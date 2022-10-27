Sonoma State University education dean honored in Latino Business Leadership Awards

Laura Alamillo, Ph.D., of Sonoma State University’s School of Education is among North Bay Business Journal’s 2022 Latino Business Leadership Awards winners.

Here’s some information Alamillo submitted:

About me

I began as a dean at Sonoma State in 2020. Prior, I was at Fresno State for 16 years.

I began my career in higher education in 2004 as faculty in the department of language and literacy. I worked with teacher candidates for many years, preparing them to go back into their community and become teachers, until I made the switch to administration. I am a daughter of immigrant parents who always instilled in me the importance of an education and to use my knowledge to make change in my community.

What do you see as your biggest accomplishment?

I think looking at my career in teacher education; my biggest accomplishment was seeing my own children educated by many of my former students. I still remember walking into my twin son and daughter’s classroom and seeing my former student as their teacher. This teacher turned out to be one of their favorite bilingual teachers. They still talk about her today

What qualities do you think makes a strong leader, and how do you embody these qualities?

I am inclusive in decision-making and surround myself around like-minded leaders who value diversity and inclusion. A strong leader also considers children at the center of their work. All we do in the School of Education impact children and families.

Because of this, I place a lot of care and attention on decisions that impact our community. I think also having integrity is key. I stand by my values for inclusion of voices that are traditionally left out and for equitable approaches to ensure success of faculty, staff and students.

Quotable

“I see my role as critical in opening up the path for others to enter. I want to alleviate obstacles for others. As an education dean, advocacy is very important.”