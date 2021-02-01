Sonoma, Solano, Marin, Napa, Mendocino counties business leads from commercial real estate deals: Feb. 1 report

Here are the latest business leads from office, retail, industrial and multifamily residential property transactions in Sonoma, Solano, Marin, Napa and Mendocino counties.

LEASES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; lessee; procuring agents; lessor; listing agents; transaction date

Marin County

2,653sf at 1500 Grant Ave., #200, Novato; office; Dan MacDonald AIA Architects; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; Professional Financial Investors 27 LLC; na; Sept. 9, 2020

2,575sf at 505 San Marin Drive, #100B, Novato; office; Anchor Health LLC; na; 505 San Marin Drive LLC; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; Oct. 28, 2020

1,700sf at 7 Locust Ave., Mill Valley; retail; The Workroom Interiors LLC; Vesa Becam of K&C; Macme Investments LLC; Vesa Becam of K&C; Dec. 9, 2020

817sf at 505 San Marin Drive, #180A, Novato; office; RxCell Inc. dba Xcell Science; na; 505 San Marin Drive LLC; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; Dec. 21, 2020

Mendocino County

685sf at 714 State St., #C, Ukiah; office; The Summers Group LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; JP Morgan Chase; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Aug. 24, 2020

Napa County

7,000sf at 1146 First St., Napa; retail (Gordon Building at First Street Napa); Anthropologie; na; First Street Napa; na; Dec. 1, 2020

Solano County

2,285sf at 1180 Horizon Drive, #F, Fairfield; industrial; Lit Rituals LLC; Allan Montonen of K&C; Piet Van De Velde; Allan Montonen of K&C; Jan. 1

Sonoma County

7,248sf at 160 Grant Ave., #D, Healdsburg; industrial; Black Iron Inc.; Gil Saydah of K&C; Northern California Conference of Seventh-day Adventists; Gil Saydah of K&C; Nov. 13, 2020

7,030sf at 1695 Piner Road, #A-2, Santa Rosa; industrial; Platinum Finishing Systems Inc.; Mike Flitner of K&C; 1701 Piner Road Investments LLC; Mike Flitner & Shawn Johnson of K&C; July 7, 2020

5,875sf at 327 O’Hair Court, #A, B & C, Santa Rosa; industrial; Portola Systems; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Kleebauer Family Trust; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; Dec. 10, 2020

5,774sf at 3554 Round Barn Blvd., #300 & 302, Santa Rosa; office; Welty, Weaver & Currie; Dave Peterson of K&C; Basin Street Properties; Shawn Johnson, Brian Keegan & Dave Peterson of K&C; Oct. 26, 2020

4,400sf at 181 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa; industrial; Bryce Austin; na; Baskar Subbiah; Kevin Doran of K&C; Sept. 1, 2020

3,716sf at 1301 Redwood Way, #230, Petaluma; office, renewal; Caliber Home Loans Inc.; na; TPMD LLC; Mike Thomason of K&C; Nov. 18, 2020

3,585sf at 5464 Skylane Blvd., #B, Santa Rosa; industrial; Lekander Construction; na; Pitts Properties LLC; Nathan Coogan & Brian Keegan of K&C; Oct. 15, 2020

3,521sf at 1150 Industrial Ave., #A & B, Petaluma; industrial; Pure Nectar LLC; Demi Basiliades of K&C; Cypress Business Center Associates; na; Sept. 17, 2020

2,489sf at 642 Martin Ave., #A, Rohnert Park; office; Nature Science Pest Control; Sara Wann of K&C; David Borsting; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Nov. 12, 2020

1,726sf at 858 Third St., Santa Rosa; office; Anna Ha; Annette Cooper of K&C; Paul Reynolds; Annette Cooper of K&C; Nov. 24, 2020

1,450sf at 339 College Ave., Santa Rosa; office; First Responders Resiliency; na; Fred Ptucha; Doug Braik of K&C; Dec. 14, 2020

1,095sf at 2200 Range Ave., #106, Santa Rosa; office; JJS Inspired Inc.; Peter Briceno of K&C; Gertrud Schneider Abby Trust; Peter Briceno of K&C; Oct. 26, 2020

930sf at 110 Stony Point Road, #260, Santa Rosa; office; West Coast Civil Inc.; na; SR Stony Point DE LLC; Brian Keegan, Shawn Johnson & Dave Peterson of K&C; Oct. 28, 2020

504sf at 416 Aviation Blvd., #H, Santa Rosa; office; Colleen Hunt; Shawn Johnson & James Nobles of K&C; Bruce Rocco; Shawn Johnson & James Nobles of K&C; Aug. 1, 2020

214sf at 181 Andrieux, #3, Sonoma; office; Catalina Wetzel; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Sonoma Medical Plaza; na; Nov. 4, 2020

SALES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; buyers; procuring agents; sellers; listing agents; transaction date; value

Marin County

14,584sf at 300 Olema Road, Fairfax; multifamily (10 units); Kalania Place LLC; Ted Abe of MC; E & M Kaegi 2004 Trust; Scott Gerber of MC; Sept. 8, 2020; $2,400,000

Solano County

831,000sf at 700 Crocker Road, Vacaville; industrial (NorthBay Logistics Center); Ranger Northbay LLC (DRA Advisors); na; 700 Crocker Owner LLC (LDK Ventures & PCCP); Andrew Briner, Bret Hardy, Jim Linn, Kevin Shannon & Steven Golubchik of Newmark; Dec. 7, 2020; $88,500,000

607,200sf at 5195 Fermi Drive, Fairfield; industrial (North Bay Logistics Center); North Bay Logistics Owner LLC (BentallGreenOak); na; GPT Fermi Drive Owner LP (Gramercy Property Trust); Mark Detmer, Ryan Sitov, Andie Fezell, Matt Bracco & Glen Dowling of JLL; Jan. 19; $85,000,000

Sonoma County

32,775sf at 2845 Duke Court, Santa Rosa; industrial; Andrew McLaughlin & Tom McLaughlin; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Manor Development Co.; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Dec. 18, 2020

23,000sf at 719 Southpoint Blvd., Petaluma; industrial; Ongaro Properties Partners IV LLC; Mike Thomason of K&C; Sunhill Enterprises LP; na; Nov. 26, 2020; $4,975,000

8,000sf at 3175 Range Ave. & 816 Piner Road, Santa Rosa; industrial/retail (quitclaim deed); Dura-Metrics Inc. (Brian Mitchell et al); na; Michael Kulwiec Living Trust; Gil Saydah of K&C; Jan. 4

6,592sf at 412 Aviation Blvd., Santa Rosa; office; 412 Aviation SR LLC; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Tom McLaughlin; Shawn Johnson & James Nobles of K&C; Dec. 21, 2020; $1,450,000

6,250sf at 1800 Piner Road, Santa Rosa; industrial; Sonoma County Investors LLC; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Santa Rosa Realty Partners LLC; na; Dec. 31, 2020; $1,111,000

2,948sf at 1029 Fourth St., Santa Rosa; single-family dwelling; David Goff, Sampson Goff; Nathan Ballard of K&C; Aristide Marello Bypass Trust; na; Dec. 30, 2020; $825,000

750sf at 1217 College Ave., Santa Rosa; office; Valorie & Richard Smith; na; Life Is Good Trust; Kevin Doran of K&C; Oct. 20, 2020; $367,500