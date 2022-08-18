Sonoma Technology laying the data groundwork to fight wildfires

One Petaluma-based environmental science firm has peered into a crystal ball and looked where no one else wants to see what fire danger lurks.

Sonoma Technology is running computer models to help North Bay agencies develop their community wildfire protection plans (CWPPs) in Marin and Sonoma counties. These models can predict fire behavior and even evacuation ease, with the aim of trying to stomp out the fire before it happens and get people out of harm’s way if one is ignited and takes off.

The data ranges from the width of some remote roads for the sake of an evacuation to the extent a neighborhood harbors fuel-rich vegetation. It may also incorporate whether a community has a high senior population. But mainly, it spells out geographic topographic factors and weather conditions.

It’s part of the efforts taking place in Healdsburg and western Marin where North Bay fire officials, firms and local governments are trying to use all the tools of the trade to avoid or reduce wildfire disasters.

Sonoma Tech has contracted with the Marin Wildfire Prevention Authority, a Joint Powers Authority funded through a county parcel tax. It also is performing models for the city of Healdsburg, where the company, Wildfire Services Group, is creating the community fire plan for the Sonoma County city. In December 2020, the computer model was created for which the JPA is basing its resiliency plans on.

Executives and scientists at Sonoma Tech, formed in 1982, are racing against the clock, as the size and scope of wildfires have grown each year, the firm’s CEO Lyle Chinkin pointed out.

“Ultimately, we’re trying to understand areas of high fire hazard, so that local fire agencies and community organizations can determine how best to make communities more fire resilient. We’ve got the tools to make risk assessments, (so they can) make more informed decisions,” Sonoma Tech Senior Scientist and Vice President Tami Lavezzo said. “And if a fire were to occur, we look at that fire history. Now the concern is how do we manage the evacuation when we don’t have time.”

The duo pointed out that not only have wildfires that were typically seen from May to October emerged sooner and left later, but wind-driven fires have also become more prevalent and deadly.

Veteran firefighter and Marin’s JPA Executive Director Mark Brown served as the operations section chief for the Camp Fire in Butte County in 2018, the deadliest fire in the state’s history killing 85 people. Many of the fatalities involved seniors from the town of Paradise near Chico in Northern California.

Brown is spearheading the plan his county uses to assess the risks in individual areas. For example, Brown cites the Drakes Beach area in southwestern Marin County, which is because of its narrow, two-lane road access is particularly dicey in getting people out in the event of a wildfire evacuation.

“That place always has traffic jams,” he said, noting the JPA has managed a number of projects to clear evacuation routes.

“We’ve done hundreds of miles,” he said.

Plus, the windy Marin County coast presents more challenges for crews trying to keep up with spot fires.

The evacuation risk assessment program is expected to be completed next year for its initial round of mitigation measures. As vegetation grows and conditions change, the plan will be a work in progress. There’s always maintenance, Brown pointed out.

Under the CWPP program that first launched six years ago, the Marin County fire prevention JPA offers $5,000 in grant funding earmarked for accepted applications involving home hardening, which is made up of a series of house improvements like changing out exterior vents that make a home more fire resistant. Grants of $1,000 each are offered as incentives for creating defensible space. The JPA conducts about 40,000 inspections a year, he noted.

With the advent of technology on the scene, are all the work and efforts making a difference?

“We’re making a dent. It’s getting better every day. It’s also about education,” Wildfire Services Group Vice President of Client Services Jen Stark told the Business Journal.

Her Healdsburg company founded in February 2021 has made the rounds, working with its homebase city as well as Cloverdale, along with pitching homeowner associations such as Oakmont in Sonoma Valley where almost 5,000 residents live in homes butt up to a woodsy Trione-Annadel State Park.

Fire officials throughout California are throwing all ideas and innovations at the surging wildfire threat that appears to worsen each year, with 2020 topping $1 billion to fight and scorching 4.2 million acres. Many state fire agencies are relying on technology and grant funding to thwart the danger — before it happens.

Beyond working with local agencies and various universities, Sonoma Tech — working in a 15,000-square-foot facility on North McDowell — has contracted with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

So, is technology winning the war on this climate-induced problem from a national perspective?

“From a weather forecast angle, we have the skills that have really improved the science over the last two decades. Twenty to 30 years ago, we couldn’t change the ‘week 2’ forecast with accuracy,” NOAA Chief Meteorologist Brad Pugh said from his Washington, D.C.-based weather prediction center.

Pugh noted just the mere speed of computer models are helping stakeholders make informed decisions on fighting fire. Case in point, this week’s heatwave was predicted “more than a week in advance.

Susan Wood covers law, cannabis, production, tech, energy, transportation, agriculture as well as banking and finance. For 27 years, Susan has worked for a variety of publications including the North County Times, Tahoe Daily Tribune and Lake Tahoe News. Reach her at 530-545-8662 or susan.wood@busjrnl.com.