Sonoma Valley Hospital plans construction to add new MRI

Sonoma Valley Hospital (SVH) plans to add state-of-the-art magnetic resonance imaging equipment (MRI) in a temporary space this year and install it in a new, modular structure in the Central Wing by 2025.

Work on the temporary space is scheduled to begin this summer and be completed later in the year. The new modular structure in the Central Wing will house not only the MRI equipment, but also its support suite, which includes an area for patient dressing and holding, patient and staff restrooms, a tech control room, storage and equipment rooms, and magnetic and radio frequency shielding.

It will also have metal sensors, to be used prior to entry into the MRI to enhance screening protocols and patient safety.

The structure will include a nurse-call system and other safety features found elsewhere in the hospital. It will provide the required fire and life safety elements and mechanical systems to support the MRI equipment.

SVH’s primary objective for the Central Wing renovation is to accommodate the upgraded MRI into the hospital’s footprint for the long term. Designers developed a floor plan and site plan, and outlined finishes that are in line with the desired look and layout of the hospital.

The façade of the Central Wing will be updated, along with new drought-resistant landscaping that mirrors healing gardens throughout the hospital campus.

A portion of the Central Wing will be demolished to make room for the new structure.

Central Wing redevelopment work is scheduled to begin in June 2024 and be intermittent before being completed in January 2025. The Andrieux Street corridor and parking area will remain available during construction, with managed traffic control measures for minimal disruptions.

Upon project completion, patients will access the MRI equipment through the hospital’s main entrance and will be able to utilize a newly constructed medical-image waiting room lobby. The newly renovated wing will be connected to the hospital and the facility’s footprint will not be changed.

