner of K&C; Ray Carlson; Doug Braik & Mike Flitner of K&C; June 15

SALES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; buyers; procuring agents; sellers; listing agents; transaction date; value

Marin County

9,600sf at 1230-1248 Fifth Ave., San Rafael; retail; 1230 Fifth Avenue Investors LLC; Matt Storms of K&C; Gianna S. Hansen 2004 Trust, BHC Associates & Kathleen A. Le Grand 2004 Separate Trust; Matt Storms of K&C; July 28; $6,100,000

4,418sf at 1515 Fourth St., San Rafael; office (4,418sf building & 38,847sf land); 1515 Fourth Street Associates LLC; Matt Storms of K&C; Westamerica Bank & Marin-Sonoma Investment Company; Matt Storms of K&C; Nov. 23; $4,000,000

4,000sf at 150 Mill St., San Rafael; industrial; 150 Mill Street LLC; na; Terl M. Crozat; na; Sept. 15; $1,040,000

2,000sf at 420 Fourth St., San Rafael; single-family home; Seagull Prime Real Estate Fund LLC; Matt Storms of K&C; Terry & Linda Cosgrove; Matt Storms of K&C; Oct. 16

1,844sf at 450 Fourth St., San Rafael; office; Seagull Prime Real Estate Fund LLC; Matt Storms of K&C; T & LS Cosgrove 1990 Trust (Terry & Linda Cosgrove); Matt Storms of K&C; Oct. 16; $1,000,000

1,300sf at 1010 Grand Ave., San Rafael; single-family home; Seagull Prime Real Estate Fund LLC; Matt Storms of K&C; Terry & Linda Cosgrove; Matt Storms of K&C; Oct. 16

1,176sf at 49 Medway Road, San Rafael; retail; MT Tam Motors LLC; na; Frances L. Rhodes 1997 Trust; na; Nov. 5; $690,000

Napa County

Napa Green Apartments sold in September for $39.5 million, nearly four times the value of its previous sale in May 2015, according to public records. (napagreenapartments.com)
Napa Green Apartments sold in September for $39.5 million, nearly four times the value of its previous sale in May 2015, according to public records. (napagreenapartments.com)

2052-2053 Wilkins Ave., Napa; multifamily (166 units); Napa Green Apartments LLC; na; John Palmer; na; Sept. 22; $39,500,000

Solano County

2,652sf at 1070 Horizon Drive, #A, Fairfield; industrial; Anupinder Khattra & Charan Singh; Allan Montonen of K&C; Petrus Van De Velde & John Slager; Allan Montonen of K&C; July 21

Sonoma County

4,243,180sf at 8015 Moon Watch Lane, Santa Rosa; resort land (97.41 acres); Kenwood Ranch LLC; na; Tohigh Investment SF LLC; na; Aug. 5; $26,000,000

392,911sf at 3771 Cleveland Ave., Santa Rosa; retail land (9.02 acres); Sonoma County Indian Health Project Inc.; na; Cleveland Avenue Associates & Conner Children's Trust; Tom Laugero of K&C; Aug. 7; $12,900,000

265,716sf at 1011 Gravenstein Highway N., Sebastopol; industrial land (6.1 acres; part of the 2018 sale of the 90,000sf of office buildings next door); Cody Lane LLC & H1 Real Estate LLC; na; O’Reilly Properties LLC; Peter Briceno & Dave Peterson of K&C; Nov. 2

98,073sf at 1130 Fourth St., Santa Rosa; multifamily (182 units); Prime Creekside LLC; na; Creekside Park Associates LP; na; Oct. 30; $33,300,000

78,844sf at 4255 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa; industrial land (1.81 acres); Ronald John Montgomery Revocable Trust (leased to Ron's All American RV Inc.); na; COB Trust (Chuck Bradley); Mike Flitner of K&C; Aug. 6

37,840sf at 625 Fifth St., Santa Rosa; office; 425 Humboldt LLC; na; SCI Office LLC; na; Oct. 30; $968,000

30,380sf at 1600 American Way, Windsor; industrial; 1600 American Way LLC (Alexander Valley Cellars); na; D & J Laskoski 2004 Trust; na; Oct. 16; $2,725,000

Related: Wine warehouse set to open Windsor expansion

29,600sf at 21775 Eighth St. E., Sonoma; industrial; Merlo Family Trust (Richard & Diane Merlo); na; Price Pump Manufacturing Co.; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Oct. 30; $5,200,000

21,965sf at 300 Douglas St., Petaluma; health care (EmpRes Post Acute Health and Rehabilitation); CDPS LLC; na; California Aviv Two LLC; na; Oct. 21; $8,300,000

16,988sf at 7305-7309 Adrian Drive, Rohnert Park; retail land (0.39 acres); El Roy’s Express Mex; na; The Black Company; Annette Cooper of K&C; Aug. 10; $125,000

11,552sf at 1212 Fourth St., Santa Rosa; retail & office; 1212 4th Street LLC; na; Lisa L. Poulsen; na; Nov. 6; $1,579,500

11,520sf at 460 Timothy Road, Santa Rosa; industrial; White Plains Management LLC; na; Gravity Capital LLC (foreclosure buyer); na; Nov. 5; $650,000

10,356sf at 951 Petaluma Blvd. S., Petaluma; office; River City Senior Apts LP; na; City of Petaluma; na; Sept. 4; $1,300,000

8,792sf at 2583 Estery Lane, Santa Rosa; single-family home (house lot); Craig & Jennifer Nordby; Danny Jones of K&C; City Ventures Homebuilding; na; Oct. 29

7,400sf at 1805 Empire Industrial Court, Santa Rosa; industrial; Sonoma Cho LLC; Stephen Skinner of K&C; Keith Damery Holdings LLC; na; July 27

7,315sf at 100 Foley St., Santa Rosa; industrial; Pantone 294 LLC (Greg Courdy); Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Tim & Linda Norris; na; Oct. 21; $1,600,000

6,127sf at 2500 Vallejo St., Santa Rosa; office; 2500 Vallejo Street LLC; na; Davis Properties Company LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; June 12

5,700sf at 431 Humboldt St., Santa Rosa; retail & office; 425 Humboldt LLC; na; Sara Woodfield; na; Oct. 30; $1,400,000

4,320sf at 970 Piner Road, Santa Rosa; industrial; West Coast Self Storage; Mike Flitner of K&C; Piner Road Investments; Dave Peterson & Dino D’Argenzio of K&C; Oct. 29

3,138sf at 110 Liberty St., Petaluma; office; James L. Agius, III 2013 Revocable Living Trust; Tom Laugero of K&C; Gale Valentini; na; Sept. 4

2,727sf at 966 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa; commercial; Alexander & Amy Marrin; na; H.A. & S. Boutacoff 2013 Trust; na; Oct. 1; $1,040,000

