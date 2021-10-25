Sonoma Valley Foods, Vino General Contracting, HYPE Printing owners win Latino Business Leadership Awards

Here are several other winners of the North Bay Business Journal’s Latino Business Leadership Awards.

This year’s awards ceremony took place virtually on Oct. 20:

Adrian Rodriguez, owner, Sonoma Valley Foods, Santa Rosa

A family-owned business, Sonoma Valley Foods was created in 2006 with the merger of Mexican Food Products and Tortilleria El Molino. Since then, Sonoma Valley Foods has specialized in making authentic, Mexican-style tortillas for the San Francisco Bay Area.

Under Rodriguez’s leadership, workers are hired based on skill, offering jobs to people who are ESL, including those who speak very little English that then have the opportunity to learn English on the job.

During the COVID pandemic’s aftermath, businesses were challenged with a sudden significant drop in revenue and an economy that manifested a lack of available workers to keep up production.

In order to stabilize the company and help it through this rough spot required many extra hours of hands on work and coverage for any and all tasks that needed attention, his nominator said Rodriguez “took on those tasks and through his and his partners leadership was able to succeed where many failed. They kept their company going, planned for growth and are now reaping the rewards.”

He came up with plans for expansion, signed a new lease, and made plans for the future of the business. He leveraged all available government relief funding and made sure to keep his company active as an employer of 70+ people of Latin decent in the workforce, according to the nominating documents.

Carlos N. Barragan, owner, Vino General Contracting, Napa

Barragan has been running the family business which has more than doubled since 2017.

Starting with a small home renovation project, in only a short time, Vino General Contracting has grown to provide home building, remodeling, construction, and commercial services in Napa, Sonoma, Marin and Solano Counties.

He was born in Maryland where at the age of 3, he moved to California to be raised in Napa. He was exposed to construction at a very young age. Helping his father on a regular basis with various construction projects. Barragan was “a builder at heart and even at a young age would construct carpentry projects in his spare time; from well-constructed forts to intricate bike jumps,” according to his nominator.

However, Carlos’s construction skills really came to light at the start of Vino Design Build, when he found himself managing some of the biggest projects in the neighborhood. “To date he has independently managed, estimated, coordinated, and produced projects of varying degree from large scale commercial renovations, to residential new constructions and additions.”

With a background in marketing, Carlos has also found the time to volunteer as a board member for the Napa County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, his nominator stated.

Dario Aguilar, owner, HYPE Printing, Santa Rosa

Dario Aguilar started his business in April 2019 with the support and mentorship of many community leaders all while working full-time and being a father of a 1½ year old.

He has levered his connections with community-based organizations to both share his message and establish himself as a vendor. A screen printing & embroidery company, which stands for Helping Young People Excel, is tied to the vision of partnering with youth-serving organizations to both give back and build workforce experiences for youth.

One of his first embroidering jobs was with the Hispanic Young Professional Network of Sonoma County, an organization that helps support young entrepreneurs and has helped him in connecting to other businesses.

According to his nominator, Aguilar is an entrepreneur by nature- “always looking for opportunities that help meet needs for our community.

“He is consistently giving back to his community, working primarily with nonprofit organizations because he believes in doing good.”