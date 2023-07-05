Sonoma staffing firm Nelson Connects names new CEO

Nelson Connects, a Sonoma-headquartered employment services firm, has named Jeff Phelps its new CEO.

Phelps took the helm on July 1, the company announced Monday.

Phelps succeeds Joe Madigan, who first joined Nelson in 2004 and was promoted a half-dozen times before being named CEO in January 2018. Madigan left Nelson June 30, according to the company, which declined to provide further details about his departure.

Phelps is a staffing industry veteran who also has a long history with the Nelson Family of Companies. Phelps worked for Nelson from August 1997 to June 2001, during which time he was promoted twice, according to his LinkedIn profile and confirmed by Nelson.

After moving on to executive leadership roles at other employment agencies, Phelps in 2011 co-founded iWorkGlobal, a San Francisco-based staffing firm. He returned to Nelson in September 2012 for another four years, serving as co-founder and CEO of Nelson Compliance, an arm of Nelson. In 2017, iWorkGlobal, which had generated over $150 million in revenues, merged with Nelson Compliance before ultimately being sold in 2021 to Denver-based Velocity Global, according to the announcement and news reports.

“We are excited to welcome Jeff to Nelson Connects at this transformative time in the employment services sector,” Nelson Connects Chairman Craig Nelson said in the news release. “An exceptional leader, Jeff has shown time and again that his vigorous, strategic approach elevates team performance, strengthens market position, and generates revenue growth.”

In the news release, Phelps said, “I am honored by this opportunity and look forward to building on the company’s historied success, executing superior service, and capitalizing on innovations that position our teams to deliver on commitments at all levels, at all times.”