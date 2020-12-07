Sonoma, Solano, Marin, Napa county business leads from commercial real estate deals: Dec. 7 report

Here are the latest business leads from office, retail, industrial and multifamily residential property transactions in Sonoma, Solano, Marin and Napa counties.

LEASES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; lessee; procuring agents; lessor; listing agents; transaction date

Marin County

7,621sf at 900 Fifth Ave., #100 & 150, San Rafael; office, renewal; Transportation Authority of Marin; na; Angstenberger Trust; Matt Storms of K&C; July 24

5,400sf at 1400 Grant Ave., #100, Novato; office, renewal; Old Republic Title; na; Harold Parker Properties; Matt Storms of K&C; Sept. 22

2,216sf at 88 Throckmorton Drive, #O, Mill Valley; retail; Peet’s Coffee Inc.; na; Guitty Alexander; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; June 3

1,752sf at 55 Mitchell Blvd., #5, 16 & 19, San Rafael; office; Medina & Co.; Vesa Becam of K&C; Guitty Alexander; Vesa Becam of K&C; May 11

1,740sf at 447 Miller Ave., Mill Valley; office, extension; Unilab dba Quest; Matt Storms & Vesa Becam of K&C; Stewart Lee Properties; Matt Storms & Vesa Becam of K&C; May 13

1,730sf at 19 Digital Drive, #F & G, Novato; industrial; The Pegasus Team; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Cloudview Trail II LLC; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; July 9

1,540sf at 14 Main St., Tiburon; office; Aeye Inc.; Vesa Becam & Theo Banks of K&C; K2 Properties LLC; Vesa Becam & Theo Banks of K&C; Oct. 1

1,444sf at 2900 Bridgeway, Sausalito; office; Sean Cope Pictures; Matt Storms of K&C; Winblad Associates; Matt Storms of K&C; Dec. 19

1,386sf at 101 Lucas Valley Road, #130, San Rafael; office; CPG Beyond Inc.; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; Rathlin Properties LLC; na; Aug. 31

1,187sf at 100 Throckmorton, Mill Valley; retail; Emebet Korn; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Keystone Block LLC; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; July 7

1,020sf at 86 Throckmorton, Mill Valley; retail; Lien Pham; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Keystone Block LLC; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; July 7

783sf at 211 Second Street, Sausalito; office; Jute Inc.; na; Decker Bullock Inc.; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; June 2

700sf at 530 San Anselmo Ave., San Anselmo; retail; SassStore LLC; Nathan Ballard of K&C; Daniel Kahn; na; Aug. 12

677sf at 45 Mitchell Blvd., #12, San Rafael; office; Cal-Pacific Reporting Inc.; Vesa Becam of K&C; Guitty Alexander; Vesa Becam of K&C; July 3

623sf at 35 Mitchell, #9, San Rafael; office; Acre Inc.; Vesa Becam of K&C; Guitty Alexander; Vesa Becam of K&C; Oct. 5

605sf at 90 Throckmorton Drive, #19, Mill Valley; office; Lakota Group Inc.; na; Keystone Block LLC; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Oct. 27

514sf at 1683 Novato Blvd., #7B, Novato; office; Jacob Smith; Theo Banks of K&C; George & Mimi Bennetts; Theo Banks of K&C; Nov. 3

433sf at 750 Las Gallinas, #203, San Rafael; office; Kirstin Ross; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Northgate Medical Dental Assoc. LLC; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Oct. 14

420sf at 55 Mitchell Blvd., #16A, San Rafael; office; Berenice Brackett; Vesa Becam of K&C; Guitty Alexander; Vesa Becam of K&C; May 11

Napa County

337,000sf at 400 Boone Drive (Napa Logistics Park), American Canyon; industrial; Biagi Bros. Transportation & Warehousing; na; DivcoWest & Orchard Partners; Brooks Pedder, Jeff Starkovich & Benjamin Conwell of C&W; second quarter

201,950sf at 300 Boone Drive (Napa Logistics Park), American Canyon; industrial; Amazon; na; DivcoWest & Orchard Partners; Brooks Pedder, Jeff Starkovich & Benjamin Conwell of C&W; third quarter

Solano County

Architectural rendering of the 617,000-square-foot building anchoring phase 2 of the NorthBay Logistics Center warehouse project in Vacaville. Amazon leased the building in the third quarter of 2020, and property owner LDK Ventures expects completion in July 2021. (courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield)

617,000sf at 4800 Midway Road (NorthBay Logistics Center), Vacaville; industrial; Amazon; na; LDK Ventures; Brooks Pedder, John McManus & Tony Binswanger of C&W; third quarter

2,652sf at 1070 Horizon Drive, #A, Fairfield; industrial; NSU; na; A & C Elite Investments; Allan Montonen of K&C; Oct. 1

Sonoma County

Amazon plans to occupy the 250,000-square-foot Victory Station industrial building at 22801 Eighth St. E. near Sonoma, seen here on June 6, 2019. (courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield)

249,904sf at 22801 Eighth St. E. (Victory Station), Sonoma; industrial; Amazon; KBC Real Estate Advisors; McNeill Real Estate Services; Steven Leonard, Brooks Pedder, John McManus, Mike Goodwin & Tony Binswanger of C&W; second quarter