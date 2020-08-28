Spatulas, straws, face masks: Marin firm creates with silicone

First brightly colored silicone spatulas then silicone drinking straws, now Novato-based Sorry Robots LLC, better known as GIR, is back with a new product for the pandemic: silicone face masks.

On March 25, the company announced washable, reusable masks with holders for special replaceable air filters. And GIR also this spring came out with food-grade silicone stretchable bowl covers, intended to replace disposable plastic wrap.

GIR, for Get It Right, was started in 2012 by designers Samantha Rose, now CEO, and Christian Lester. Backed by rounds of crowdfunding on Kickstarter in 2012 and 2013, the Ultimate Spatula was created, made with flexible, heat-resistant silicone and coming in a rainbow of colors.

The company returned to the Inc. 5000 national list of fast-growing private companies for a second straight year, at No. 1,250 with 359% revenue growth in 2016–2019. GIR first appeared on the list at nearly the same place, No. 1,232, with 334% growth, capping 2018 with $2.7 million in sales.

Revenue last year was expected to top $4 million.

